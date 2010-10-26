12-Year-Old Hangs Self with Scarf She Knitted for Mother
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Oct 26, 2010 14:24 JST
- Tags: Bullying, Gaikokujin, Gunma, Schoolgirls, Suicide, Teachers, Video Gallery
A 12-year-old girl has hanged herself with a scarf she knitted as a gift for her mother after being bullied by her classmates for having a non-Japanese mother.
The 12-year-old girl, Akiko Uemura, was a 6th year elementary school pupil at a Gunma prefecture school.
She was discovered dead in her room by her 41-year-old mother, having hanged herself from a curtain rail using a scarf. She had knitted the scarf herself, as a gift for her mother.
The girl had transferred into the school two years previously after moving there from Aichi. In the 5th year, she began to be bullied, with classmates calling her “dirty” and telling her not to go near them.
She was also bullied for having a mere foreigner as a mother. Her mother’s nationality has not been revealed.
Her 50-year-old father says he reported the matter to the school repeatedly, but the school never did anything:
“Since she began her 6th year, we discussed ending her bullying problems with the school more than 10 times, but they never showed any indication of actually taking action.”
As might be expected, the school principal (pictured) denies everything, saying at a press conference that they “had no idea she was being bullied” and that “we’d like to establish the truth of what was happening.”
He also claims that “we wanted to fix the situation [with other students refusing to eat lunch with her], but we didn’t realise it was a bullying issue.”
The local board of education apologises profusely and intends to conduct an investigation.
Her father says she begged him to move away and have her attend a different school, or at least transfer her to another school in the same area, so severe was the bullying.
The family was planning to move to Osaka and have her attend a new middle school in the spring – her father tried to encourage her to put up with it until her graduation at the end of the 6th year. Tragically, it seems she could not endure that long.
Sad to hear another victim of IGNORANCE.
Whether or not this was based on her being "dirty" due to being mixed, I can only say that Japan is like everywhere else. In every country there are good people and bad people. We can't assume that all of Japan is consensually racist, but that's what gets me the most. Not ALL of this girl's classmates were racist, (although it is still possible that they were) but if at the very least ONE person had stood up for her, then maybe she wouldn't have been alone. I understand that we can't live life relying on others but we can't always live life on our own.
Looks like it's time to drop another bomb on them.
Its all about the money. And the foreign white kids. My teachers never took interest in talking and teaching me personally because I was local. But they acted like real teachers in front of the foreigners.
I'm sure many of you readers agree. No offense to foreigners.
This makes me feel sick.
I was bullied in school, too, for nearly 2 years. everyday was a nightmare, even former so-called friends prefered to stand by the mightier crowd instead of standing by me, but then i had the chance to change school and there everything went a lot better, found new, great friends and my life became more peaceful and happy.
So sad, that this poor girl didn't have the same chance. It's a pity that Japan does not learn from these terrible incidents.
And obviously America has not learned much either considering all the bullying stories in this comment section, all ending with "Japan sucks" despite the stories proving otherwise.
Take this with the combination of Value Dissonance (specifically, read the Fruits Basket entry at the Tropes page) and you just know Japan is heading straight toward a Columbine of its own. The question should be; How many of them will it take before Japan gets the picture?
stupid school principal
make me remember uchiyamada from GTO
Terrible.
Kids shouldn't be hanging themselves, they should be catching bugs and making sand castles. The extent to which bullying can follow kids now is ridiculous. Due to the penetration of technology like the internet and phones it seems like it's almost inescapable sometimes. It's no longer just something they have to deal with at recess/after school.
I can't imagine what it's like to have your child kill themselves.
It's a pity there are no real life Onizuka Eikichi in the school. If only there are teachers like him, this wouldn't have happened.
Again with all that BS. The obviously won't be doing any shit for the girl, or solve the problem.
For all the beautiful anime there is about schools in Japan, I will not bloody fucking raise my children there.
Anon 14:42 - Amen!
Because there is nothing wrong with America, it is 100% perfect?
Oh, no. While Japan has cases like this, America has its share of shoot-outs at school.
Why ask a retarded question? Changing the subject?
That principal look stoned.. someone should stone him.
"Ah.. hahaha! What was that? Bullying? No? We never heard her saying she was bullied! My school is the perfect place! Its not our fault!"
Perfect picture of him to print and paste on dartboard. Then again, what a waste of paper. Someone give me darts and I'll give you Bullseye.
Back to topic, if children in Japan are gonna grow up like that, then its small wonder if 20 years down the road another bomb is dropped on them.
Shitty examples for kids, shitty example for adults. Chicken or egg? Think I give a damn? They're all shitty either generation.
Hmm, once in the 6th grd i was hit by in the face by one of the girls due to a misunderstanding with a book bag. I got steamed and marched after her round the classroom in a fury. Only in the last sec did common sense come to mind that id be settin myself up for a world of pain from and extension cord if i hit a girl. So i return to ma seat. Not too long after a fire drill comes up and we start headin outside, now some asian fool starts sholder bumpin me while we walkin outside. Lets just say he didnt get the memo that he wasnt a "girl".
Show those Asians who's the boss! Then go post about it on a site that caters Asian pop culture! Way to go!
How is the 7th grade treating you?
as if he got to 7th grade :D
She was weak and stupid . Thats all .
