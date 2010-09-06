RSSChannel

Augmented Reality Loli Breast Groping

ar-mami-groping-4.jpg

Augmented Reality (AR), a body of technologies which merge the real world with the virtual world, seems to have given rise to what may be its “killer app” (for creepy otaku at any rate) – software which grants the user the ability to grope a virtual schoolgirl, in this case IdolMaster’s Mami Futami.

The technology was unveiled at a recent IdolMaster-only event held in Sendai:

ar-mami-groping-1.jpg
ar-mami-groping-2.jpg
ar-mami-groping-3.jpg
ar-mami-groping-4.jpg
ar-mami-groping-5.jpg

With real-time camera tracking, AR software and even motion controllers all now mature technologies, it appears AR encounters with virtual maidens will soon be able to tide over the lonely until the inevitable arrival of the sexbot.



