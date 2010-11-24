The outrage which surfaced over videos of a Chinese woman crushing live rabbits into a bloody pulp led to Chinese Internet users uncovering her identity, and the fact that she is part of a group producing scores of such videos for sale – the pictures made public show that squashing a rabbit flat is amongst the tamest of the group’s gruesome antics.

However, China has no laws against torturing animals to death for sexual gratification, so the only punishment she and her group look set to face is a stream of insults from angry Internet users.

The details (and pictures) surface by way of a series of translated posts from Chinese Internet users, presented below – the original rough translation has been cleaned up and abridged for clarity:

Many netizens might believe this is an isolated incident, or would believe that the girls in the video have psychological problems. This is not so – behind these girls is an entire fetish-oriented group, known as “crush fetish,” and all of them, including the other girls that appeared in the video, are members. Their reason for making videos of animal abuse is to make enormous profit, by selling and exporting their videos. As with the the videos of a woman abusing cats, rabbits and dogs that appeared online before, she is only one member. After the video and information about the woman abusing and killing rabbits were made public, a netizen shared everything he knew about the organization, having infiltrated this cruel group for half a year. Due to high security within the group, he was unable to make much progress for a long time, but after a lot of asking around, he managed to obtain the group’s chat records, content and photos, as well as many of this group’s videos. In the chat records, a member made a comment regarding opinions about the video that appeared in March involving a woman abusing various animals. He said this: “Those who like CF [Crush Fetish] are not people who like violence and murder as is commonly claimed, but rather this is an extension of SM, in this case a desire to be trampled to death by a female, giving one’s life to her… Those who are for legislation against animal abuse and killing should ask themselves if they are vegetarians!” We may not be vegetarians, but with regards to animals, even as food for people, there is still a humane way for them to die, which is to die quickly, and to die with dignity. Not to be tortured and abused, dying slowly in agony. The conflict is not about eating meat while protecting the welfare of animals, but about deriving sexual pleasure from the pain and suffering of animals. This animal abuse and torture group even uses the suffering and death of animals to profit, making substantial amounts from the videos. At present, our country does not have any laws to punish those who abuse and torture animals, but the vast majority of people will criticize and strongly condemn this kind of behavior as it violates the most basic human morality.

The girl in the video was apparently identified and confronted, but apologised, saying she thought it would remain private and regretted the fact that the video had been made public.

Chinese Internet investigators do not believe her, however:

As for her revealing herself and publishing an apology after revealing her QQ number [instant messaging ID], is her heart really filled with guilt as she claims in her public letter? No, not really. The women who appeared in previous animal abuse and killing videos that spread online have all earned forgiveness from netizens by apologizing. However, this is actually a trick by the profiteering group behind them, designed to assuage public opinion and divert manhunts away from the group. The reason we can say the rabbit-abusing girl’s apology is nothing but lies is because I received inside information from the insider, saying that the other girls who appeared in this video have all participated in rabbit-abuse themselves. These people abuse and kill various animals to make compilations that are then sold abroad, to satisfy people with certain fetishes. Moreover, these rabbit-abusing people will usually earn at least 6000 yuan ($900) each time they help make an animal abuse video. So, this girl’s supposed apology is just a trick by this profiteering group to avoid public scrutiny. The insider provided me with many other animal-abuse videos demonstrating this is far from an isolated incident. Her apologies are just designed to make people stop investigating the full scale of this abuse. During the news about the previous cat-abusing woman [example], there were people who said she is Japanese, saying she did it because of marital problems, and all kinds of other excuses. Actually, these were all excuses designed to allow her to escape public opinion! This idiot girl is no exception! She is just one member of this group who does this for profit, and the apology is just a trick to avoid having the public dig too deep.

He goes on to provide further evidence of the group’s activities, sharing captures from scores of videos which show all kinds of animals being horrifically tortured, maimed and killed.

The images show girls killing rabbits, dogs and kittens in the some of the most inhumane manners conceivable, with animals chiefly being stamped and stabbed into a bloody pulp by girls wearing high-heels.

Other abuse shown includes a rabbit having its ears cut off with scissors, another being sliced open with a kitchen knife, one being set on fire before being crushed, and another having a nail hammered into its body.

Chinese Internet uses confronted with these scenes are disgusted, and left lamenting the fact that China’s laws are so backwards as to allow such activity. China’s government and police for their part are apparently more concerned with locking up dangerous democracy advocates than they are with the fate of mere animals.

The girl in question has so far had her personal information liberally posted online, but with Internet vigilantism mostly a matter of petty harassment and swaggering bluster, it seems unlikely she will face any real consequences for her actions, to say nothing of the wider network distributing these videos to animal cruelty aficionados the world over.