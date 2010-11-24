Rabbit Crushers Go Free: “Animal Torture is Legal in China”
The outrage which surfaced over videos of a Chinese woman crushing live rabbits into a bloody pulp led to Chinese Internet users uncovering her identity, and the fact that she is part of a group producing scores of such videos for sale – the pictures made public show that squashing a rabbit flat is amongst the tamest of the group’s gruesome antics.
However, China has no laws against torturing animals to death for sexual gratification, so the only punishment she and her group look set to face is a stream of insults from angry Internet users.
The details (and pictures) surface by way of a series of translated posts from Chinese Internet users, presented below – the original rough translation has been cleaned up and abridged for clarity:
Many netizens might believe this is an isolated incident, or would believe that the girls in the video have psychological problems.
This is not so – behind these girls is an entire fetish-oriented group, known as “crush fetish,” and all of them, including the other girls that appeared in the video, are members.
Their reason for making videos of animal abuse is to make enormous profit, by selling and exporting their videos. As with the the videos of a woman abusing cats, rabbits and dogs that appeared online before, she is only one member.
After the video and information about the woman abusing and killing rabbits were made public, a netizen shared everything he knew about the organization, having infiltrated this cruel group for half a year.
Due to high security within the group, he was unable to make much progress for a long time, but after a lot of asking around, he managed to obtain the group’s chat records, content and photos, as well as many of this group’s videos.
In the chat records, a member made a comment regarding opinions about the video that appeared in March involving a woman abusing various animals. He said this:
“Those who like CF [Crush Fetish] are not people who like violence and murder as is commonly claimed, but rather this is an extension of SM, in this case a desire to be trampled to death by a female, giving one’s life to her… Those who are for legislation against animal abuse and killing should ask themselves if they are vegetarians!”
We may not be vegetarians, but with regards to animals, even as food for people, there is still a humane way for them to die, which is to die quickly, and to die with dignity. Not to be tortured and abused, dying slowly in agony.
The conflict is not about eating meat while protecting the welfare of animals, but about deriving sexual pleasure from the pain and suffering of animals. This animal abuse and torture group even uses the suffering and death of animals to profit, making substantial amounts from the videos.
At present, our country does not have any laws to punish those who abuse and torture animals, but the vast majority of people will criticize and strongly condemn this kind of behavior as it violates the most basic human morality.
The girl in the video was apparently identified and confronted, but apologised, saying she thought it would remain private and regretted the fact that the video had been made public.
Chinese Internet investigators do not believe her, however:
As for her revealing herself and publishing an apology after revealing her QQ number [instant messaging ID], is her heart really filled with guilt as she claims in her public letter?
No, not really. The women who appeared in previous animal abuse and killing videos that spread online have all earned forgiveness from netizens by apologizing. However, this is actually a trick by the profiteering group behind them, designed to assuage public opinion and divert manhunts away from the group.
The reason we can say the rabbit-abusing girl’s apology is nothing but lies is because I received inside information from the insider, saying that the other girls who appeared in this video have all participated in rabbit-abuse themselves.
These people abuse and kill various animals to make compilations that are then sold abroad, to satisfy people with certain fetishes. Moreover, these rabbit-abusing people will usually earn at least 6000 yuan ($900) each time they help make an animal abuse video.
So, this girl’s supposed apology is just a trick by this profiteering group to avoid public scrutiny.
The insider provided me with many other animal-abuse videos demonstrating this is far from an isolated incident. Her apologies are just designed to make people stop investigating the full scale of this abuse.
During the news about the previous cat-abusing woman [example], there were people who said she is Japanese, saying she did it because of marital problems, and all kinds of other excuses.
Actually, these were all excuses designed to allow her to escape public opinion! This idiot girl is no exception! She is just one member of this group who does this for profit, and the apology is just a trick to avoid having the public dig too deep.
He goes on to provide further evidence of the group’s activities, sharing captures from scores of videos which show all kinds of animals being horrifically tortured, maimed and killed.
The images show girls killing rabbits, dogs and kittens in the some of the most inhumane manners conceivable, with animals chiefly being stamped and stabbed into a bloody pulp by girls wearing high-heels.
Other abuse shown includes a rabbit having its ears cut off with scissors, another being sliced open with a kitchen knife, one being set on fire before being crushed, and another having a nail hammered into its body.
Chinese Internet uses confronted with these scenes are disgusted, and left lamenting the fact that China’s laws are so backwards as to allow such activity. China’s government and police for their part are apparently more concerned with locking up dangerous democracy advocates than they are with the fate of mere animals.
