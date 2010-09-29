RSSChannel

3DS Game Previews Quite Impressive

love-plus-3ds-1.png

love-plus-3ds-2.png

A succession of 3DS game preview videos have been released to near universal acclaim – in addition to previously shown games, Tales of the Abyss 3DS and Love Plus 3DS have been announced.

Metal Gear:

Street Fighter:

DoA:

Love Plus:

Of course with a $300 price point, it is as well that the games are impressive…



    Comment by Anonymous
    06:55 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Tales of the Abyss 3DS? Oh boy oh boy, another Tales game I will never see localized on North American shores!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:33 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    The original ps2 ToA did'nt get localized? I swear i've seen in english so might have been limited stocks or something.

    Other brb while waiting for inevitable flash card and patch for ToA 3d ;-)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:39 28/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You must've been pleasantly surprised when it came out here.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:05 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I HHHHHHHHHHHHHNNNNNNNNNNNGGGGGGGGGGG for Manaka <3

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:00 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Watch out for Vespoids, Snake !"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Gigavolt
    Comment by Gigavolt
    07:46 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    dat baseball game looked like total shit

    Reply to Gigavolt
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:55 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    $100 says america doesn't get tales of the abyss.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:07 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Quick! Spam their facebook!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:51 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Do want 3DS & Love Plus translation

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:20 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    "IT'S RIDGE RACER.RIIIIIIGDE RAAAAACER. The 3DS cost 299$."

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:22 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I am impressed, i want this new 3DS. Unfortunately im broke and wont have any money for it for a very long time.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Dia
    Comment by Dia
    03:33 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    RE looked good but LovePlus blew it away.

    Reply to Dia
    Avatar of cupcake_deluxe
    Comment by cupcake_deluxe
    04:36 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    :D I hope they bring the Abyss port to the US. Awesom. I can see myself playing Love plus in the privacy of my own home. ahaha, even though it's a girl. I love playing interactive romance in games. :)

    Reply to cupcake_deluxe
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:22 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    The bad guy on DoAs PV reminds me of Mr.Satan

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:58 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm going to get this 3DS just for Love plus and DOA:dimensions

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:21 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Who's Manaka's voice actress again... Sounds like Hanazawa Kana, not sure though.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:28 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    i fear a certain price tag rise on 3ds games... well, itdoesn't matter ; i'll be playing Civ V or MHP3rd for some months \o/

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Lunatique
    Comment by Lunatique
    19:42 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Must... buy... 3DS... for... Love Plus...

    Reply to Aniki-sama
    Avatar of Marcell
    Comment by Marcell
    06:29 02/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    dammit. I wanna buy it! ToT

    Reply to Marcell
    Avatar of Reichi
    Comment by Reichi
    13:56 01/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pffft, what was that about falling stocks from earlier? Nintendo knows what they're doing (especially with a title like Love Plus).

    Reply to Kyo
    Avatar of FK
    Comment by FK
    06:08 01/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I must say this looks very promising.

    Reply to FK
    Avatar of Imyou
    Comment by Imyou
    09:03 01/10/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Even a day later, your 3DS coverage is far more useful than Kotaku's... That must be why Bash cribs so many stories from here, lol

    Reply to Imyou
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:38 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow, Pilotwings? I haven't seen that since the 64 =D I hope they got rid of the hang glider and cannonball. Frickin' pain in the ass.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of motaku96
    Comment by motaku96
    09:53 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow, my eyes are jizzing! Those are really impressive graphics. The next psp is gonna have trouble contending.

    Motion support for love plus :O
    So many possibilities~

    Reply to motaku96
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:28 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    With this, Apple's tech is done for. So much for Steve Jobs goes to Japan and learn nothing but to get his Naruto's goods confiscated.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:44 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    2D >>> 3D

    Oh wait.....

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of PrinceHeir
    Comment by PrinceHeir
    12:11 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    im confuse, is the 3DS really region lock? i think the features are the only region lock(much like DSI) while the games itself is region free? it would suck if both features and games are region lock, PSP never had a problem with this :\

    can't for the MGS 3D though :D expect Love Plus 3D too be sold day 1.

    Reply to PrinceHeir
    Avatar of Actar
    Comment by Actar
    23:14 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Gah, so need to try out Love Plus...

    Reply to Actar
    Avatar of Naison
    Comment by Naison
    01:29 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    That Love Plus video kind of mesmerized me..~_~

    Reply to Naison
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:15 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    *Waits for TWEWY sequel*

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:35 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    AW YEAH BROTHER

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:00 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Both of you are now my best friends.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:34 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm so touched my Anonymous fellas. ~OP

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:18 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    quite impressive indeed.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of dumba989
    Comment by dumba989
    23:28 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'll just have to be waiting for a price drop to get one of these.

    Reply to dumba989
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:54 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    LOL at the Metal Gear Solid trailer. The posing with the "3D" bit made me laugh, and the guy jumping out to get his cigarettes actually kind of got me.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of alidan
    Comment by alidan
    23:06 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    i only wish the trailer was in stereoscopic 3d, so i could cross my eyes and get the 3d effect, it may be a shit method but it works for no 3d screens good enough.

