8,500 IdolMaster Otaku Unite: “Give Us Back Our Girls!”
- Date: Oct 2, 2010 14:00 JST
The petition by outraged fans demanding the restoration of the 4 girls removed from IdolMaster 2 in favour of a trio of sexy men has reached over 8,500 signatures, and the petition is to be presented to Namco Bandai in the hopes they will not ignore it completely as in the case of every other Internet petition ever submitted.
The letter actually asks for a chance to hand the petition over in person:
The demands appear to have increased in number:
1. Restoration of the four girls to playability
2. Removal of “Jupiter” from the game
3. Repeal of the “CD unit selection race”
4. Repeal of the abolition of multiplayer
Whilst most are none too impressed with the removal of the girls, the other demands in particular have been countered with a simple “then don’t buy it then?” response.
Considering the fuss being made over the removal and the less than reliable nature of the Internet petition, some actually consider the number of signatures gathered (8,657) to be rather meagre – in response, it has been noted that the original games only sold in the region of the 100,000 copies, although this in turn highlights a potentially risky gambit by Namco.
why they don't just make a whole new game
the old market is already stable and now they are ruining it
IF it sold only 100.000, why the f*ck it is a Xbox 360 exclusive, i guess the money microsoft gave them already paid the entire game.
I can definitely understand the whole "bring back the old characters" thing. After all, that's pretty much what happens in sequels.
But why should they also remove the male characters? After all, those would cater to the fujoshi and make the game sell even more, which might cause there to be some/more merchandise of the brand for the otakus to buy and hoard. I wonder, is this another one of those "MAI WAIFU IS NO SLUT!" kinda things.
Otaku really just don't get it, do they...? The concept of DLC...
They say they won't buy iM@S2, but they will. Then NBGI will just release "the rest of the pie" in small patches at twice the regular price. And the otaku will eat it up.
People seem to keep forgetting how few people actually bought the original game. This wasn't some blockbuster with millions sold, it's a fringe niche market game, and they are pissing off their niche.
While we are getting a bunch of girls and others going "fujoshi will buy the game with the boys in it!" the sad truth of the story is, more than likely, the only girls who are going to buy the game, are the same girls who would be the game with or without the guys in it.
Can you say "Future DLC".
Namco can. They are the KINGS of gouging for DLC.
And all the Idolm@ster otaku will rage even harder when the four missing girls are announced as DLC for 400MSP each. And buy the DLC.
So they make extra $$ by making it d/l content instead?
Being a female player of IdolM@ster, i'm more than happy to see that change, might get things interesting~
Manchildren logic.
This is an interesting one.
They haven't given up on their franchise yet they just wish to have the girls they love back.
I myself would just go full retard and say fuck the franchise fuck namco and never pay for anything done by them again.
Now what will namco do though? For this guys they could pull a diplomatic paid bonus move for the girls and they could show the manwhore dude as the type of guy that hits on all girls but never succeeds like a johnny bravo to keep him and still remove him as a threat to the girls, they'd regain this fans and still gain some new fans probably making the whole move worth it despite the part of the fandom that will be completely lost by the mere inclusion of the guys.
If teh Otakus who buy it role-play the guys that are with the girls some lightbulb might go off in their head that living alone with a xbox360 as your mate sucks. I will probably buy it as is since I do not have xbox360 live and do have a Japan xbox360, and, live alone....
Poor otaku, when will they realise that the collective numbers of yaoi fangirls runs into the millions and they'll larp the new bishounen characters more than these paltry 8500 ever could.
You know these guys will buy the game whether Namco submits to their demands or not. They'll keep grumbling and crying about it like the losers they are.
Seriously, I can understand wanting characters back in the game, but taking characters out?!?! Just for being male characters and for no valid reason? Make me laugh more, losers! Why wouldn't you want girls to be attracted to the same games you like?
Otaku would really go this far as to getting the girls back.
We girls should have eye candy too, what the fuck? It's messed up that the men aren't thinking about us.
Well, this is Japan. The otaku outnumber the yaoi fangirls.
Note: There are way more yaoi fangirls compared to yuri fanboys. Yaoi fangirls are fucking freaky.
this, into infinity. not to mention the jupiter songs are pretty good, imo.
Just sigh, and realize "Hey, they're otaku, what the hell, let them raeg, they'll quiet down once they find their missing bodypillow." Personally I'm all for bishonen, but getting rid of female characters is kinda unfair, and milking DLC is even more so.... but BL is good in my book, so Jupiter stays as long as we can have the girls back.
Just dont buy the fucking game if you dont like it....simple solution, no need to cry like a bitch
If people who tried to petition in modern warfare 2 failed when it had over 8500 people why would this work?
Namco quality
all right, so they want the girls back, but why get rid of jupiter? are they so insecure in their sexuality that any male presence in their fapping games make them feel threatened?
That would be a "yes".
"over 8,500"
you should have waited a few hundred more before posting this...
They should have the girls as DLC and bring back the multiplayer option.
Keep Jupiter though, I love them.
Actually, each girl should be a DLC. 1200 points each.
And Jupiter should be included by default.
Why not the reverse? The four girls were part of the original cast, so it would be odd to have them as DLC. I say Jupiter gets the DLC treatment.
It's not absolute that the 4 girls aren't produceable (like the PSP the game can have a story mode and free produce) after all bandai namco didn't have the guts to make a totally new cast of idols...why take 4 of them risking rage from fans?
Jupiter doesn't make the girls unplayable. I find the idea of a group of men interesting in the game...after all...those guys are really the ones unproduceable,so is not like "We take the girls to replace them with men"...its just a strategy to see if women take an interest in the game so to make a Idolmaster "hers" edition (pretty damn obvious).
just do it like pokemon:
release two games at one time with Idolm@ster Black (it's the name of the agency btw) for with these three boys and the Idolm@ster White for with the four girls.
and then you gotta catch them all. the idols.
Okay, the only thing I don't agree with is the removal of Jupiter. The seiyuu are probably done voicing most of their parts, so it would be a waste to remove them. Hopefully, if they do, they'll be released as DLC. I'm a bit interested in seeing their routes in the game.
Please note that I'm a guy. I'm not in it JUST for the moe, tsundere and meganekko idols and all that stuff (though I mostly am)
See...
What people don't understand is that Namco never planned to cut those girls in the first place. They only planned to add the girls as DLC to squeeze even MORE money out of those otakus. After all... Namco's biggest source of income for idolmaster was actually all the DLCs that those otakus brought.
It's a simple ploy to stir up the otakus then appease to them by adding the girls as DLC. Perfect plan.
meh that type of behavior is typical in the corporate world >.>
Nothing new.. main incentive for corporations are profits.