Top 10 Traits That’d Turn You Off a Girl
- Date: Sep 7, 2010 15:05 JST
A ranking of the top flaws likely to turn a Japanese man off his girlfriend seems to reveal a rather traditional mentality on the part of men…
1. She can’t cook
2. She’s has a sharp tongue
3. She’s timid
4. She’s restrictive
5. She’s loose with her time
6. She’s negative
7. She’s forgetful
8. She’s bothersome
9. She’s got bad dress sense
10. She’s a miser
Japanese men apparently still think women belong in the kitchen – even if many apparently expect them to work for a living as well. Luckily Japanese women seemingly agree (as long as their man is paying them to be there).
weird...personally i love timid girls...just number 9 and 8 is a problem...if so....
What about 'ugly'? :/ It's a problem to me.
For me :
1. She can’t cook / this isnt a problem , learn to cook is not a big deal my father always tell me , son a real man is the one who can survive by himself , if you know how to cook at least something that can make still alive , wash your clothes and know how to shoot a gun/riffle (wich one he also make me learn since 6-7 years old ) can survive not only in the normal jungle but also in the city jungle .
2. She’s has a sharp tongue ok i think this one is pretty annoying.
3.She’s timid / no problem
4. She’s restrictive / i dont know what is ( not english speaker)
5. She’s loose with her time / i have the same problem some times
6.She’s negative / this one is a turn off
7. She’s forgetful / i have the damn same problem
8. She’s bothersome / off
9. She’s got bad dress sense / if we go to a date or something i can be bothersome
10. She’s a miser / The most one that i hate
What is a miser?
cheap person
I wanna learn how to shoot a gun too!! is it difficult?
Some good ones in the list actually. lol
Timid- I like shy girls. Better than obnoxious annoying girls. That said, there has to be a sense of attraction too. I don't mean shy + they treat you like a stranger.
Can't cook- Cook yourself and show that you are useful in the relationship. Can't get any easier than that to be honest.
Bad fashion sense- If she allows, dress her up yourself.
Same anon @ 17:32: Nevermind, it's probably a misunderstanding, and you're saying that those are ones you agree with, not disagree with. Got confused on the wording.
Are you disagreeing with the 'Can't Cook' item on the basis that a guy should just use this opportunity to show he is useful in a relationship?
I don't agree with girls having to cook either; it isn't very hard for guys to make food good decent enough for themselves to eat, but this here is already a much better opportunity for the girl instead to prove that she is useful in this relationship. If a guy has a decent job, being the breadwinner is supposed to be useful enough. (Yeah I know women work too, but they don't usually do more difficult jobs which is they they are payed less on average)
'I know women work too, but...'
It's nice to know that a woman with a job is seen more as an afterthought than a fact. Don't forget you're in the 21st century, now. :)
Yeah. It seems most girls nowadays gets a job on top of a relationship nowadays. Or if they're too successful, you can have the dad be the daddy-mom.
Stay at home dad [http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmWp-rI6vSw]. Nothing to be ashamed of ;)
I'll accept any of those 'bad qualities', besides the sharp tongue if she's one of those people that likes to create a huge problem out of everything and rage like a madman.. I'll pass.
How come number 1 wasn't: She has a dick?
Surely thats a bigger problem than number 5; she's loose.
My personal Top 3:
1 She's ugly
2 She's bad in bed
3 She's too demanding
Anything else can be worked around.
There is no more to say.
So for being bad in bed, you can train her.
if it was a she, she wouldn't have a dick, because if it has a dick and looks like a woman it's still a man, no matter how much you want it to be a woman.
But if she is a real hermaphrodite, than you can look at her as a woman.
not really...hermaphrodites are genetically ALL MALES.
its true, males have the XY chromosome, females have the xx chromosome.
atleast one x is needed to have even the genetic possibility of a vagina, and conversely a y chromosome is needed to make it genetically possible to have a penis. thus males by default have the genes of possibilities of either penis or vagina. while true females CANNOT under any circumstance naturally grow a penis. Its not possible.