The girl in question has so far had her personal information liberally posted online, but with Internet vigilantism mostly a matter of petty harassment and swaggering bluster, it seems unlikely she will face any real consequences for her actions, to say nothing of the wider network distributing these videos to animal cruelty aficionados the world over.
This trope give us a summary of the story.
I never thought I say this, but get PETA involved.
Is there a fetish about women cuddling bunnies? Because I think I would like that better than them crushing them.
As expected, China can't even uphold human rights, let alone animal rights
Well, usually, you'd put those the other way around, like "China can't even uphold animal rights, let alone human rights"
Because otherwise it sounds like China has a higher obligation to animals than humans =P
most, if not all, country would uphold human rights, its a basic thing to do, and countries which uphold animal rights, would have uphold human rights in the 1st place.
so it means that there will be no chance for animal rights if there is no human rights to begin with.
"We treat illegal immigrants like crap for God's sake."
Bullshit. Our country bends over for illegals. Other countries would not put up with that shit. But us, we provide them with free health care and shelter.
And you're entirely overlooking the fact that they gained entry illegally. As in they do not belong here.
They are not people who gained access to here through a passport or visa and they have not gone through any decontamination procedures. If people gained access to 1800s New York like they are gaining access to America today, there would be outbreaks of infectious diseases throughout the city.
"We treat illegal immigrants like crap"
Fuck you, you stupid fuck. Move to Canada and fuck off. Bleeding heart liberal faggot.
America has Afghanistan and Iraq. I'm American. Yes. However I don't think America has human rights. We treat illegal immigrants like crap for God's sake.
when you start hurting someone, it is no longer a fetish, it is simply cold blooded torture.
Hey, China.
Stop it.
Nice summary, lol.
Awesome icon too.
You are such a fffffffffaaaaaaaagggggggoooootttttt how Do you think that is cool you devil worshiper you are awful what you gnna buy animals so you can kill them you nnnnnnnnnneeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeedddddddddd GOD BADLY you need help
Go figure, it's China again...
i'm from Mexico we had an issue like that with some dumbasses setting a dog on fire, alive of course, and other beign atacked by a bigger dog on command of its owner
the first one was captured and jailed like 2 weeeks because he was a "kid"
and the second one just appologized on national tv
BUT heheh here comes the good part
there was this dood that beat hardcore the dog burner and its on youtube and he told he was going for the other one and im eagerly waiting hohoho
this shit happens more than we like to think saddly
i hate rabbits but killing them its just lame
Oh yeah i remember the burned dog (that actually happen where i live) i saw the video and was fucking horrible. The worst part is that the dog was still alive after he was burned. Never knew there was some guy after the kids.
As for the thread: F*CKING AS*HOLES hope they get killed by the same way.
I dont really like animals a lot (though my family owns like 4 dogs, 1 cat and 2 ferrets) but they also are humans =/
I propose an equal opportunity punishment. Now let's see what hungry dogs would do one of those torturers in a locked room. At least for the dogs, it won't be for sick and twisted gratification, but for survival. May as well use those sick bastards for meat.
That is just FUCKIN' Evil. I'm am NOT an "animal lover". I don't have pets & I loath way others dote over their animals. I LOVE Red Meat and support hunting and farming animals for Food.
But Torture and killing for the sake of Killing, Amusement, and now Sexual Gratification? is just plain SOULESS!....where is Dexter Morgan when you need him?
For the sake of sexual gratification, you said?
They started all this to make CASH! They sell those videos to the sick fucks who like the idea, but still, the perpetrators did all this for greens. Jewgold. MONEY. Plain and simple.
At least we know her faces now. People can now locate, torture and killing them just like they did to these poor animals. Actually, every one who likes this crap should be tortured and killed too!
amen, bro.
I just have to say, the fact that they are torturing animals for profit just makes the whole thing worse. I mean, it's horrible what they did. But I mean, that cat in the picture doesn't look much older than a kitten. I mean, the fact that they would snuff out a life that was just beginning pisses me off. And they probably got the animals trust too. Fuck, they might have raised those animals. This might just be speculation, but as a cat owner, cats in general don't just trust anyone. And they certainly wouldn't just sit there as a foot was coming down on them. Same thing with rabbits. They don't just sit there, not for some random person. So they had to gain these animals trust first. And that is just messed up. Pardon the long rant, but I mean, Jesus Titty Fucking Christ, they probably raised these animals for this. And if getting outraged at this makes me, to quote some anon "a whiny bitch", so fucking be it.
@Darkrockslizer
"Remember, none of us really is capable of controlling our thoughts but we can control our actions and decisions"
The ones who paid the girls to record these vids did decide and act out on their perverted ideas, so they deserve a slow painful death just as much as the girls.
