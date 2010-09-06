Augmented Reality Loli Breast Groping
- Date: Sep 6, 2010 20:19 JST
Augmented Reality (AR), a body of technologies which merge the real world with the virtual world, seems to have given rise to what may be its “killer app” (for creepy otaku at any rate) – software which grants the user the ability to grope a virtual schoolgirl, in this case IdolMaster’s Mami Futami.
The technology was unveiled at a recent IdolMaster-only event held in Sendai:
With real-time camera tracking, AR software and even motion controllers all now mature technologies, it appears AR encounters with virtual maidens will soon be able to tide over the lonely until the inevitable arrival of the sexbot.
"birth rates drop around the world"
A shame its banned in the UK and US by default.....
Things like this will always be gimmicky and just boring until they can somehow make it something you can grab and have real power over.
Like in flash games of this type where your mouse pointer controls the hand, you have no real ability to keep her arms away from her breasts while you're trying to grope them. You have to do whatever trick the games requires to make her submit, but if there was someway you had real power, real control, you could keep her arms pinned down and grope all day to your heart's desire.
How do you achieve this in a virtual simulation? Short of a holodeck, I don't know.
Well, what can one say to something like that? Still better than them groping real-life schoolgirls, perhaps. It's mostly food for the moralist trolls.
Sexbot? Nah - full VR w force feedback loli molestation by 2020 - calling it now.
First shots of someones room mate in full VR gear vigorously humping the air posted on Youtube by 2021 - calling it now. :)
the sexbot will only be a dream to me as im only 14 :( no way can i afford it.........:(
besides i think it will be banned in britain.....DAMN IT BRITISH GOVERNMENT1
Who needs an sexbot with 14? You can have all the lolis and it would be legal.
since we can have a cure for aids, we can at least have safe sex now
And now i know why airsex is in japan so popular.
3D Custom Girl needs this for its next patch...!
Build your 2D Girl - then play with her in 3D.
Could be a slogan for it.
That guy must be such a looser...
Hmmm altho i personally think they could have used something else then loli's (make it 16 and older atleast your on a legal line then and get allot more support). All in all they can do this since it's art in it's own form. Since when is doing/thinking something virtual seen as reality ?
For the person throwing deaththreats towards the lolifans. It's seems your just as derailed as some real pedofiles. That your confusing fantasy and reallife and don't know whats real anymore. Hell it would mean i could never let you play GTA or manhunt since you might end up killing cops or bruttaly murdering civilians. Fiction is fiction but you can't tell the difference ? Don't blame other people for your lack of common sense/insight.
#10 must really beg for it, I made it an I CAME a few weeks back.
otakus are such lowlife nerds now theyre pedos too i cant believe these people seriously get a fkin life and stop being such pussy idiots
saying stupid sht like '3d pig disgusting' go marry your comic book or something
A technological breakthrough that could effect the entire field and they use it to poke lolis? Sign me up!
I like the idea of sitting in the church while some kind of augmented-reality-device shows me a bunch of naked lolis engaging in homosexual intercourse all around me.
I think this is going a bit too far :|... atleast how it's demonstrated...
holy shit wait till 2D becames real O_O
So my skynet prophecy is far fetch.............damn give humanity a few more centuries and we may actually become one of those sci-fi shows with space ships traveling planets.
Next up: Augumented reality jail for agumented reality pedos.
Next step is to integrate a little known technology that enables you to simulate "feeling" objects on a computer screen. I dimly remember reading about it in the early 90's in either Discover or Omni magazine.
Otaku A: "She... she shot me!"
Otaku B: "Woah... force feedback."
Who in their right mind would like to grope an underage little girl with no forms at all?
Mean, common!? I'll never understand those otaku...
Well, it's not unusual for otaku to be attracted to underage 2D girls but that's in their own homes. I can only facepalm if I were to see it in public.
>>Who in their right mind would like to grope an underage little girl with no forms at all?
The right sentence should be:
Who in their right mind would not like to grope an underage little girl?
Pedo!
Anonymous is a horrible idiot here sometimes, do forgive him; he has to be since most of reality hates him.
Wow if I figured out who you were and you came anywhere near my niece I would totally kill you.
anon@22:10
So, what are you doing with your niece that you don't want to let anyone else in, hmm? ^_^
He just doesn't want to share, so he's SAYING it's his neice! :P
@22:37
At least he's not a fucking lowlife kiddy molester.
At least he isn't compensating for his nonexistant manliness by threatening people anonymously.
No wonder Seto Kaiba was so obsess w/ making the Duel Disk as realistic as possible, he wanted to grope his Blue-Eyes.
But I think his investors thought OTHER uses.
You are just jealous because you don't have a brand new DUEL DISK SYSTEM (TM).
Great way to further decrease birth rate.
This type of technology will only remind fail otakus all over the world how hopelessly pathetic their lives are because there is no tactile response to this, just visual.
No tactile response - for now. Full "force feedback" will come, then we will... ^_^
lmao, nice way to market the kinect
Banned in Britain though.
damn retarded british government living here should be banned
Many illegal things can be bought. ^_^
Kinect and every other console in China where it is, ironically, manufactured.
I, for one, welcome our new sexbot overlords.
Lolibots ftw!
That's not how you use this meme.