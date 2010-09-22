Japan Throws Paris Hilton Out: “Junkies Go Home!”
Japan has refused to allow top American porn star Paris Hilton to enter the country after her recent conviction for cocaine possession, turning her away at the airport after she arrived in a private jet.
The 29-year-old celebrity was questioned for 6 hours and then told to await their decision overnight at an airport hotel. Unfortunately for her she was not allowed to stay the Narita Hilton – it is 5km from the airport.
The next day she was denied permission to enter, and has expressed her intent to fly back home.
She had been due to attend a Tokyo modelling event in which she and her sister would show off their line of handbags and fashion accessories – instead the event has been cancelled.
Hilton pleaded guilty to cocaine possession in a Nevada court recently, securing a 1 year prison sentence, suspended for a year, and being ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and perform 200 hours of community service.
Japanese immigration can deny entry into Japan for convicted felons, and frequently does so.
Either Hilton and her entourage thought they were able to get away with entry in spite of the conviction, or they were oblivious to the fact that a convicted junkie can be turned away at the airport even if they do arrive by private jet.
I know Japan have the right to turn someone away.. But come on.. She did her time and shouldn't be punished anymore for that crime...
The incident was five days ago. I doubt that anyone could serve 200 hours of community service in 120 hours.
Perhaps she works double time, by taking it in both holes.
It's about fucking time. A normal person would have years worth of a prison sentence, and have far, far greater consequences than what this bitch got. Normally people also have a harder time traveling to other countries due to a crime record, so finally justice is equal for all.
So she will never be able to enter Japan?
"Porn star"? Was that joking sarcasm or does the author really think she's a porn star?
She isn't a porn star? I think when most people only know you because you were in a homemade porn vid, that makes you a porn star. Did anyone know her before porn? Not really. Has she done anything after that as many people know of? Besides drug busts that she walks away from? Not really. So, porn star fits.
I wouldn't call her a "porn star" per se, more like a talentless waste of space...
Her head is a waste of space, pure vacuum.
You got to love Japanese Authority!!! First Steve Jobs now P. Hilton. They really threat every foreigner equally!!!
It's not because your named after a famous capital or are filthy rich or are a renown famous slut that you are going to enter in the Japanese Territory. And I just love the humiliation of having to stay in the airport hotel. She was definitely well treated, but as well as every commoner. Not something she's used to...
the male officials took 6 hours? they just stared and were trying to figure out how to let a tall, hot, blonde into their country. a good move since she needs a lesson but usually looks like that gets you into the dance club.
Paris Hilton is nothing more than a snot nosed, whiny, drunk, cocaine abusing, car wrecking, 5- year old junkie. Actually, I take that back. Five year olds aren't as whiny as blonde celeberties.
I swear, this is getting really freaking old. The drug laws shouldn't exist in the first place, and the fact is that NO ONE has the right to dictate to someone else what they put into their own bodies!
Sigh it's people like her that make all Americans look like idiots.
Paris Hilton is 36 years old, not 29.
Japan's white supremacist Do not'm much Koreans of love to flatter the whites in the opportunistic're selling flatter forever'm done China, Japan, and now are flatter in white
lemme know when you've dealt with all those chikans japan.
Feh. I'd like to see her get convicted on drug possession in Singapore.
*inset Chow Yun Fatt's welcome to Singapore scene here*
her own fashion line eh? she probably just hired a couple of designers and then pointed out which ones she like and viola! a fashion line
Huh, I didn't know about that. They don't do that in the US do they?
although i find this slightly (ok, very) funny, the xenophobia is crazy. any excuse to keep gaijins out, huh japan? like pp; posted above me said: its not like she had coke or any other kind of illegal thing on her on or in the plane
Erm... almost every country has laws that stop criminals from travelling. The USA requires you apply for a special visa approval before visiting if you have a criminal record for instance.
Doesn't drugs get you executed in some countries? She got off easy that slutty bitch.
In Singapore anything above a handful of doses is considered "traficking" and has a mandatory death sentence. Once that happens, even the US president can't save you without declaring war.
So if the US president declare war against Singapore, the Singaporean gov't would release the convict 'cuz Singapore doesn't want to be an enemy of the US so the US will keep on supporting this little country. Am I right?
It means the only guaranteed way would be to conquer Singapore and bust open the jail with military force.
