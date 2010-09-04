A schoolboy arrested for stripping a schoolgirl has admitted to committing a hundred similar crimes in which he would steal the pantsu of young girls or grope them.

The 18-year-old boy, a resident of Osaka, was arrested after approaching a girl of elementary school age and telling her “there’s a bug on your pants,” after which he pulled down her trousers in order to get a close look at her pantsu.

Police report he was candid after being caught:

“I started 3 years ago and since then I’ve done it about 100 times. I was stealing the underwear of elementary school girls, and groping them and so on. I did it for sexual gratification.”

Police have charged him under prefectural anti-nuisance ordinances, and suspect him of involvement in another 17 similar reported cases.