Thus Futas, hermaphrodites, and anyone with a penis is genetically male. Another way to recognize this is to look at embyros, all start off as male. then in the late 2nd term of pregnancy the males genetials start to form.
At least 7 of the listed are moe factors.
One thing I've noticed is that in Shoujo manga/anime the male heroes are almost always perfect in every manner: Martial arts, intelligence, tall, good looks, good at cooking, good at sports, experienced with women, romantic... How on Earth would you be able to like somebody with no faults at all? It'd be downright scary if somebody was actually capable of all that.
And the girls in manga/anime aimed at males often have very apparent flaws and it's these flaws that make those characters appealing to the viewer. What the hell is wrong with women?!
...yeah I read shoujo. Got a problem?
I think having a penis would effectively disqualify her from the "girl" section.
Unless they mean they don't really mind.
1. She can’t cook
I lol'd. 6, 8 and 10 would be the only ones that'd bother me. 2 is actually a good trait, imo, as long as she isn't overly abusive. I'm sure most of the people who voted for 2 wouldn't like Senjougahara.
Being timid is actually a huge bonus since you won't be constantly nagged and questioned when she thinks you're up to something...
I can stand these:
1. She can’t cook - I can't cook either...
2. She’s has a sharp tongue - Your cursing only makes my penis harder...
5. She’s loose with her time - No problem, since that means she'll be doing something else and not bothering me while I archive hentai...
6. She’s negative
7. She’s forgetful
8. She’s bothersome
9. She’s got bad dress sense
This made me think of Reimu Hakurei...
10. She’s a miser
Bonus...
3. She’s timid
This one is a major no-no...And will determine how long your relationships lasts before you cheat on her...
4. She’s restrictive
well with all the loli and futa fans im not supprised. a dick and small/no breast would be a plus for these guys...kinda like a lil chinese boy...OMFG, few times have i actually scared myself..that was one...poor chinese boys...
It means girls with dicks in not a problem to Japanese man
I could never choose a trap . Thats just gross . Give me a hideously ugly girl with nothing but bad traits over a trap any day lol .
Them japanese guys like their Hideyoshi. ^_^
fuck these japanese lists, these losers have no clue what matters, its no wonder their society is on a decline.
before i even read this i was thinking, bad breath, disrespectful to people, dirty room with dirty underwear laying in her room, stuff like that.
but cooking?, sharp tongue? fuck these japanese dudes, they can go fuck their pillows for all i care, and they do too!!
An asshole is an asshole.
I rly want to hit a shemale at least once.
a CUTE/HOT trap with better traits (and less financially dominating) than a woman is definitely better.
Completely agree
I'd take a hot trap with all of the good woman aspects over an actual woman with all the bad ones.
#5 means she doesn't have a strict daily schedule (but I could be wrong about that).
lol @ #10."She's a miser"
Yet men there complain about women being gold diggers.
I suppose 1 and 2 are related then, i mean how can she cook food without a sharp tongue to cut and dice it.
I'm going to assume that the one about cooking applies to things not from a box.
Also, no dominatrix? Awww... Also, why are timid girls annoying? I've had people say that around me and it always made me so annoyed... But, everything in moderation.
1. She can’t cook - cant cook as in read the label and do what it tells you? i know a few girls like that, really fucking annoying
2. She’s has a sharp tongue - if i have to listen to her bitch and make comments about me all the time, id hate her.
3. She’s timid - timid girls are fucking annoying. at the same time i don't want a dominatrix.
4. She’s restrictive - if she tells me i cant do something for no real reason her ass is out
5. She’s loose with her time - this means either late, or possibly to much free time. and if its free time, i dont care, so long as she got the daily basics done.
6. She’s negative - this can be a very down side, but i dont mind gloomy girls to much.
7. She’s forgetful - seriously this one would piss me the fuck off. she goes to a store, forgets what we need, comes back with crap we dont, and than has to go back with a note....