    Reply to alidan
    Avatar of N.R.
    Comment by N.R.
    22:54 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    And here I was thinking we'll see a Final Fantasy Tactics Advance 3D from Square Enix. Chocobo racing? come one SE, you can do better then this. All the other games are crap as well. I don't care for a million more Mario and Zelda games. Zelda and Mario have been repeating themselves in an endless loop for years. SF looks interesting though, considering the new analog stick. Maybe the 3DS will turn out to be a great fighting game platform?

    Reply to N.R.
    Avatar of Blackbird
    Comment by Blackbird
    22:43 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm interesting in this console thought ^^

    Reply to Blackbird
    Avatar of Alice
    Comment by Alice
    22:41 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't really see the "3D"-ness of it =/

    I probably won't be getting this.

    Reply to Alice
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:14 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is the most hilarious thing I've read all night. So hilarious that I have no choice but to believe you must be trolling, Alice. Well played, well played.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:19 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Because you are watching on a flat screen...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Shippoyasha
    Comment by Shippoyasha
    22:36 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    They're all cool and all and I'm excited.

    However, I'm a bit bummed that SO MANY of them are remakes or are rote sequels or just putting in the 3D element to resell the same old game.

    What I'm REALLY curious for are the games we don't even see coming. Maybe some new ideas to do this better justice instead of adding a gimmick (albeit a cool gimmick) on top old older games.

    Reply to Shippoyasha
    Avatar of alidan
    Comment by alidan
    23:00 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    3d isn't a gimmick, it may appear that way because its new, but it will be the norm soon.

    i already ware glasses, if they make 3d prescription iwth passive 3d already in them that doesn't dim the light to much, ill get a 3dtv and be damn happy.

    shutter 3d we have now is a gimmick that will die.

    and they are remaking the best of the best, instead of going with a hit and miss launch, they are making damn sure we get games we want to play.

    Reply to alidan
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:34 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol shutter 3D a gimmick - look at studies sir. it'll be a good decade or two (likely more) before we have anything better. parallax barrier 3D is SHIT image quality by comparison. absolute shit. lose half of the light, or half half of the resolution with 3 viewing angles?
    You decide!

    (this comin' from a guy who saw the 3DS at e3 and has a personal computer w/ nvidia 3d vision.)

    Avatar of alidan
    Comment by alidan
    09:57 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anonymous
    00:33

    the only reason i know i cant open my bedroom door from where im sitting, is because i know that its 10 feet away from me, but if i reach my hand out, i believe i could open it from here.

    however 3d where i have to cross my eyes, or in a movie, i can see it easily, its the only kind of depth perception i have ever felt.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:46 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Your eyes must be really close together...

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:08 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Can see 3D in movies but not in real life? Your brain must really hate you, because that shouldn't be possible.

    Since I can't be bothered to post these next comments somewhere relevant, I'll just do so here:

    What's the point of 3D in Love Plus if the effect is lost when you tilt the screen? Come to think of it, why is there a tilt sensor in the 3DS anyway? Wouldn't the parallax barrier end up smearing the display with Moiré patterns?

    Also, the visual quality of these games is at Dreamcast standard at best, but lower-res with a lot of poor frame rates. Because of the juddery movement, Ridge Racer looks weak compared to the PSP and iPhone versions. 3D is most effective at high frame rates, hence so much talk about 3D cinemas shifting to 48 fps, so that's a bit of a shame.

    Avatar of alidan
    Comment by alidan
    00:08 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    shutter 3d is the worst option, and i was going to get the nvidia 3d, but want willing to get vista. hell i was going to drop 1000$ on new hardware monitor, than i saw fucking vista only (at the time of launch) and i cried, and died a bit inside.

    i cant see in 3d in real life, however i can in movies and such. i would honestly pay anything to see 3d, no one wants it more than me.

    shutter 3d is the worst.

    any passive 3d kicks shutters ass at the right angel.

    hell id even go a head mounted display. i have used one and played a few games with one, i think they were mini crts in the helmets.

    now to put it this way, i live alone, watch tv alone and play games alone, i sit at the perfect angel for everything i do. for me, shutter 3d needs to go away.

    im planning to get a 3d monitor using the same tech as the 3ds when its available, in 1920x1200, or at least 1080. but if its 1080 it wouldn't be my primary monitor

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:04 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    "i cant see in 3d in real life, however i can in movies and such. i would honestly pay anything to see 3d, no one wants it more than me."

    ^ This made me lol. Real life IS 3d. It always has been.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:33 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You can't see in 3D in real life?!?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:46 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Like looking under Nene's or Rinko's skirt.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Yoshii-kun
    Comment by Yoshii-kun
    22:52 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    And that's what all those boyfriend will pay for.

    Peeping at Nene/Rinko/Manaka = PROFIT!

    Avatar of Icy-nee-san
    Comment by Icy-nee-san
    00:18 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Or if your like me, peeping under Naked Snake...

    ITS NOT GAY, ITS MANLY D:

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:24 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    FFS must have 3DS with Love Plus

    Avatar of Yoshii-kun
    Comment by Yoshii-kun
    00:24 30/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    *lifts up Icy-nee-san's skirt*

    Manly indeed.
    Quite a small man you have there, but still very manly xD

    Reply to this comment