@O-Jin I agree on the group but disagree on simply killing everyone who gains a pleasure from it.
Remember, none of us really is capable of controlling our thoughts but we can control our actions and decisions. Thus even if an owner of a really sadistic mind watches this, it doesn't mean that he/she would do something like that irl, despite the urges.
you cant just torture and kill them, cuz then the guro fock would get a jolly out of in...u have to make them disappear...nothing more, nothing less. put so much social pressure on them that they go into hinding..then follow them somemore. imagine being chased for years but random people youve never met...thats true torture. mind torture. nothing is worse than the feeling of hopelessness.
Truly horrible...
The fact they look so happy about it just adds insult to injury. I don't know how they can do it.
... ... first thought... when the fuck did torturing animals become a way for sexual gratification...
second thought... well of COURSE there won't be a law that states "torturing animals for sexual gratification is a criminal offense" SINCE WHO IN THEIR ****ING RIGHT MIND WOULD EVEN THINK OF THIS ANYWAYS
ALIDAN 17:35
Western people arn't sensible about eating cats and dogs just because they make cute pets... it's also because it has been proven scientificly many times that cats and dogs have a SYMBIOTIC relationship with humans (you can look it up if you don't know what that means). Specially with dogs.
Humans and dogs have been together and they have helped eachother survive for over 20,000 years... ALL dogs are familiar with human voices, hand gestures, emotions and smells, EVEN dogs who have never EVEN met a human being. This is an evolutionary trait that is embedded in their brains as a result of living with us and serving us for thousands of years. If ANY other animal on earth pets a dog, the dog will NOT respond the same way as when it is petted by a human being. We share a bond that we do not share with ANY other animal. Kind of like a leech that hangs onto a shark. They have a symbiotic relationship that has evolved for thousands of years that is advantangeous for BOTH of them.
So when you EAT a dog, an animal that TRUSTS our species, your basicly spitting on that whole evolution, and relationship and throwing it out the window... THAT is the real reason we are sensible about eating dogs, because it's in our very NATURE to care about them, as we did since we were cavemen.
because they're monsters posing as humans?
Someone should send Cat Shit One their coordinates.... they'll handle the rest....
Plus, if you think politically, crushing a rabbit: chinese girl crush USAgi? Is she trying to send a hidden message? I know a rabbit represent the U.S. (ref. from Cat Shit One)
in a country where people eat their own pets, they've probably thought worse....
Anonymous
18:26
awesome, valid point, now what about cows?
now if wolves were did the same shit as dogs you would have a remarkably valid point that i respond to. but you have holes.
dogs were bread to be as docile as possible while still providing uses to humans.
some dogs are breed to be pets
some to guard
some to track
some to be cat alternatives.
here is a reason, because we wanted them to be that way. they weren't born that way, we domesticated them from wolves, i believe one of if not the first animal we did that to.
we also breed cows to be as stupid as possible while still taking care of itself by eating, and having allot of meet.
because dogs have better uses in most first world nations, you don't see dogs skinned and hanging in a butcher shop like you do in china. but i believe its more because its horrific to kids to see that, a skinned cat or a skinned dog, something most of us have as pets that it is ti see a whole pig or cow torso which you could easily buy else ware.
if dogs were useless to us, we would hunt them as game and eat them right now. but being domesticated, and being a low yield per pound of meat, we don't.
Anonymous
13:11
WAIT WAIT WAIT
back that shit up
just because you like a cat or a dog, and you keep one as pets, doesn't mean the whole fucking wold has to.
this is not condoning torture of animals, but fuck you, they are meet too. the only reason we don't eat them in america is they are infective to bread for the amount of meet they have, and people like peta. in a country where there are 1.4 billion people, and i'm assuming not enough meet sources, you get it where ever the fuck you can, and if its an animal we consider cute and friendly than so fucking bee it.
I can even eat human meat if avaible and I am starving ;) f*ck symbotic relations :P
We really need a Dexter Morgan in this world!
"Extension of SM" huh?wait 'till i choke in some candles inside 'em and see if they finally understand what "SM" truly means.this is plain inhumane.SM>CF anyday
This is really disgusting. The degree of development of a society can be determined on how the society treats their animals. And must say, this is China at its best.
The best way to deal with this is to expose their clients. The girls responsible for this act maybe untouchable, yet their clients I'm not so sure. If they have no income from this, they'll surely stop.
Oh dearest. I am laughing. Animal abuse is not illegal in China. The girls are killing with smiles on their faces. This is the world I'm living in. Well, it stinks. At least on the chinese parts.
