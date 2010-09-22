Japan Throws Paris Hilton Out: “Junkies Go Home!”

Japan has refused to allow top American porn star Paris Hilton to enter the country after her recent conviction for cocaine possession, turning her away at the airport after she arrived in a private jet.

The 29-year-old celebrity was questioned for 6 hours and then told to await their decision overnight at an airport hotel. Unfortunately for her she was not allowed to stay the Narita Hilton – it is 5km from the airport.

The next day she was denied permission to enter, and has expressed her intent to fly back home.

She had been due to attend a Tokyo modelling event in which she and her sister would show off their line of handbags and fashion accessories – instead the event has been cancelled.

Hilton pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in a Nevada court recently, securing a 1 year prison sentence, suspended for a year, and being ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.

Japanese immigration can deny entry into Japan for convicted felons, and frequently does so.

Either Hilton and her entourage thought they were able to get away with entry in spite of the conviction, or they were oblivious to the fact that a convicted junkie can be turned away at the airport even if they do arrive by private jet.