8. She’s bothersome - this is all encompassing everything thing huh? this is one that should be number 1
9. She’s got bad dress sense - i ware satin shorts and a t shirt, so long as she doesnt spend fuck loads on clothing i dont care.
10. She’s a miser - i had to look this word up, here is the wiki, A miser, cheapskate, curmudgeon, niggard, penny pincher, piker, scrooge, skinflint or tightwad
this applys to japanese women only.
now to the has a penis person, if i like her before i know and she shows it, i dont think i would care all to much.
and why isnt frigged bitch on the top 10 list?
Mr Anonymous 18:21 07/09/2010 sounds like a nice guy =p
Yes, I do agree with him. Why bother with dress or cooking skill? Especially the dress part. Jesus. There's tons of other negative specs that outwins it.
Why isn't "she has a dick" listed? O_O
Traps.
am i really he only one that isn't bothered by any of those ? I mean a girl can be cool, fun and sexy while still having all those "turn offs"
Almost all chicks in anime have ALL of those and they are still bitchin' hot xD
NUMBER ONE:SHE HAS A FUCKING DICK.
NUMBER TWO:SHE DONT WANNA HAVE SEX.
these are the only defects a woman can have
Anonymous
20:51
i have never met a timid girl who was timid in moderation.
i want a girl to speak her mind, voice her opinion, not someone who who is quiet and says nothing at all and just goes with everything regardless of their wants. and i bring up dominatrix, because timid in bed wont tell you what they like or at least not much, but dominatrix will force what they like onto you. i believe in a happy medium between the two.
Anonymous
04:43
in japan its common for women to take all the money from a guy (wife at least) and give him an allowance, anywhere from 10$ a week to 100$
thats why i said that one applies to japanese women only.
#12... she got armpit hairs.
#11... she flat as a board!
I think it might be more along the lines of being late, miss appointments, etc.
imho,
1. she is restrictive
2. she is negative
3. she has a sharp tongue
and "she is timid", isn't that actually a bonus!? That goes in sharp contrast to all of those other things.
heh, i'd only consider number 4, 6, 8 and 10 to be something negative (possibly number 3 and 7 as well in extreme cases)
1. She can’t cook - i have fairly decent cooking skills myself, so this one doesn't bother me much
2. She’s has a sharp tongue - if you can't handle tongue lashing every now and again you're a weak, weak man. i actually prefer it if she has a sharp enough tongue to say what she means, yet not so sharp that she randomly insults people on the street. it's better than having her bottle it up only to unleash it in a brutal massacre 15 years later X)
5. She’s loose with her time - if you mean usually arriving an hour later than agreed, that's fine by me. if you mean "wasting" the time by being "unproductive", that's fine by me too X)
9. She’s got bad dress sense - *tries to give a flying fuck* *fails*. if she's good looking even if she dresses badly, i don't see why she should think too much about how she dresses.
I'm pretty much fine with all EXCEPT
#10 She's a miser
I'm gonna be footing the bill everyday =_=
I'm personally only bothered by 4/6/8/9. I wouldn't be able to stand a negative, restrictive bitch that is a constant nag and has no taste in clothes for me or for her.
Somebody who is open-minded, makes the world a better place and is pleasant to be around matters to me quite a bit.
For me, it's not the end of the world if she can't cook, or if she's cheap. Besides, being timid could be exactly what a man wants too.
... I guess all of the Otaku were at home when this survey was being done. Isn't timid one of the big ones in moe?
2. She’s has a sharp tongue
Would be a shame if she accidently cuts your dick with her tongue, eh?
Do you mean, in a metaphorical sense, or...
;-)
i wouldnt mind if she has a sharp tongue
i like to tease people myself and if they dont react or dont say something it gets boring
so it is actually a good thing is she has a sharp tongue (it is far more funny to get an more emotinal response)
mmh i guess i somehow would prefer tsundere
I guess most of the people who read this are probably expecting the women's version of this, sort of a reply to the article in question.