Thousands of Japanese Encircle Chinese Embassy
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Oct 16, 2010 20:16 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, China, Events, Mass Media, Politics, Senkaku Complex, Tokyo
The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo was surrounded by yet another sea of Japanese flags as thousands of protesters gathered to denounce China’s efforts to seize the Senkaku islands.
Estimates of the number of protesters range from “over 3,200” (media) to 5,000-6,000 (police and participants) – the procession marched to the Chinese Embassy in central Tokyo’s Minato ward, where they “surrounded” the embassy as planned.
The international press apparently cannot resist any opportunity to photograph random Japanese crossdressers any time they are seen at a public event:
“Punish Tibet’s Hitler”
Japanese police did their best to suppress the demonstration – reportedly demonstrators were only allowed to approach within 100m of the embassy perimeter 5 at a time, and megaphones were banned.
Staff at the embassy report tensions to be extreme and their guard to be heightened, with the embassy having been sent an envelope containing rifle bullets earlier in the month during the run up to the demonstration.
Several Chinese residents of Japan actually attempted to violently block the demonstration with placards accusing the demonstrations of fomenting discrimination against Chinese living in Japan (apparently ignoring their own government’s role in this, in the best of Chinese traditions) – police arrested them but later released them without charge, of course:
No arrests or disorder was reported in connection with the Japanese demonstrators.
Meanwhile the Japanese media’s refusal to acknowledge the demonstrations has reached surreal levels – the Japanese mass media is reporting on Chinese anti-Japanese demonstrations made in response to the embassy demonstration as a top story, whilst refusing to actually report on the demonstration in Japan itself.
Japan’s top leftist rag Asahi and their national broadcaster NHK initially even reported on a mob of 1,000 (10,000 by some reports) Chinese attacking a Japanese supermarket in Sichuan whilst failing to mention (let alone report directly) that the protests erupted in direct response to 3,000 Japanese demonstrating in Japan’s own capital.
A few sources in the Japanese media have actually begun to mention the demonstration – mainly as the cause of the counter-demonstrations in China.
Confronted over their refusal to report on the last set of demonstrations, media companies either refused to comment or rather improbably claimed they “weren’t told” about the demonstrations, in spite of the fact that even foreign journalists apparently managed to find out about them.
Mobs of angry Chinese formed after the news of the planned demonstration was circulated widely over the Chinese Internet the day before – however, Chinese reports widely (and presumably deliberately) mistranslated “encirclement” as “besiege and attack” and apparently left many Chinese with the impression that a Chinese style mob attack was planned on their embassy, stoking understandable if entirely hypocritical anger.
Chinese for their part repeated the usual calls for attacks on Japanese property, boycotts of Japanese goods, and of course a break-off of diplomatic relations and the immediate seizure of the Senkaku islands.
Japan:
Democratic nation (despite of shitty Japanese Democratic-only-in-name-Traitor-of-Nation Party)
War-crime: Maybe he has, maybe some of crimes is a complete lie, partially lie or true, but that crimes was already paid.
They are not expansionists now.
People: They are closed to foreigns, but act like the Japanese and you will be respected same as a Japanese.
"In Rome, do as a Roman do."
"After-war education" give to the most of people the feel of guilty of being Japanese and think "We, Japanese, sucks and should beg for forgiveness forever."
It changed when Internet come widely to japan...
China: Communist. No liberty, no human rights.
Comunist party rules with fist of iron over the soul and body, saying how should think and be.
War-crime: I don't know about "war-crimes" of China (I will google it later). But we know how they act against Tibet and Mongols and others ethnics. And some against foreigns and his own people.
People: Brainwashed by Communist party, hates Japan (and maybe USA)as same-way as how Christians hates lucifer. Sinocentrism goes strongly in their mind.
Not only by Senkaku, why should defend Communist China instead of Japan with it.
some of the war crimes are complete lies? like nanjing massacre and unit 731?
and how exactly were these crimes paid? germans dedicated a building for jews and post guards there 24/7 in memory of them, what did japan do other than saying "oh sorry, and btw we didn't do a lot of those things that were photographed"?
china's human rights record are crap, but you are defending an even crappier cause.
