Stylish Mudou Ayana Cosplay
Ayana Mudou, the bespectacled sword wielding girl from the manga series Hayate x Blade is cosplayed with some style by Miyuki:
she has a nice expressionless face and legs ^___^
though i wonder if it's a trap or not.
Maybe if she atleast 2 facial expression...
Gla... Glas... Glasses..? I just came and now searching for this manga series.
The Glasses + Hair + Eyes Combination got me
Where the FUCK is my Hayate x Blade anime TV series?!! I'm shocked no one made one yet!!!
Haven't watched this anime but I know there's some yuri elements in it. Might as well put it on my watch list.
My bad, there's no anime for Hayate X Blade yet, but I'm gonna watch it when it's released.
wow okay that cosplayer is cute.
Fuck that's hot...
never seen this anime, but have to admit the glasses w/ those eyes = sexy
Looks good to me
Her wig is so fugly. Looks like some old dude's toupee.
go hang yourself somewhere.
What are you talkin about?!
The hair or wig is great!
I say its a nice cosplay even though i dont know the character.
She looks hot. I like the hair, the costume... well, let's say it doesn't really work in RL.
she/he doesn't look annoyed enough to pull that character off.
everything made her annoyed, i honestly cant think of one thing that didn't annoy her.
and if that is a guy, would you be gay for saying you would do him?
i mean seriously, its the magic of skirts for some guys.
(S)he doesn't have the high tension ahoge squirt to make her annoyed. Which is a shame, that would make the cosplay complete.
but oh, aside from the lacking annoyed look, a fine cosplay.
where's hayate (and/or jun)? that would make it perfect!
Girl, boy; I'd hit it.
its meh.
the annoyed face means allot for this character.
it would almost be like a naruto cosplay without a orange jumpsuit. sure it would kind of look like the character but something major is missing.
i think thats a dude
I think you need to look at her again, pal. She is freakin' hot!
The wig, the WIG!
Anime when?!
( ; д ;)
The tea-shop lady and her side kick would be fun to cosplay. Whatever their names are.
It's impossible to have such big buttons not look completely retarded in real life.
I always thought they looked like domes rather than discs, did I imagine them wrong? ... Nope, I just looked at a few pages, and from the side, they definitely look like domes.
Never looked at it, but it wouldn't have made a huge difference in practicality. (but then again how many things in anime would I be complaining about if I always looked at that)
SHE'S A GUY
fail
Just liek you? O.O
it's a dude for sure.
pics #3 makes me think he's a dude too
Agreed, I have this feeling hes keep hiding his adams apple!