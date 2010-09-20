Highschool of the Dead has ended “not with a bang but a whimper” – upon its abrupt ending fans immediately decried the lack of the anticipated second season announcement and began speculating as to whether it would come.





































Zombie movie fans will immediately note the significance of the shopping mall…

Even with what may very well be “that” kind of ending, the series has still been very positively received from start to finish – a continuation seems an obvious choice.

An OAD (an episode or two packaged with an upcoming manga volume) has been announced for the spring, but this is a separate affair to the main TV adaptation – just whether a full second season will be forthcoming is anyone’s guess at this stage, and fans are certainly guessing about it.