"some of the war crimes are complete lies? like nanjing massacre and unit 731?"
The word "maybe" and "or" makes some sense for you?
I know I have no knowledge but I have my doubts.
Why?
1)Media control of Communist party.
2)Forgiveness makes money for china and korea.
(I will not be surprise if things like "I want money from japan without having to give back it. Japan already paid it. So let's say he don't paid and create new crimes for japan!" this happen.)
I heard about photography of Nanjing massacre was a photomontage.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zU5icsJhLuw&feature=related [http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zU5icsJhLuw&feature=related]
Plus, this video at 5:43. The fact using a film what are not Japanese making a massacre makes some my credibility about Nanjing massacre go down.
Why? because the govern of china uses it as a "evidence". And "recriation" is not a "evidence".
I'm not saying Nanjing massacre is a lie, maybe the massacre was true but china has no lucky about documenting it, so created it.
Maybe half or more of photos was true but created somes for propaganda.
Maybe all the image is real but some was using chinese troops clothes to use for anti-chinese propaganda.
Maybe completely a lie.
About the massacre, prefer be over the wall because no one have the truth, no one, even me or you.
But seeing actual Japan, is same to call Nobita as a Alucard.(Remember here are a anime blog.)
As a society itself, they already paid for the war and warcrimes.
Why? Because they are suicidally pacifist, unable to defend themselves for 60 years.
Photographs can be manipulated big time, Stalin proved it in the 1930's.
Blindly trusting that any country can kill 300,000 people in a week is ridiculous.
"maybe" and "or" doesn't make sense to me because they did happen, to say "maybe the germans killed the jews in concentration camps" is stupid because there are massive amount of evidence supporting it, there is no doubt for "maybe" and "or".
and the these events happened before the communists took over, and their evidence are PHOTOGRAPHED by westerners who were there at the time, you can still deny it if you want, but you just sound like a japanese apologist who doesnt completely accept reality yet.
and also, while japan has paid retribution money, it still largely fail to admit its fault; like setting up a fund for victims of comfort women but at the same time denying comfort women existed.
You must know that the Mongols and later the Manchus and the Tibetans had invaded China first, right? Also Tibet was never a democratic country to begin with, it was literally a slave state where the Dalai Lama is the Warlord, while all the people in Tibet were his slaves; have you seen Tibetans being tortured by the predecessors of Dalai Lama? They (the tortures) were as horrible as the ones that happened in World War II if not more horrible. Google that and you will see that it's all lies about the "Peaceful" Dai La Lama. No, it's not China's propagenda against China, some Americans find it out, so it must be true (well, I am still not sure though).
Error of past of Tibet don't make what China is doing now right.
IF Tibet were doing the same things of China, TODAY, NOW, THIS TIME, I would be against Tibet and wanting it democratic country.
But who is making it now, this time, this moment, is China.
So, I am against China.
o rly?
Was it before or after the international exposition of Tibet?
"Personally I think China should just give Tibet more autonomy, e.g. like in Hong Kong."
More autonomy? No, Tibet should be independent!
Well, "ironically", Tibet does kind of benefit from China's occupation, since all Tibetans now can have special rights that even the Han Chinese do not have, e.g. free education, no limitation of how many children you can have (vs. China's own 1 child policy for the Han Chinese), freedom of religion (yes, that's true, China even pays for the restorations of the Tibetans Temples), but then people must not speak ill about the Chinese Government, e.g. bring down the Chinese Government, otherwise bad things are gonna happen. Personally I think China should just give Tibet more autonomy, e.g. like in Hong Kong. Are people on all sides (whether it's China, Japan, South-/North Korea, Tibet and so on) not tired of all the wars that had happened so far and the constant strife between countries and between people, aren't those all tiresome and stressful. I think most people here in the West do not have any notion how it is to live in a country where there's constant war where people die everyday and not to mention effects of mines after the war; these people in the west have always live in a peaceful environment and most of them has only seen wars on television, in movies & in videogames; perhaps their granddad/-ma knew since they did have experienced the WWII, but their children/grandchildren merely heard it from them and that's it. That's why there are often people who can talk so easily about "nuke that country", "no, that other country!"
