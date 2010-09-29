3DS Game Previews Quite Impressive
Date: Sep 29, 2010
A succession of 3DS game preview videos have been released to near universal acclaim – in addition to previously shown games, Tales of the Abyss 3DS and Love Plus 3DS have been announced.
Metal Gear:
Street Fighter:
DoA:
Love Plus:
Of course with a $300 price point, it is as well that the games are impressive…
Tales of the Abyss 3DS? Oh boy oh boy, another Tales game I will never see localized on North American shores!
The original ps2 ToA did'nt get localized? I swear i've seen in english so might have been limited stocks or something.
Other brb while waiting for inevitable flash card and patch for ToA 3d ;-)
You must've been pleasantly surprised when it came out here.
I HHHHHHHHHHHHHNNNNNNNNNNNGGGGGGGGGGG for Manaka <3
"Watch out for Vespoids, Snake !"
dat baseball game looked like total shit
$100 says america doesn't get tales of the abyss.
Quick! Spam their facebook!
Do want 3DS & Love Plus translation
"IT'S RIDGE RACER.RIIIIIIGDE RAAAAACER. The 3DS cost 299$."
I am impressed, i want this new 3DS. Unfortunately im broke and wont have any money for it for a very long time.
RE looked good but LovePlus blew it away.
:D I hope they bring the Abyss port to the US. Awesom. I can see myself playing Love plus in the privacy of my own home. ahaha, even though it's a girl. I love playing interactive romance in games. :)
The bad guy on DoAs PV reminds me of Mr.Satan
I'm going to get this 3DS just for Love plus and DOA:dimensions
Who's Manaka's voice actress again... Sounds like Hanazawa Kana, not sure though.
i fear a certain price tag rise on 3ds games... well, itdoesn't matter ; i'll be playing Civ V or MHP3rd for some months \o/
Must... buy... 3DS... for... Love Plus...
dammit. I wanna buy it! ToT
Pffft, what was that about falling stocks from earlier? Nintendo knows what they're doing (especially with a title like Love Plus).
I must say this looks very promising.
Even a day later, your 3DS coverage is far more useful than Kotaku's... That must be why Bash cribs so many stories from here, lol
Wow, Pilotwings? I haven't seen that since the 64 =D I hope they got rid of the hang glider and cannonball. Frickin' pain in the ass.
Wow, my eyes are jizzing! Those are really impressive graphics. The next psp is gonna have trouble contending.
Motion support for love plus :O
So many possibilities~
With this, Apple's tech is done for. So much for Steve Jobs goes to Japan and learn nothing but to get his Naruto's goods confiscated.
2D >>> 3D
Oh wait.....
im confuse, is the 3DS really region lock? i think the features are the only region lock(much like DSI) while the games itself is region free? it would suck if both features and games are region lock, PSP never had a problem with this :\
can't for the MGS 3D though :D expect Love Plus 3D too be sold day 1.
Gah, so need to try out Love Plus...
That Love Plus video kind of mesmerized me..~_~
*Waits for TWEWY sequel*
AW YEAH BROTHER
Both of you are now my best friends.
I'm so touched my Anonymous fellas. ~OP
quite impressive indeed.
I'll just have to be waiting for a price drop to get one of these.
LOL at the Metal Gear Solid trailer. The posing with the "3D" bit made me laugh, and the guy jumping out to get his cigarettes actually kind of got me.
i only wish the trailer was in stereoscopic 3d, so i could cross my eyes and get the 3d effect, it may be a shit method but it works for no 3d screens good enough.
And here I was thinking we'll see a Final Fantasy Tactics Advance 3D from Square Enix. Chocobo racing? come one SE, you can do better then this. All the other games are crap as well. I don't care for a million more Mario and Zelda games. Zelda and Mario have been repeating themselves in an endless loop for years. SF looks interesting though, considering the new analog stick. Maybe the 3DS will turn out to be a great fighting game platform?
I'm interesting in this console thought ^^
I don't really see the "3D"-ness of it =/
I probably won't be getting this.
This is the most hilarious thing I've read all night. So hilarious that I have no choice but to believe you must be trolling, Alice. Well played, well played.
Because you are watching on a flat screen...
They're all cool and all and I'm excited.
However, I'm a bit bummed that SO MANY of them are remakes or are rote sequels or just putting in the 3D element to resell the same old game.
What I'm REALLY curious for are the games we don't even see coming. Maybe some new ideas to do this better justice instead of adding a gimmick (albeit a cool gimmick) on top old older games.
3d isn't a gimmick, it may appear that way because its new, but it will be the norm soon.
i already ware glasses, if they make 3d prescription iwth passive 3d already in them that doesn't dim the light to much, ill get a 3dtv and be damn happy.
shutter 3d we have now is a gimmick that will die.
and they are remaking the best of the best, instead of going with a hit and miss launch, they are making damn sure we get games we want to play.
lol shutter 3D a gimmick - look at studies sir. it'll be a good decade or two (likely more) before we have anything better. parallax barrier 3D is SHIT image quality by comparison. absolute shit. lose half of the light, or half half of the resolution with 3 viewing angles?
You decide!
(this comin' from a guy who saw the 3DS at e3 and has a personal computer w/ nvidia 3d vision.)
Anonymous
00:33
the only reason i know i cant open my bedroom door from where im sitting, is because i know that its 10 feet away from me, but if i reach my hand out, i believe i could open it from here.
however 3d where i have to cross my eyes, or in a movie, i can see it easily, its the only kind of depth perception i have ever felt.
Your eyes must be really close together...
Can see 3D in movies but not in real life? Your brain must really hate you, because that shouldn't be possible.
Since I can't be bothered to post these next comments somewhere relevant, I'll just do so here:
What's the point of 3D in Love Plus if the effect is lost when you tilt the screen? Come to think of it, why is there a tilt sensor in the 3DS anyway? Wouldn't the parallax barrier end up smearing the display with Moiré patterns?
Also, the visual quality of these games is at Dreamcast standard at best, but lower-res with a lot of poor frame rates. Because of the juddery movement, Ridge Racer looks weak compared to the PSP and iPhone versions. 3D is most effective at high frame rates, hence so much talk about 3D cinemas shifting to 48 fps, so that's a bit of a shame.
shutter 3d is the worst option, and i was going to get the nvidia 3d, but want willing to get vista. hell i was going to drop 1000$ on new hardware monitor, than i saw fucking vista only (at the time of launch) and i cried, and died a bit inside.
i cant see in 3d in real life, however i can in movies and such. i would honestly pay anything to see 3d, no one wants it more than me.
shutter 3d is the worst.
any passive 3d kicks shutters ass at the right angel.
hell id even go a head mounted display. i have used one and played a few games with one, i think they were mini crts in the helmets.
now to put it this way, i live alone, watch tv alone and play games alone, i sit at the perfect angel for everything i do. for me, shutter 3d needs to go away.
im planning to get a 3d monitor using the same tech as the 3ds when its available, in 1920x1200, or at least 1080. but if its 1080 it wouldn't be my primary monitor
"i cant see in 3d in real life, however i can in movies and such. i would honestly pay anything to see 3d, no one wants it more than me."
^ This made me lol. Real life IS 3d. It always has been.
You can't see in 3D in real life?!?
Like looking under Nene's or Rinko's skirt.
And that's what all those boyfriend will pay for.
Peeping at Nene/Rinko/Manaka = PROFIT!
Or if your like me, peeping under Naked Snake...
ITS NOT GAY, ITS MANLY D:
FFS must have 3DS with Love Plus
*lifts up Icy-nee-san's skirt*
Manly indeed.
Quite a small man you have there, but still very manly xD