Hopefully, the chinese internet users are going to ignore the shit and hunt her down anyway.
"...look at the food processing lines here in America. Where's the dignity there?"
I have seen them, and I assume you have too. So you do know a cow is killed by an electric nail straight to the back of its skull. Shocking to see indeed, but the cow barely feels anything before its brain shuts down.
And chickens, they die beheaded. Their body still moves for a while but since its not longer connected to the brain it can't feel anything.
Porks... I'm not actually sure but I think they die from an electric shock to induce a heart attack. The heart simply stops and the brain shuts down some seconds after while the blood in it still has oxygen.
So really, is there even a point of comparison between those and actually torturing a living creature? Prolly not deign, but certainly not malicious.
Although you are right in one thing, if these girls were torturing beetles no one would probably give a shit. But we can't still confirm insects feel pain consciously, so it's not torture if the victim doesn't suffer.
i have to address a few things here.
Anonymous
13:41
you have a point, but ill make a counter point, if i trained for a year or two as an assassin, i could probably make 5000-50000 a kill, that is significantly more than the average person even in america, and i could pull in that kind of a check every few weeks. does it make it morally right? and if i killed your family member would you see it as im just doing a job?
to me a life i a life regardless of what animal it is (i exclude insects.
Anonymous
14:40
another great point, rabbits are cute, but i feel bad watching a ugly fucking dog suffer a tragic death, or a cow being tortured, or this one prick who decided to take this ugly fish, deprive it of air, and put it in water, and did this for a while until the damn thing died.
i have very little tolerance for torturing the undeserving.
Sandalphon
15:21
you said it better than i could, and we should assume they are talking about the videos that peta loves to use, where people throw kick and torture the animals, either out of boredom or they just stop caring at all, and i cant blame them, some animals refuse to cooperate, but they cant lose there patients, and in most cases if they do that kind of shit they are fired fast
If it exists, there is porn of it.
fetishes?! gross.. i'd rather watch 2 girls and a cup than this mindless killings.
After seing this, I consider her an animal.
Does it make it legal if I kill her, then? It's finality is not sexual, but it'll give me as much satisfaction.
i feel sick...
Glad I'm not the only one to think of Dexter after reading this article.
I don't understand how they can smile and laugh. Seriously fucked up.
I wonder if human crush videos will ever catch on? I can think of a few girls who could star in them... <_<
when law fails, there are vigilantes.
Huh. So torturing and killing animals is a "sexual fetish" to them eh? Someone needs to go over with some drugs, sex toys, and bondage equipment to change that fetish.
... wait... THEY KILL DOGS!?!? I LOVE DOGS!I'll flay 'em alive and make them eat their own skin! wait... they'll like that... well I'll do it anyway and then ram wooden posts up their asses until they come out their mouths (I'd like to thank Vlad the Impaler for that idea) then cover them in lighter fluid and set them on fire. BURN! BURN! BURN BURN BURN!
I seriously hope there is a Hell simply because of these psychopaths. Wait... Why wait until they die? Does anyone know how I can smuggle a flamethrower into china? I wanna burn some freaks!
17:11
You mistranslated the second sentence, probably just a typo though.
"These crazy (perverted) women... why are there only women in these pictures?"
To answer the question - they're supposedly selling the 'porn' for heterosexual men.
... ... to them, doing that is basically like a lolicon watching loli hentai (without the fapping of course).... since they're doing it for "sexual gratification" which's stupid, but explains their reactions -.-.... now, how many more ways are ppl gonna stupidly invent ways to get "sexual gratification"....
Chinese also use to kill and sell their babies to the local butchers in the countryside so I guess this is just the tip of iceberg here.
Who knows how many more horrors they have already done and will do. Going unpunished for so long, one of them would eventually get an idea to try this on another human - the more the reason to find and kill all those SM torture group sect bastards.
so, in the end torturing animals is a new genre of porn? Never saw it that way O_o
So long as the animal isn't a supreme-overlord being such as Humans, does that mean they deserve to be killed as savagely as possible? It's not because of how people feel morally Anonymous. But it's simply the matter of opinion among people. So long as no restriction prohibits them from doing these sort of acts, then they will keep doing it for the money and pleasure they get, God knows how and why, sick, but still natural in ways....
Aiyah, people will do anything for money, really. Sure if it's morally wrong, but who gives a care so long as it's easy and you have no integrity as a person.... Ah well, that's how the world works, because all of you know, that deep within, you'll find out that no one actually cares, sooner or later you have to realize that if you didn't already.
@Darkrockslizer
I'd be surprised if there didn't already exist similar videos/groups with real humans as victims. If someone is willing to pay, someone else will be willing to provide.