FUCK YOU , SHIT STAINED PRICK!! I'LL RIP YOUR FUCKING FINGERS OFF!!!
Does your manhood feel any bigger now, insulting the memory of a dead child? Look up the word callous, you dick.
Let's hope you don't have any kids that suffer this problem. Or kids at all so you won't spread your genes.
What I say is, the act of suicide as a way out is weak and stupid but what's worse is that someone can be driven to that point and feel like they have no way out other than suicide.
Japan is a country of bigots and racist. What? Did it take us 70 years to realize that? At least Germany apologized.
Because no one in America is racist right? All Americans are fat, generalizations are easy.
yup and if the whole world consumes food the way americans do, even having three planet earth is not enough.
that's what those people at NatGeo were saying anyways.
I was bullied a bunch in middle and high school and it never stopped until I fought it out with the bullies. The sad truth is that stuff never ends till they see your willing to knock them in the head then they will find easier prey. And if there is a group of kids you just got to do what a friend of mine who grew up in the ghetto would do, play it cool when your surrounded then jump them from behind when their alone every time you see them until THEY are afraid to go out.
Kira should have written his name on the notebook.
So many parties are at fault here and each party is equally responsible for this ultimately preventable and pointless loss of life. When in doubt, send the poor kid to a therapist don't wait it out like her parents did and don't ignore the issue, like the school management did.
The Japanese is a site where the Japanese is discriminated while saying the discrimination ideologist.
It is possible to laugh really.
japanese schools sound terrible.
She must've put all of her heart and soul into that scarf...
My mistake. Thought my first one wouldn't show up as soon as I posted.
She must've put all her heart and soul into that scarf...
Which will do nothing but haunt her suffering parents even more...
what can i see is she put her life on the scarf
She looks like a man, that's all i noticed.
just that? then shut up you antisocial anon.
I'd like to think this is just some sort of Japanese problem, but unfortunately it isn't.
And I can say that as a parent and know that I know what I'm talking about. I've seen my son dealing with it.
He's an ordinary typical white Canadian school kid and in no way identifiable as being unique.
And the schools offer the same fucking lame response.
Too much of either the law doesn't care, or the school is just plain uninterested in getting involved.
Shootings in schools was non existent when I was a kid.
Today it seems too common.
Maybe we've taken too much power of punishment away from the schools for our own good.
But this much I know, the Japanese inability to accept anyone non Japanese is about as fucking retarded as the French in Quebec thinking they're special. They're not. Their society is doomed if it doesn't start accepting the world has changed since the feudal eras.
how about suffocate the bully and start mass killing
cause telling the principle won't do, some action should show them a strong message.
make you worse than those bully
Bullying is the reason i took 3 years of boxing and dual wield brass knuckles and have been arrested 15 times.
parents should really teach their children that in todays society you cannot be weak minded infront of other people and expect to be felt sorry for and pitied, most kids and some adults are just fucking EVIL, you give them a chance to fuck with your life they WILL take it.
sucks the little bitch took the easy way out.. :(
buy a gun bitch!
wait...
a guy reading sancon took 3 years of boxing and dual wield brass knuckles and have been arrested 15 times?
yeah right. i wouldn't be so surprised when i see a nerd guy turned out to be navy seal.
Well it doesn't hurt to be assertive, but we still got to be careful that we don't end up getting into too much trouble.
"the little bitch"
For some reason I'm really, really happy that you had a shitty childhood and a criminal record. I can't put my finger on why, exactly. Hmmmm.
LOL idiocy is the reason you've been arrested 15 times and carry brass knuckles. 'dual wield'? Stop playing video games.
Moqadmodar, the only message i got from your reply was: you assume all otaku on this website are the stereotype. GTFO with that shit pozer.
I am sorry for calling her a little bitch.. but people who use suicide as an excuse for lifes problems do not sit to well with me...
P.S- 12 of those arrest were concealed weapon charges (slap on the wrist in my country), 1 was aggravated assault & battery rote off as "self defense" and 2 of them was just regular assault.
Moqadmodar, the only message i got from your reply was: you assume all otaku on this website are the stereotype. GTFO with that shit pozer.
I am sorry for calling her a little bitch.. but people who use suicide as an excuse for lifes problems do not sit to well with me...
P.S- 12 of those arrest were concealed weapon charges (slap on the wrist in my country), 1 was aggravated assault & battery rote off as "self defense" and 2 of them was just regular assault.
"people who use suicide as an excuse for lifes problems do not sit to well with me... "
Mentally adults are capable of understanding the consequences of their actions, so an adult committing suicide means they decided to disregard the feelings of all their friends and family over the satisfaction of their own broken emotions. A child (with the exception of child geniuses) doesn't have the capacity to draw the same conclusions, and a sixth grader is a child. There's a very good reason why every known society treats children with different standards than adults.
Damnit, that's doing it wrong.
When bullied, you don't kill yourself, you beat the shit out of or kill the bully.
Yeah, thats what happened with me. Turns out I'm pretty good at it.
But we can't say the same for all the kids that get bullied. Not everyone can snap and turn into an EVA01 at the same moment.
In her case? Perhaps the best was to NOT go to school. THAT school. I won't ask for justice seeing there won't be any, but for a bear to go to that school and maul them bullies, especially the principal, and raep him at the same time.
Anon, whoever you are...you get my respect.