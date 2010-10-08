Yosuga no Sora Massacred by Censors
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Oct 8, 2010 18:10 JST
- Tags: Bathing, Censorship, Comparison, Eroge, Incest, Onanism, Oppai, TV, Yosuga no Sora
Incest onanism anime Yosuga no Sora has been hailed as the most raunchy of the season – thus it is no surprise to hear it is also faring the worst in terms of heavy-handed censorship on non-premium stations.
Some of the cruellest censorship yet:
AT-X is the way to go for this show...I don't mind waiting another week just so I can see it uncensored.
Those censors need to get laid...
Might as well put it into a 25-minute narrative format. Our imagination would do better...
is that her parents or just her grandfather/mother?
oh well cenosorhip sucks as always :\
cernsorship not always sucks sometimes censored version could be funnest than uncensored version. for example Macademi Wasshoi episode 01
Show is fuckin' lame anyway. The brother & sister twins have sex - wow, never seen that before (snore)
The story of the original is quite good. You are fucking lame.
awww! but its so fun to see young siblings going at it! ...at least in pure hentai form...
was obvious, this gonna be censored, but honestly I dont give a shit about broadcasted versions. After all, DVD/bluray gonna be uncensored
good thing I saw the uncensored version.
lo veo y o loc reo , serra demasiado belo para srr verdad
FFFFFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUUUU
Nooooooooooooooooooooooo! fucking censors ruining everything
Ryuumaru's doing the subs for the AT-X version. Of course there's going to be liberties taken with it by the censors but the first episode was still pretty freaking good.
Why need censor? DAMN! Erase censor, please!
33333
who would have guessed that 1) soft core porn wouldn't be available on standard networks and 2) those producing it wouldn't make a shit ton of money off the people that will pay gobs of cash to see some tits on a premium station or blu-ray? The show producers never want the prudes to win, because that's a lo$$ for them.
Well this well always happen
1) network tv
2) dvd/blu ray sales
SAFE at last
It could be hell a lot worse if they actually decided to censor the scene by replacing it with a sex vid of that two old hags instead...
Don't give the censors any ideas!!!!! They just might do it!!!
dammit
they really have no life at all.
all they do is cock block.
Actually, they block anuses, breasts, labia, and inter-labia regions too.
gay stations are gay
This show scares me.
Everybody likes one guy at once and it gives of a dramatic atmosphere (similar to CLANNAD).
Isn't this just asking for a school days ending...?
Always bet on AT-X shows to push the envelope.
At least this show was not the crazy torture/sex/torture-sex stuff that Mnemosyne was.... Or hell, the urine/breastmilk-festival of Seikon no Qwaser.
I love premium television. Both in the East and the West!
EASTBOUND AND DOWN! BREAKING BAD! Hell yeah
You call Seikon a urine/breastmilk-festival as if that's a bad thing.
Haha, I know. I loved Seikon no Qwaser. So deliciously insane fanservice.
Well this just sucks. Looks great, apart from the old people of course.
Just watch the AT-X version, it should solve most of your problems!
What an intolerance to the elderly people. You should be ashamed of yourselves!
I don't mind old people. It's just when the're in the way of some good stuff on the screen.
Are there moaning and shlicking sounds when they show the grannies? Would be fun. ^_^
make no moaning, grandpa is listening >:3
And grandma has the goodness back again =3
they had use the same picture on the right 3 times.
where is the palm? i need to face it
Is that censorship? It's just a fcking giant black line.
Censorship is a real money saver, now they can cut the animation budget in half by filling half the screen with black.
Cinemascope went so damn wrong..
thats bullshitting the service :D
Nah, the bathroom light went out.
Someone replace it with a censor-saving AT-X light bulb please.
We gotta go clean- I mean green these days...
Please be careful not to install the usual censor floodlight.
Of course not the floodlight. It's huge and jacks up the elecktric bill.
But the censors don't mind. To them it's worth it.
ryuumaru subbs has the uncensored version :D
@YuTheOtaku could you be a dear and point where to find that?
You can find the episodes here: http://ryuumaru-fansubs.com/category/yosuga-no-sora/
*same anon as above* I have only watched yet the first episode, and that one wasn't censored, BUT I'm not 100% sure the others are the uncensored AT-X version, if the comments are anything to go by.
Why are surprised? it was expected...
hahaha...
very cruel cencorship....
first time i see a censorship like that...
Every time I see a title about "XXX massacred by censors", I hope to see actual censors running around and killing people with lots of blood and gore
Will it ever be so, or are they gonna stick with the old boring way?