The Japanese media/government are trying to be clever and no one's noticing or caring: Making big news of the Chinese protests while trying to pretend there isn't any Japanese ones to give the impression that the Chinese are being unreasonable loud, violent, demanding, & delusional without provocation or reason. It's like they are trying to give the impression that the Chinese are trying to pick a fight with them for no reason. The problem is, of course, that everyone knows the Japanese are protesting as well.
As seeing the China country itself, I don't know why I should defend China instead of Japan.
Japan have their sins of war, but already paid on the eye of international community.
And the Commu-lead China?
And Tibet, Uigul and cheat against the world economy by yuan's value completely under control of state?
japan didn't pay their due for the war with all the history book manipulation, simplification of facts, and paying tributes to the murderers. imagine what reaction the jewish community would have if Angela Merkel paid a visit of respect to the nazi soliders?
don't forget their denial of nanjing massacre
Denying the past is less dangerous than denying what a country is making now.
And about paying tributes:
Japan gives the money for forgiveness→ china or/and corea govern say "Do you think how bureaucratic is to pay one by one? Just give me the money and we will do it for you."→ Years later→ "Japan did't paid it!!"
That is something I heard in Japan....
It is Japan who continues to deny the past and the present. And, if the German leaders all went to pay respects to Nazi War criminal graves, people would be up in arms. Japan's government is dishonest and lie to its own people. Germany has shown how they will not forget the past, Japan, completely the opposite.
It is Japan who continues to deny the past and the present. And, if the German leaders all went to pay respects to Nazi War criminal graves, people would be up in arms. Japan's government is dishonest and lie to its own people.
Summary
News networks present a biased agenda and people are upset, the result being both sides getting obnoxious.
What's new?
That in the end all this shit won't become nothing and nearly forgotten maybe just maybe it'll be lucky enough to get a page in the future history books.
lol i though it was "sankaku islands" XD
Senkaku Islands obviously belongs to the denizens of Sankaku Complex.
chinese attacke uniqulo lol
stupid japnaise need study histoiry even japan want start war china gonna pwnd them in no time lol
japan aint alone douche bag~
If this keeps up, Operation Anchorage(Fallout 3) might as damn well be reality.
People fight over rocks.
No, really.
alas an island is more than a bunch of rocks...
Exclusive zone of fishing, underwater natural ressources, a potential site for a military base.
Why did France or England (or even Netherland with Curaçao) keep a lot of islands around the world if not for economic purposes.
Only difference between Taiwan and China is their name "People's Republic of China" vs. "Republic of China" If Mainland China wasn't so dim-witted as to change their name, then they would still have Taiwan today. Senkaku Islands are some strategic/tactical point or something like that.
Though being Chinese myself though living in a different part of the world, I'm pretty darn mad about the mainlanders as they're practically trying to ban other Chinese languages/dialects such as Cantonese which has a way longer history and was actually a lot more similar to ancient Chinese language, plus I also hate the simplified Chinese characters which aren't even Chinese but more like BS all together where the traditional format is much more superior as even Korea, Thailand, Japan all once used that set of characters though now evolved.
You could, infact believe that the Simplified version of Chinese is an unique "Evolved" version of the traditional Chinese.
Well it just might be in my head but taiwanese girls seem to be cuter than mainland ones xD
NO simplified chinese = retarded chinese. Essential traditional chinese relative to correct English spelling (By the way, this is correct written English.) while simplified chinese = MSN chat (BTW, this' not crrtly write.)
Supposedly Sankaku from history is an island that belongs to Taiwan that is part of China. (At the moment anyways. FYI Taiwanese are Chinese people to fought against Mao and lost so the run-away to Taiwan.)
World War 2 comes about and Japan invades China, Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Now post war they have retreated the countries were redrawn. Now this is the part that gets ugly. It's either Okinawa or Hokkaido (not sure which one) USED to be its own country pre-war. Post war it was no longer it's own country and was given to Japan. I think something similar is happening presently.
