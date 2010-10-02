RSSChannel

The petition by outraged fans demanding the restoration of the 4 girls removed from IdolMaster 2 in favour of a trio of sexy men has reached over 8,500 signatures, and the petition is to be presented to Namco Bandai in the hopes they will not ignore it completely as in the case of every other Internet petition ever submitted.

The letter actually asks for a chance to hand the petition over in person:

petition-demand

The demands appear to have increased in number:

1. Restoration of the four girls to playability

2. Removal of “Jupiter” from the game

3. Repeal of the “CD unit selection race”

4. Repeal of the abolition of multiplayer

Whilst most are none too impressed with the removal of the girls, the other demands in particular have been countered with a simple “then don’t buy it then?” response.

Considering the fuss being made over the removal and the less than reliable nature of the Internet petition, some actually consider the number of signatures gathered (8,657) to be rather meagre – in response, it has been noted that the original games only sold in the region of the 100,000 copies, although this in turn highlights a potentially risky gambit by Namco.



    Comment by Anonymous
    21:41 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    why they don't just make a whole new game

    the old market is already stable and now they are ruining it

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:55 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    IF it sold only 100.000, why the f*ck it is a Xbox 360 exclusive, i guess the money microsoft gave them already paid the entire game.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:35 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Who cares about a bunch of nasty smelly cunts ?

    Bring on the hot guys !

    ^_^

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:01 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    go 4 it!!!
    i'm supporting you all...
    give us back azusa miura...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:41 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    wow otaku control all!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:04 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I can definitely understand the whole "bring back the old characters" thing. After all, that's pretty much what happens in sequels.

    But why should they also remove the male characters? After all, those would cater to the fujoshi and make the game sell even more, which might cause there to be some/more merchandise of the brand for the otakus to buy and hoard. I wonder, is this another one of those "MAI WAIFU IS NO SLUT!" kinda things.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of DK
    Comment by DK
    22:24 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Otaku really just don't get it, do they...? The concept of DLC...

    They say they won't buy iM@S2, but they will. Then NBGI will just release "the rest of the pie" in small patches at twice the regular price. And the otaku will eat it up.

    Reply to DK
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:23 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    People seem to keep forgetting how few people actually bought the original game. This wasn't some blockbuster with millions sold, it's a fringe niche market game, and they are pissing off their niche.

    While we are getting a bunch of girls and others going "fujoshi will buy the game with the boys in it!" the sad truth of the story is, more than likely, the only girls who are going to buy the game, are the same girls who would be the game with or without the guys in it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of nightcolored
    Comment by nightcolored
    22:03 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    well...
    actually i don't mind if jupiter added 2 the game...
    but what's with the dissapperance of 4 girls...
    it really dissappoint me...
    i'm expecting much 4 azusa miura 2 come back...

    Reply to nightcolored
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:12 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can you say "Future DLC".

    Namco can. They are the KINGS of gouging for DLC.

    And all the Idolm@ster otaku will rage even harder when the four missing girls are announced as DLC for 400MSP each. And buy the DLC.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:20 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Creepy otaku are so much fun

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:36 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Idolmaster fans are more pathetic than Kingdom Hearts fags. Get the fuck over it, manchildren.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of appztetra
    Comment by appztetra
    18:18 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    They should make their own country of FAG racists people...

    Reply to appztetra
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:12 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    There's already an alternative...2ch is what I believe it's called.

    Though I guess if you merge a chunk of America and whole of Japan together into one land mass you'd get a similar result lol.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Hamster
    Comment by Hamster
    19:37 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    So they make extra $$ by making it d/l content instead?

    Reply to Hamster
    Avatar of RizuRizuzu
    Comment by RizuRizuzu
    20:24 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Being a female player of IdolM@ster, i'm more than happy to see that change, might get things interesting~

    Reply to RizuRizuzu
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:12 09/10/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    are you lesbian or bisexual?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:42 03/03/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Manchildren logic.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:48 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is an interesting one.
    They haven't given up on their franchise yet they just wish to have the girls they love back.

    I myself would just go full retard and say fuck the franchise fuck namco and never pay for anything done by them again.

    Now what will namco do though? For this guys they could pull a diplomatic paid bonus move for the girls and they could show the manwhore dude as the type of guy that hits on all girls but never succeeds like a johnny bravo to keep him and still remove him as a threat to the girls, they'd regain this fans and still gain some new fans probably making the whole move worth it despite the part of the fandom that will be completely lost by the mere inclusion of the guys.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:44 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    If teh Otakus who buy it role-play the guys that are with the girls some lightbulb might go off in their head that living alone with a xbox360 as your mate sucks. I will probably buy it as is since I do not have xbox360 live and do have a Japan xbox360, and, live alone....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:58 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Poor otaku, when will they realise that the collective numbers of yaoi fangirls runs into the millions and they'll larp the new bishounen characters more than these paltry 8500 ever could.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:15 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You know these guys will buy the game whether Namco submits to their demands or not. They'll keep grumbling and crying about it like the losers they are.
    bawwwwwwwwww my precious waiiiifuuuuuuuu

    Seriously, I can understand wanting characters back in the game, but taking characters out?!?! Just for being male characters and for no valid reason? Make me laugh more, losers! Why wouldn't you want girls to be attracted to the same games you like?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Myballz
    Comment by Myballz
    00:23 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Otaku would really go this far as to getting the girls back.

