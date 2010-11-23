Yosuga no Sora Voyeurism & Exhibitionism Sex Anime
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Nov 23, 2010 14:03 JST
- Tags: Exhibitionism, Image Gallery, Oppai, Voyeurism, Yosuga no Sora
Season ero-anime par excellence Yosuga no Sora delivers sex both voyeuristic and exhibitionistic in the same episode, its 8th and possibly most fetishistically inclined to date.
Love the sis's reaction!
This gets a Fap seal of approval.
Now excuse me for 3min.
that body is delicious O_O
*fap fap fap fap fap
I lol'd when i saw him still fucking even while his sister is watching and he didn't give a shit about it.
But i guess that's how i would look at it, considering how i haven't watched the episode yet.
hell i would continue going too, ill be like "wanna watch? cause i aint gonna stop" *do da jiggy*
giggity-giggity-goo!!!......all right...
Thanks to the gifs!
Morale of Episode: Lock your room..
STILL WAITING FOR INCEST LOLI ARC TT_TT
soon...very soon...
one can only hope anyways...
Augh! Poor Sora! ;_;
I'll take yoouu!
rather:
Locks were invented for a reason ;)
Incest arc will obviously be the best arc...and the most epic sex (or so I hope)...
Maybe he'll deliciously tie her up...or maybe strip her down with his teeth...or maybe....GRAAAUUGGGGHHH-AAaaaaaahh...
Unless you want your sister to stumble into you and your GF in hopes that she joins the "festivities"
I can barely handle this episode *blood nose*
It's pretty obvious the last two episodes will be him getting Sora. Incest loli arc FTW.
If I'm correct after the next episode there will be one more girl for Haru to seduce, then all the incest you can handle.
@Yoshii-kun Same here! T_T
C'mon, we wanna see some hot loli incest action!
Same thing i said
I save ammo for the final loli incest
How many are NOT with me?
That maid is just creepy in a way.
Harem ending FTW !
loli sora > The rest of em.
wow dude doesn't know about locks xD
More pathetic anime, nothing new then.
Whoops! She caught me. Time to go back in time again and pick another girl.
everyone expecting a nice boat ending and im expecting a higurashi ending... something is wrong with me...
I lol'd at pic 17
He could stop but fuck it. He wants her to watch.
aww man, judging by the preview of next episode, its not going to be Kozue next. she was my second favorite after Kazuha. but it looks like the remaining episodes are going to go to Nao/Sora. Well i hope they fit Kozue in there somewhere, if not...why did they put her in the anime in the first place.
Im actually glad how this anime is going about with the story. i was worried he was going to cheat with all the girls in one big story and turn out like School Days. but i like how each girl is getting their separate story.
You know, they could put Kozue next then Sora goes to *ja-ja-jan* Blu-Ray / DVD only episodes.
Yeah, I wouldn't be suprised if that happened, considering how much it would sell. Simply cuz ppl wanna see the twincest sexxoring.
.
hahahahaha at http://img2.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/misc-ero-ix/yosuga-no-sora-8-017.gif
I'm laughing so hard at that right now. XD
OH wtf sora catches them. lol. ew i hope we dont get erojiji(the hige classmate)x sora scene.
One of the best of the season.
the 17th pic/gif is EPIC! lol, can't wait for the release! XD
xD funy
when will nao's arc end anyway, more kazuha and sora pl0x
I wish I was in Haru's shoes.... minus parent's untimely death
I see the fan's Ending now!!
The legendary NICE BOAT END!!
I laughed my ass off at pics 10-17
now that i think about it without an ecchi imagination you cant get what is happening... if you contradict me ya with respect are TSUNDERE! >.<
needs less man, more yuri
Oh boy, Paul Watsons gonna rave over pic 21...
It's a must watch
Somebody get the BOAT ready!!
I feel a BAD END on the rise!!!
laughed my ass off of picture/gif nr. 17 xDD
y-yandere sora..?
me scared!
..so when does her arc begin?
i'm still waiting for the only char worthy of being watched to get her own time to "shine"..
probably thhe last one, seeing that the she is so popular.
how crazy anime
i wanna see sora`s story as soon
Babelfish won't make you look cooler.