A life is cheap in a poor country, "BODIES: The Exhibition" uses conserved Chinese corpses with questionable origin, no one can really answer where they came from, but since we westerners pay so good to get to see skinned dead people playing guitar a whole industry has sprung up in China since corpses are so cheap and easy to get there.
Anon 23:52 24/11/2010: I already don't care, but I feel a little frustration after finally finding a porn genre (besides gay flicks) that won't give me a hard on ¬__¬
这群变态疯女人…照片里为啥都是女人？
Crazy bitches...Why no female in those pictures?
i find it hard to believe that the ones doing it have this fetish, though i never watch the movies.
i believe they are getting 900$ and decide to put on the show the viewers want to see.
i mean at worst its 6$ a week at a borderline sweet shop, and at best... well i dont know best, but 900$ is more than some make a year over there.
i cant condone what they do, but lets be realistic here, they do it for cash.
Anonymous
03:53
still cant get it up for gay? look into hq trannys and trap looking asians, if you cant get it up to them, there is something wrong with you.
And there i thought jap eating shit is sick enough. What the crap is this!!!
I was wondering which sickos are buying the videos? Maybe japanese too?
And as a follow-up, I'm even less surprised when I see that they're making a pretty decent killing off of this (in more ways than one). Are you people really that naive?
You people are either naive or stupid I'll let you decide which. This isn't about China except that it is legal there. I promise you plenty of the customers are worldwide and maybe even your neighbors, parents, or children. These girls are performing a legal act in thier country for money. 6000 rmb is a ton of money for someone young, the average person makes a great deal less than that per month in China. Moral outrage is all well and good while you lick your cheetoh encrusted fingertips and down your dew but a lot of the world takes opportunities where they find them.
To be honest, this isn't really that shocking. Yes, I'm disgusted by it visually but... if you want more horror, look at the food processing lines here in America. Where's the dignity there?
You could say that the rabbits don't actually serve any purpose after they're crushed, and thus this is a lot less efficient in terms of how it adversely affects the environment, but...
Overall, say they were crushing something a bit more grotesque than rabbits. Would anyone give a shit? Probably not. Rabbits are cute. If they weren't, no one would probably care besides animal rights activists. I think a lot of the comments people are posting are quite hypocritical, but that's just me. Whatever.
It's only a damned animal.
I feel as much remorse over this as I would crushing a triple cheeseburger in order to fit it into my mouth.
Really, grow up and stop being emotional bitches
Oh yeah!
well.... their feet look hot for me, I feel aroused
I love to crush cats
i have always believed in "different strokes for different folks" but sacrificing rabbits and other REAL lives(not 2d) for your strokes is just plain wrong
You know. If there is something weird, horrifying , sickening or disgusting someone will get a hard on over it. There is nothing new about sick people doing sick shit! If you are lucky you can stay away from them when they come after you.
POR FAVOR MATEN A ESTAS MUJERES O HERMAFRODITAS O COSAS. PORQUE NO SON HUMANOS. OJALA ENCONTRARAN LA MUERTE DE LA MISMA FORMA QUE ASESINAN A ESTOS ANIMALITOS. QUE SE VAYAN AL INFIERNO.
I agree with this 100 percent. Also, the first sentence made me laugh
These people are sick. While the whole group can't be punished legally, I'd be happy if the whole of the internet (chinese or otherwise), would harass the woman who was found until she truly feels regret for what she did. This goes especially since she is most likely still doing this.
SECOND THAT, She really needs to realize what she did.. o_o;
AGAIN the Chinese do one for the books.
oh stfu.
more like where is the death note when you need it.
"Many netizens might believe this is an isolated incident, or would believe that the girls in the video have psychological problems.
This is not so"
Disagree, maybe those are a group...
of mentally sick bastards.
kill them with fire!
no, really,
do it
seriously, this is so fucked up i consider them mentally ill and their excuses are nothing but a sick joke.
everyone's got a his fetishes, nothing wrong with that, but seeing how someone slowly tortures a weaker creature to death makes me want to falconpunch that bitch.
Check out what this person did:
http://kuro-vortex92.deviantart.com/art/you-deserve-it-187478706
This illustrates my feelings better than any words can.
I'm not easily offended or shocked, but this kind of acts make me feel sick.
damn right mate, im not an animal lover too but to be sexually aroused by doing those things to animals is just really sick, i cant find words to describe such act, just pure evil, sheesh..
