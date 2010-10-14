Rie Tanaka “Ridiculously Sexy”

Some of seiyuu-idol Rie Tanaka‘s latest gravure posing is seeing her being hailed as the sexiest seiyuu in the industry – a few shots of her saucy bikini posing easily demonstrate why:





















Her latest and second photo album takes the form of bikini gravure in Guam – her previous album was more cosplay-oriented (as seen in some of the below shots):











































More of her can be seen here.