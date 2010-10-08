This is Rie Tanaka’s Favourite Scene…

Gravure-seiyuu Rie Tanaka has selected the scene above as her favourite from the recently concluded Strike Witches, depicting her character Mina’s battle with Neuroi pantsu.

Other favourite moments included Eilanya’s episode 6 yuri action – Ayuru Ohashi (Eila) comments that “Eila really is a fine bride” whilst Mai Kadowaki (Sanya) picks out a moment from the same episode “where Sanya looks like a prince!”