These people deserve to die in the same way they do it to the animals. I don't care if they are animals but if you are gonna kill them. Do it quickly and then cook and eat all the remains. Never kill an animal unless you plan to eat it. That one girl deserves to die by a steam roller which would fit her act of cruelty perfectly. While the others deserve the same punishment in the same way they tortured the animals. So cutting off their ears before killing them. Stab them to death. Set them on fire.
In what episode did dexter ever give a fuck about an animals abuser? Because I don't recall it.
Actually Dexter committed animal abuse when he was young, Then his dad instructed him to do it with bad people that it was better.
Exactly.
Killing for food is JUST as soulless as killing for sexual gratification. =.=
You CANNOT justify killing for food just because it has been done for a long time. There are alternatives such as vegan. these days. =.=
but it's ok to eat plants, which are also living creatures, because they don't have a cute face and can't run away from you?
hypocrisy much
not so much. It's not about whether these things are classified as living or nonliving, but whether they can be classified as suffering or non-suffering.
Animals are similar enough to us in construction that it is fairly safe to assume that they experience suffering in a similar way to what we do. Since plants are so different, we don't have so much evidence that we are causing a similar kind of suffering experience by eating them instead.
We don't know much about what a plant experiences, or if it has any kind of experience at all so we still have a lot to learn about in that regard to know if it is really better to eat plants.
With our current set of knowledge though, to choose the route that shows less evidence of suffering is the better choice.
Photosynthesis is the goal! ^^
Poor sun, he's dying and we're using up all his energy... ^^; At least there we aren't causing it to happen just feeding on the results.
@Anon 20:12
What are you saying? The thing is that when you kill an animal for food, it is a necessity in order to survive.
Now if you don't kill an animal for sexual gratification will you die? I'm sure as hell you know the answer.
It doesn't deteriorate your physical health. It does actually nothing but waste a life for unnecessary purposes.
"They are neither sentient nor intelligent."
Honestly, I'd say the same thing about quite a few people/trolls I've met online also, I still think it would be morally wrong to eat them though :)
Someone needs to take a biology class. Plants may be living, but they're not creatures. They are neither sentient nor intelligent.
Bah, whatever people pay for. It ridiculous to start lusting for death to these people for that. You eat animals habitually; it's a sheer double standard to say they've done something wrong, and sheer fanaticism to think they should die for it.
Look in the mirror, people.
I think killing animals to eat is not a bad thing to do. If we didn't we would probably get sick (die in a extreme case). What is absolutely wrong here is those chicks are killing and torturing those animals for no apparent reason/for the lulz.
They shouldn't just die though. They have pay for what they have done first.
@Darkrockslizer
Just stating now I personally don't care about this, they did what they did and me complaining about it isn't going to change anything. As for the vegetarian thing we were designed to eat meat. Vegetarians have to take diffrent vitamins to continue they're eating habit like Iron and Vitamin C. So anon 20:07 isn't far off from what he was saying.
They did it for the money
That's reasonable enough
@anon 20:07 actually, there are people called "vegetarians" and they are still kind of okay the last time I checked.
Souless? Sorry, but I don't believe in souls.
@Anon 14:38
/facepalm
No, that is, in general, EMOTIONS. Welcome to reality.
sorry to rain on your parade but you have a soul, it's the BIOS/firmware, your brain is the CPU and hard drive, while the RAM is for your active/short term memory.
Maybe you need an upgrade?
@16:40 Dude, Santa Claus is real and he lives in Lapland, Finland. Google it if you don't believe :P
@01:56 Don't mix emotions, mind and soul.
I define "soul" as the ultimate "self" - when I don't feel, I still am, and when I stop my train of thoughts for several seconds, I still am, therefore I am neither of those.
It's just a poetic way to say emotions/mind. Don't take it too literally.
And while we are at it...
Santa is not real.
Hate to burst your bubble but you have a soul too. You know that feelign you get when you're happy or sad or love or hate or the inner burn when you're outraged over anything in general? That is, in general, a soul. Welcome to the club.
We measure men not by how they treat their equals, but how they treat their inferiors.
For China, it's about the same treatment for both classes.
Thanks, I just saved having lunch by killing my appetite.
Just when you thought the country could not get any worse, mmmhmmm?
I was wondering if it was a Japanese sociopath the last time but now that i realize it is China, the lack of hope I have is dwarfed by just sad disappointment. Such a socially backwards country, is there no depths that they would not sink to?
If this is China quality, no wonder no one wants to associate themselves with the country.
The irony is that chances are it's all Europeans and Americans who purchase the videos in the first place. It's the unfortunate inevitability of prosperity in a civilization, once you've achieved everything, those without honor tend to revert to being a child and going 'what can I get away with?' and build fetishes, both sexual and otherwise, based on their perceived power.
