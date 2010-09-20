Highschool of the Dead Ends Not With a Bang but a Whimper
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Sep 20, 2010 22:45 JST
- Tags: Endings, Highschool of the Dead, Image Gallery, Oppai, Pantsu, Zombies
Highschool of the Dead has ended “not with a bang but a whimper” – upon its abrupt ending fans immediately decried the lack of the anticipated second season announcement and began speculating as to whether it would come.
Zombie movie fans will immediately note the significance of the shopping mall…
Even with what may very well be “that” kind of ending, the series has still been very positively received from start to finish – a continuation seems an obvious choice.
An OAD (an episode or two packaged with an upcoming manga volume) has been announced for the spring, but this is a separate affair to the main TV adaptation – just whether a full second season will be forthcoming is anyone’s guess at this stage, and fans are certainly guessing about it.
The OAD's better be the kind with the naked and the things showing and without the white flashes..
I think HOTD should just have a hentai counterpart so any real zombie enthusiasts can watch the show for what it is minus fanservice because lets face it, fanservice is just a giant cocktease.
i agree with you on that one
the show would've been better without the needless emphasis on the fanservice i have nothing against large breasts or fanservice in general provided it is done right or atleast save it for the hentai spinoff. the storyline itself was not bad though i wished they explain how this all started like how did the first zombie got created? or atleast explain where the first one that appeared at the school came from? (perhaps the manga explains this but i don't know for sure)
all in all it was alright at best and yes they should've divided it into two different shows one with the storyline action and what not and a second one for the hentai material. this way they can earn more money on two fronts: the mainstream audience and the hentai "audience" which in-turn will allow the studio to rake in even more money.
who knows they might make this into something of a franchise this way(with toys, games, etc.)if done right, but i think it would require more investors into the project first not sure though.
And that just goes to show that neither one of you knows what the hell they're talking about.
Similar amounts of fanservice is found in the manga itself*. It too hasn't dealt yet with where "They" came from. That's something that's still being worked towards.
*: Although as opposed to there being Matrix Boobies, they went with a drunk school nurse, fondling the package of one of her charges.
Main problem seems to be that the Zombie/Guro crowd want this to be something else than it's supposed to be, which is the anime version of an adventure manga dealing with schoolkids, zombies and fanservice, in between the bouts of psychological meanderings about the nature of man and its inability to deal with reality.
What kind of abrupt ending? they get on the boat, just like Left 4 Dead 2 ends with everyone "get to tha choppa"
Jeez, the end of a zombie flick. It can end one of three ways.
The first way - the zombie apocalypse is ended and zombies are wiped out of existence. People live on, but never forget the crisis narrowly averted. This of course pisses off zombie fanatics, who mostly want to see the carnage continue as long as possible. This leaves them dissatisfied.
The second way - the zombies win. Game over, everyone's dead / undead. This pisses off the people who personified with the characters and got into the series as well as the anti-emo brigade who's sick of everything being so damn negative. This ending leaves these groups dissatisfied.
The third way - no real ending. A "to be continued (but not really)" in which its seen as the characters continuing to fight endlessly against equally endless hordes of undead. Everyone is pissed off that the series doesn't actually end, but at least nobody is left dissatisfied at the invasion's end as it isn't really told.
The writers seem to have gone with door number three, maybe because the manga isn't over and hasn't concluded the plot in either success or defeat, or maybe because the producers wanted to go with the lowest common denominator.
Either way, I don't really care about the series, I just wanted to analyze the ending.
Great analysis.
Though I don't think this will end in a they all died scenario. Probably like how the movie 2012 ended where they found hope in the end but the fact remained that the world ended and something new starts to happened.
Seems irrational to end such stories to just nothingness.
personally i think it ends with takashi standing alone or something along those lines seeing as how is monologues he gives has a ominous and sorrowful tone to them.
so it's a "everyone DIES" type of ending aka dawn of the dead even the little girl and the dog as well
aw, just when it was getting good... need season 2 noww
I love the comment that it was well received. Shows just how worthless otaku really are. This series was a pile of awful from start to finish. It's a crap load of fan service with no substance, terrible characterization, and horrendous story telling. B-movies try harder than this series. This piece fo garbage has no business getting another season. If the filthy otaku need more fan service, they can just watch hentai. The anime industry needs to get back into making at least 1 or 2 quality series a season, like they use to. Oh, that's right, filthy otaku don't want another Last Exile. They need jiggling tits, moe, panty shots, and depraved fetishes or they can't endure brilliant story telling. Filthy otake.