...sooner or later the UN is gonna become involved...and it might help or not...depending......of course i know about the limited number of kids the Chinese can have but they have one of the largest country and they just want to expand territory and if it does happen that china takes the senkaku/daiyo(i think it was called in Chinese from another relating article not sure) by force it's the beginning of the next world war which is the worse case scenario since each country is still recovering from large debt may be that's what China is doing taking territory to improve economic/productions to get rid of their debt.
P.S. b4 u start commenting this is just my speculation idc about negative/positive comments nor whatever i just want this stupid fight over the islands done with peacefully
I give up on China.....
Get me my Neo Genesis Cannon.....
I am the one who joined this demonstration.
I looked around and found out that more than half of them are quite normal people, from elder silver haired gentlemen to young high school girls. And of course I am not an extermist either.
You'll know that soon. I can tell you this movement's gonna get bigger with time.
BUT, for sure, there were several retard who landed on China in front of Chinese Embassy.
Next day's demo in Akihabawa was worse I heard.
Brave patriots all of them! We should give them all the support we can. wish I could stand with them.
""however, Chinese reports widely (and presumably deliberately) mistranslated “encirclement” as “besiege and attack”"
Wouldn't doubt it for a second. All news media is guilty of this.
I don't want to the rest of the world be thrown into a nuclear war because of the Chinese and Japanese bickering like this. Well I doubt things would get that bad, but the moment either government starts appeasing these demonstrators, the rest of the world is in trouble. We all know Iran is itching to use a bomb here. We don't need China and Japan going to war giving iran an excuse to use one. Why do I say this? China has nukes and even if they know well enough not to use them, if a war was started, they'd definitely use that as a threat. And places like Iran may overlook the word "bluff" and start calling for dropping bombs themselves.
War is bad in general but if China doesn't make a slip of the mouth about "the possibility of using the bomb" the rest of the world will probably be fine.
Sad not a looker in the crowd
Viva la Conquest
for anyone talking about Japanese war crimes.......
it was 66 fucking years ago get over it japan now is not at all japan then. just like Germany now is nothing like Nazi Germany
May Communism's triuph lead us to conquest of the world , as world resources become shorter in supply it may be useful for nations to stop all the unity bullshit and fight for their people's needs thats what governments were founded for to support the interests of their nation. So if the Japanese and chinese want a war with each other let them have it, after all the UN is just owned by the USA maybe China should take it upon itself to expand in the name of it's people's interests. I'm sorry but nationalism is what makes a country great, yes we may have respect for an economically powered nation, but their is a reason that countries like Britain for instance are looked up to around the world, they expanded to provide for their people, giving them 1/4 of the Earth, maybe as huge nations China and Japan have the right to fight each other for resources without interferance from other powers. If USA wants oil let it fight for it's oil, at least then the people know what they are supporting rather than the false democracies owned by huge companies were politicians have liittle or no power.
“You must either conquer and rule or serve and lose, suffer or triumph, be the anvil or the hammer, there is no inbetween”
A friend of mine said this: Why doesn't someone just blow up the goddamn island instead of keeping fighting about it? Unless they're pissed off about something else in their lives, i.e. no getting laid perhaps?
Goto war with them you pussies!
Sigh both china and japan = grow up and get some life geez
If you asking why the Japanese only know history that is white-washed, you know why now. The media controls info and the government does not deal with incorrect history books...
90% of Japanese are racists anyway, including the redneck farmers who hate foreigners so much... SOUND FAMILIAR??????
Yeah sure does. I heard that some foreign born Japanese went back to Japan for vacation and to learn about their home country/origins and they got insulted and hated on for no knowing how to speak or write Japanese. Like give them a break.
Japanese racist to their own kind if they can't speak it.
Yea i heard about that to, the Japanese even hate the Brazilian and Peruvian people who are of Japanese descent, they look the same as any other average Japanese, but they have an accent and different customs. That's like Germans hating German Americans.
To Anon 02:12 wow your an idiot dude, he was just using that as an example, germans obviously don't hate german americans.
The heck are you talking about, man? Germans hating German Americans is bullshit. Let's make one thing very clear, xenophobia is a bigger problem for Japan than for Germany.
We, Brazilian, is a racist too.
The difference is "we hide it".
And Racist weaboo is not only in japan. And your number is too radical.