Indeed, the saddest part is that even if China created reasonable laws to stop this, it's more than likely the same thing would start up in some other backwards country with no legislation to prevent it.
Hello Rome!
13:05
No. Haters - especially on the internet - are far too unpredictable to be given any such power.
Or to be more exact, it will never be enforced. The Chinese system has the unfortunate misinterpretation of "if it ain't broken, don't fix it". If you actually notice, they will keep doing it, knowing that there will be no solid repercussion against them. The government will not act because it is not a threat to their rule. This is why they would crack down on political dissidents like Liu Xiubao so easily, but completely ignore the people that are causing damage to their social reputation.
@megidoia true true, which is why they should just create a law that says "internet haters have the right to go assault people they wish if the hate tally gets high enough" xP then everything would be solved~
Because no Chinese is protesting this.
You need to re-read the article. The Chinese are the ones that STARTED THE MAN-HUNT! You're just reading it a little later than they are.
Doesn't mean hordes of mobs run amok to hunt down the witches and purge them on to the cross. Just a bunch of net dudes. What are they going to do ? Spam ? Hack ? Or just ranting for laugh ? I demand action, purge the witches by fire.
@DeliriousB
yuriphoria was most likely being sarcastic.
Haters are gonna hate...and ignore. So what else is new? As long as they got something that can be used as hate ammo while disregarding everything else, they're happy.
Times like this, I wish the Punisher existed in real life to exact some extreme justice with extreme prejudice.
i second that too!
im in for an extreme punisher, a justicator, im (or now) a good person, and rage for a quick, sadistic justice in everything thats wrong
maybe its just too much to dream for
These women, better not ever set foot out of China.
fuck that. someone give me a plane ticket to china, i want to put a piece of glass over her head and sit on it!
At least this time there are Chinese people who are just as disgusted as the rest of us rational folks.
Yea, now if only we could get them to be as openly disgusted at their GOVERNMENT as the rest of us rational folks.
These people are certainly wastes of air. Not surprised that they're based in China, and that, much like all the bootlegging over there, it manages to be legal.
this is a total fucking facepalm.
they need to get caned or something.
if the country cant punish them I sure hope their parents/elders would
WTF with the murder & posting it online. It isn't funny.
Petty harrasment from netizens and bla bla bla....
For a price I'd kill her, some of her friends, and the head poncho of this organisation too. I'm dead serious on this.
thAt...is...a crime torture animals... if there's someone else try to make money and popularity through this... they are all insane... they are animals in human flesh...
Ah well, who cares, seriously.. Just because they're doing it to rabbits?
Think most people that live in the country/big cities would appreciate their "work" if they did it to mice/rats.
It's all hypocritical really..
Personally, I wouldn't even torture a river rat (we have them here). There is a difference between eliminating a dangerous pest, or killing an animal for food, and simply mutilating a helpless creature for someone's dubious pleasure. If you can't see that difference, then you are no better than these perverts in the video are.
LOL CHINA FAIL... wow, China's AWESOME!
See? Like I said last time someone give her name to Kira so she can recieve Justice!!!
Those BITCHES should burn and die eternity in HELL and for real!
Once again, China makes headlines for having fail laws.
Oh wait, i guess their fail government had a hand on that.
"However, China has no laws against torturing animals to death for sexual gratification..."
well this explains a whole lot no wonder they haven't been arrested yet and here i thought the Chinese government was being lazy /end sarcasm
lol, as the fine print says, "China has no laws against torturing animals to death for sexual gratification", now.... which country anywhere in the world has a specific law like that? it's such a shame that when creating a law, all the possible scenarios have to be thought of, because some idiots like these will abuse the loopholes created by people not thinking outside the box.... either that, or all laws should be passed bluntly, at least then there won't be any loopholes to go through
Or, you know, there could just be a law on the books against torturing animals to death since it serves no practical purpose.
16:26
I don't think mosquitoes can feel pain, as they have no brains.
Crushing an ugly 'shaved' dog would be just as objectionable as crushing the bunny. Your point?
VVayfarer has the right idea. I didn't say a law against killing any animal ever either. I said a law against torturing animals to death. Doesn't matter if you're stabbing a manatee to death with an ice pick, or burning the legs off an isopod... If you want the sociopath robot argument, it's pointless and impractical, wasteful, AND causes needless suffering.
How about squashing mosquitoes? Oh, I'm sorry, they aren't cute and furry.
I
I am
Not a lot of things disgust me because I find them expected. This disgusts me as well as expected.
Its China. With all the sketchy crap that China has done recently, this somehow doesn't surprise me of ever happening.