Unfortunately, some of these "filthy" Otaku's are also the ppl who probably have the cash to buy the goods and DVDs once their released.
So if this series was only for filthy Otaku, then why the hell did you bother to watch it then?
So either you didn't watch it, and you're just spouting BS. Or you did watch it and you're a hypocrite, and the opinion of the latter isn't worth much either.
Pic 02 remind me certain Megurine Luka and Kagamine Rin images. Can you find it?. Hint: Luka breast over Rin Head.
Because Saeko doesn't get raped by a zombie in the last episode everything is lost.
come on
second season
second season
second season
second season
second season
second season
the storyline was more of a character progression than a story, which was fine. the purpose of this show wasnt to tell a long running journey, just a short change of a group of "anime" hs students during a zombie outbreak.
I dont hear people complaining about narutos none-existant plot that just goes on and on and on!...
NARUTO IS LIQUID SHIT FOR EMO AMERICANS to slurp up with a straw!
Highschool of the Dead Wasnt Even Good To Begin With So Yeah Its Like Whatever >..<
I'll choose to wait for a second series or OVA(s) within the next 3 years to make an informed decision on the series (unlike others on this entry). HOTD has promise so far, and I hope the manga will shape up in this regard.
Also, it would help the story if the nurse could be more useful than Sakura (Naruto) or Orihime.
The show was pretty bad, so a second season will be unexpected. Hell, it was worse than Queens Blade. Queens Blade!
In your opinion of course. Personally I think Queens Blade doesn't come close to this show in anyway. Other than being boring.
I'll quite to see this fucking shit. NOW D:
i want a second season!!
I would like to see a second season. Also, if some of you hated the fanservice, then why did you bother with it in the first place?
Derp - guess they were expecting a intense plot from a zombie anime. Haters are going to hate, but I for one enjoyed this series and plan to buy it on blue-ray (seeing how a North American distributor picked it up)
Wait, that was the end?? I had no idea. You disappoint Highschool of the Dead.
I never expected this series to go the distance since the manga is still ongoing. they just made an anime adaptation of it so that the manga will garner more fans/buyers/readers. though it kinda sucks because the anime was good.
good riddance
thats lame... i want to see moar main character die dammit... probably going for a Season 2
Desentupimento de Caixa de Obesidade em comércios. [url=http://qpilot2.quantum.pl/php.php?a[]=%3Ca%20href=http://www.chinaiafe.org/comment/html/?21421.html%3Edesentupimentos%20barreiro%3C/a%3E]http://qpilot2.quantum.pl/php.php?a[]=%3Ca%20href=http://www.chinaiafe.org/comment/html/?21421.html%3Edesentupimentos%20barreiro%3C/a%3E
Huh. I never realized how many people didn't like this show. I thought it was perfect for a zombie series. Since its based in a world that have existing zombie movies already, it showed that even when confronted with something they all know pretty well, humanity still can't help itself from screaming and running away.
I enjoyed the hell out of this show, that nuke-launch really got me. I guess its only dissapointing for those who've read the manga...
I'm sick of lame critics wishing this were a completely different show. If you guys produced anime, everything would be exactly the same dark gritty bullshit. Pokemon live-action style. This show is fun. It's not meant to be a Romero zombie anime. It's about friendship, hot girls and kick-ass adventure. It's about hormonal high school kids and the fantasy of doing whatever you want. The zombies are there for the fun of killing them.
Just enjoy it. Or turn it off and watch 'The Walking Dead.' Maybe that is the story you are looking for.
good!
Some people said this anime was scrapped,boring, terrible... When i put this anime right before my resident evil live action movies (not the games)i largely prefer HOD... There are more action, mot characters who not serves only five seconds to disappears finally completely (dead or not) and they have a personnality and more important a background...