    Reply to Myballz
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:28 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fuck those piece of shit otaku.

    We girls should have eye candy too, what the fuck? It's messed up that the men aren't thinking about us.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:59 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, this is Japan. The otaku outnumber the yaoi fangirls.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:02 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Note: There are way more yaoi fangirls compared to yuri fanboys. Yaoi fangirls are fucking freaky.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:53 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    sorry milady, they are otakus. They didn't even know real female existance.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of steph
    Comment by steph
    13:02 04/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    this, into infinity. not to mention the jupiter songs are pretty good, imo.

    Reply to steph
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:17 17/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just sigh, and realize "Hey, they're otaku, what the hell, let them raeg, they'll quiet down once they find their missing bodypillow." Personally I'm all for bishonen, but getting rid of female characters is kinda unfair, and milking DLC is even more so.... but BL is good in my book, so Jupiter stays as long as we can have the girls back.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:22 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    now every one this is suppose to be a dlc but i refuse to those fans to be rioting to company with firearms,swords,grenades or fire bottles.-Nigel West Dickens ghost

    note: i dont like japan but i dont hate it i just giving them a guide that all.

    by the way i sell tonics ^^
    \/

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:14 02/10/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just dont buy the fucking game if you dont like it....simple solution, no need to cry like a bitch

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:31 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    If people who tried to petition in modern warfare 2 failed when it had over 8500 people why would this work?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:15 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Namco quality

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of steph
    Comment by steph
    04:48 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    all right, so they want the girls back, but why get rid of jupiter? are they so insecure in their sexuality that any male presence in their fapping games make them feel threatened?

    Reply to steph
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:17 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    That would be a "yes".

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:16 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    VERY YES :))

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of MasterYuke
    Comment by MasterYuke
    05:23 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    "over 8,500"
    you should have waited a few hundred more before posting this...

    Reply to MasterYuke
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:18 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    They should have the girls as DLC and bring back the multiplayer option.
    Keep Jupiter though, I love them.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:28 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually, each girl should be a DLC. 1200 points each.

    And Jupiter should be included by default.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:03 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why not the reverse? The four girls were part of the original cast, so it would be odd to have them as DLC. I say Jupiter gets the DLC treatment.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:43 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Man this guys really make me laugh.

    It's not absolute that the 4 girls aren't produceable (like the PSP the game can have a story mode and free produce) after all bandai namco didn't have the guts to make a totally new cast of idols...why take 4 of them risking rage from fans?

    Jupiter doesn't make the girls unplayable. I find the idea of a group of men interesting in the game...after all...those guys are really the ones unproduceable,so is not like "We take the girls to replace them with men"...its just a strategy to see if women take an interest in the game so to make a Idolmaster "hers" edition (pretty damn obvious).

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:01 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    just do it like pokemon:
    release two games at one time with Idolm@ster Black (it's the name of the agency btw) for with these three boys and the Idolm@ster White for with the four girls.

    and then you gotta catch them all. the idols.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:38 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    FUCK YEAH IORI!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:00 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Okay, the only thing I don't agree with is the removal of Jupiter. The seiyuu are probably done voicing most of their parts, so it would be a waste to remove them. Hopefully, if they do, they'll be released as DLC. I'm a bit interested in seeing their routes in the game.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:36 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol yaoi faggot.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:17 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    i want to see jupiter too! :)) make my cunt all wetty.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:54 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Please note that I'm a guy. I'm not in it JUST for the moe, tsundere and meganekko idols and all that stuff (though I mostly am)

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:00 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    The guy up top or the guy that said yaoi faggot?

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:03 03/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Guy up top.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:19 17/07/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lol homophobic barbarian, crawl back under your bridge, don't you have a Billy-goat to threaten?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:14 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    See...

    What people don't understand is that Namco never planned to cut those girls in the first place. They only planned to add the girls as DLC to squeeze even MORE money out of those otakus. After all... Namco's biggest source of income for idolmaster was actually all the DLCs that those otakus brought.

    It's a simple ploy to stir up the otakus then appease to them by adding the girls as DLC. Perfect plan.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:10 09/10/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    meh that type of behavior is typical in the corporate world >.>

    Nothing new.. main incentive for corporations are profits.

    Reply to Anonymous