Yeah, making money out of stabbing others in the back(or openly in this case). Chinese or not, these people need some serious S&M done to themselves and see how they'll beg for their life then.
Though, of course they won't do it to people because the courts will charge them with murder. Thing is, whales nor bunnies, no matter how you look at them it's so wrong. Especially when you think about other people who barely makes anything digging blood diamond and stuffs, while these bitches can get $900 easily per kill? What has the world come to?
They may be winning, but I believe sooner or later they will pay for doing this.
yes, cause crush videos are solely made in china *sarcasm*
Yeah, half the populace of SanCom got trolled hard from this "Rabbit Sitter" video, I'd say it's successful.Is there anything you'd like to add anonymous?
I'm not surprised I'm being voted down, whenever there is an opposition i.e. someone who disagrees with the crowd. Being rational? More like emotional. If you were rationalizing this incident you'd realize it's not the fact the animal was killed. It was the manner it was killed that seems to arise emotional outrage. Only because it was an animal with attractive characteristics. Compared to animals we consume or animals we hunt or animals that are subjective to natural selection in the wild. Being killed for consumption or murdered for enjoyment it's all the same without emotions. You are all hypocrites.
I disagree Maderlulz. Even for pests, it's best to kill quick and efficiently and let it end quickly. To do so under pretense of selling a video or to do it for sexual gratification is disgusting and sick.
It's not the same thing as taking care of vermin efficiently.
Also, I'm sick and tired of this whole 'oooh, you guys are HYPOCRITES' excuse. Eating meats or hunting wild game or taking care of pests is not the same thing as gratuitously torturing and killing harmless animals, no less, pets.
Really sick of hearing that. You can try to fall back to that wording as much as you want, but that doesn't make it true. Now tell me how eating meat for survival is the same thing as something like this.
If you remove the emotion from "killing for consumption" you still have a purpose for the kill; nourishment.
Removing the emotion from "killing for enjoyment" effectively makes it killing for absolutely no reason whatsoever.
Good explanation. I'd rate ya but i'm an anon. It's also the fact that the animals die in an inefficient manner. It's natural for people and animals to try to kill efficiently as possible because doing it poorly is sad, pathetic, and shows that you are terrible and deserved to be killed. At least, that's what I see it as. It sucks to see something you like die, but remember kids. Karma, proven by science!
I once saw a video of an octopus falling out of a girl's pussy. It was quite dead judging by his lack of any movement after the..uh, extraction. Kind of weird yet compelling way to die.
I am a Guro Fiend, but my tastes don't extend outside of the realms of 2D and anime...
A quick death is always preferable to a slow and agonizing one...
Even more so when the thing knows it's not going to die like how they kill certain live stocks and animals...
But this...I put myself in the position of the rabbit and I would rather get my neck snapped by a wolf in a quick bite than getting suffocated and crushed to death oh so slowly by some sexually perverse person with a Crush Fetish...
Now, I have nothing against people who have Crush Fetish since I have my own share of fetishes and whatnot, but when it extends to real life and when it harms and kills animals who don't even know WHAT THE F*CK TURNS HUMAN BEINGS ON, then it's an entirely different matter...
It's okay if this was paper-and-ink 2D hentai, but this is real-life...
Seeing a drawn rabbit get crushed by an anime girl turns me the f*ck on like nobody's business, but seeing this happen in real-life is heart-wrenchingly awful...
Anime and hentai (guro) is guilty pleasure since no one is hurt...
Real life things like these is just sick and twisted since you know a life has been ended so someone can get a hard-on/wet p*ssy...
@prinnyprince
I did too about 6 years ago when I was browsing for octupus porn on Google in my High School Lab class...
@azurexuchilbara
Actually the reality is that deaths from predators usually aren't quick at all but are often slow and agonising, with the animal being eaten alive in many cases.
They edit those parts out of wildlife documentaries to make them "family-friendly".
But, the animals are only doing what is instinctive for them to survive. There's no comparison with these people who are sick and twisted...
Ever seen a cat play with a mouse? If the cat is not to hungry, it will not kill the mouse quickly, since it rather train and practice it's hunting skills and reflexes with a live prey rather than getting a quick bite.
The same thing goes for quite a few other predators in the wild.
"Actually the reality is that deaths from predators usually aren't quick at all but are often slow and agonising, with the animal being eaten alive in many cases."
Actually, the death is as fast as the predator can achieve it, not out of mercy, of course, but because it's in the predator's best interest to make the kill fast and efficient. If we're talking wild cats and canines, then a bite to the jugular is pretty quick compared to, say, evisceration.