Yes, it's not a Romero movie and it will not be...
Yes, it's a zombie story (again but not frequently see in the world of anime), it as plenty of fan service, it's not a complete originality and the characters had their peronnalities taken from others animes but there are no moe, no vegetable people in there...
Iprefer this kind of series because at some exception this summer they had not more than 4 animes interesting (Kuroshitsuji II but as good at the first season, sengoku basara second season, shiki and this)
and animes who contains no fan se'rvice , panty etc are very rare (and not very entertaining too)
It's not a complete failure... There are worse : Roosario to Vampire anime series for exemple.
Or worst ever : Kanokon.
I'd rather say this is a good series (not the bestseller of the year)but not a shit if i make a comparison with others series since 2007...
Yes, it's not a gundam series, a code geass series or death note ...
It's somewhere right in the middle
and yes, i'm for a second season but like other series (shin mazinger shogeki z hen and his cliffhanger in the last episode)there are a possibility, in depise of the well received opinion of this first series, there will be no second season.
An ova based on the side story number two (the first had been adapted in the second episode) of the manga but will be bundle this spring with HOD manga vol 7.
Whyyy!!! My good Ero-Zombie show time is goneeee!!!! Nooooo!!!! LOL :P
I'm Getting Laid!
There is still plenty left in the manga to continue and they even seemed to foreshadow more to come with police-girl Asami's supervisor walking across the screen at the end of the episode. There will be a second season.
There are 26 chapters for now...
Basically for this show: 1 episode= 1 chapter (+ recap for small chapters adapted or bonus chapters when they fit chronologically (like episode 2))
if 1 episode= 1 chapter
26 chapters = 26 episodes
there are enough material for season 2....
but not enough for season 3... and the end of episode 26 will be the same = a cliffhanger and no real ending...
Episode 12 = end of volume 3 (it's basically the middle of the stories published to today) so yes, they could make an entire second season ( this time 14 episodes long).
i wanted more Saeko action :D in that awsome gear :D
It's not a very good show anyways... sure I'll probably still finish watching it at some point, but right now I'm stuck at episode 5... and I will be for quite some time I'm sure.
The main feature of this type of manga is the gore and the sexy poses of the girls... the zombie stuff is pretty lame and they seem pretty weak most of the time.
and the gore in the anime tends to get butchered by censorship...
It's a mainstream crap kind of thing if you ask me.
I don't see why your bitching about it.
If it simply doesn't interest you don't watch it, simple as that. I know 1 viewer won't affect this anime
Maybe the creator doesn't want it to be "Resident Evilish". Hell I love this anime .
P.S~~~~
You would have to be gay if you don't like this
1. There's hot girl with hot guns
2. There's quiet a bit funny scenes
http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/cache/77515__468x_highschool-of-the-dead-ending-003.jpg
EPIC FACE.
looks like it's time for me to watch this series :D
I stopped watching this anime after the third episode.
I stopped watching it after the first 10 minutes.
you are a clever man.
I watched 3 episodes and was a waste of time.
If was time in bed with a girl (touching tits and ass), it wouldn't be a waste of time.
How can you waste your time with tits and ass?
I know people will whine and moan that the series didn't have enough quality, but I'm still a fan despite the more recent chapters, which weren't bad at all. With the mangaka finally working on the series again (albeit at a slow pace), they could still do a second series up through the entire mall scenario.
"Not that it had any worthy storyline to begin with. Everyone's reading it for the fanservice."
Baloney. I watched it for the fanservice initially, sure. But I got hooked on the fact that the manga actually treats the way their minds react to the situation in a rational manner. Granted, this was lessened somewhat in the anime, but a big thing for this series that set it apart was how much it delved into the mental effects of the situation on the characters involved, and not just the throwaway characters either. The name "Them" isn't there for nothing.
This. I enjoyed it al lot actually, it has so much potential, I don't think this anime is going to fade away, it has that certain......Code Geass aspect(yes I actually said that) about it. I'm pretty sure this isn't the end. Also isn't there another episode coming on ATX Sunday? check their schedule.
[GG] fansubs uses the least censored version out now.