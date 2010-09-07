Top 10 Traits That’d Turn You Off a Girl

A ranking of the top flaws likely to turn a Japanese man off his girlfriend seems to reveal a rather traditional mentality on the part of men…

The ranking:

1. She can’t cook 2. She’s has a sharp tongue 3. She’s timid 4. She’s restrictive 5. She’s loose with her time 6. She’s negative 7. She’s forgetful 8. She’s bothersome 9. She’s got bad dress sense 10. She’s a miser

Japanese men apparently still think women belong in the kitchen – even if many apparently expect them to work for a living as well. Luckily Japanese women seemingly agree (as long as their man is paying them to be there).