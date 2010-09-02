Ladies Versus Butlers! Climaxes Hard
The 6th volume of the disc release of topless “legal” loli anime Ladies versus Butlers! has arrived – just as with earlier releases, this means an abundance of fleshy maidens overflowing from scanty lingerie.
The 6th volume of the disc release of topless “legal” loli anime Ladies versus Butlers! has arrived – just as with earlier releases, this means an abundance of fleshy maidens overflowing from scanty lingerie.
So... is there a plot, or is this just porn?
Daichi is my favorite!!!!
Anyhow, can you figure out if their will be another season?!
Stop teasing already and give me a porn edition!
I don´t want a H-OVA, it destroys the illusion.
... Why don't they ever show a nude vagina in these things.
i not ok with loli but,i seez knockerz...nom nom
The awesomeness blinded me...
oh !! no comment .
haha
So Sexxxy
Lelouch says: ITSSSSS FAPBOLOUSSSS!!
Man I really love the Kanokon/Ladies vs Butlers animation team. They really deliver with the fanservice. I wonder what their next project will be?
I think a good manga for them to animate next would be Yomeiro Choice. Since there's rumors of a possible anime for that (because of the drama CD), I think the Kanokon/Ladies vs Butlers animation team would be perfect for it. It would be right up their ally.
Delicious :)
yummy tan girls
Well, I watched it and was kinda let down. It DID seem like they were turning up the heat with each one of these extras and then this one just ...meh.
And they never addressed who won this whole "ero battle!" (The obvious joke is, of course, "we, the viewers, did")
pedo bears say AWRIGHT to the loli images
the average human male says FAP FAP FAP to all of the images
that includes me
AWRIGHT more loli :3
I half expected you to say "son I am proud", lol.
he cant he is not a lolicon
loli nudity is the best nudity
Absolutely. Just look at pic #17. A cute shy loli sitting on a bowl. DOesn't she look like she's on the verge of letting loose a golden shower while being watched? ^_^
mmmmm :}~~
You're disgusting...lol
You're discussing loli...
Fixt.
And i would to catch it in my mouth.
ive never seen a more accurate username than "dirtypair"
hehe
We need a second season!
And then a third!
The DVD extras need actual sex with dicks involved and less lingerie shots.
Better, actual sex penetrating through lingeries
Every popular TV series should get a hentai OVA.
yeah. Hopefully the upcoming Motto To Love Ru season gets some H-OVA too.
I don't know why they don't just do it for every anime. Sales would go up 300%
Juicy!!
FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP !!!!!!!!!!
OVER 9000!!!!
Moar loli for me and T&A for the oppai lovers. Life is good. ^_^
Melons for the others and cake for both of us...
@KaminL
Tell that to Australia...
Kidding aside, anything in anime can be made the truth...
http://animewriter.files.wordpress.com/2010/03/sweet-sixteen-motivator.jpg
*pic related*
THE CAKE IS A LIE!!!
Melon welcome!
I wonder what are these ladies trying to tell me, showing out their underwear and looking at me like that?
"Stop to apear almost always on top comment"...
Like glow in the dark
....
Never afraid of the dark again!
because in the dark, there might be hawt ninja lolis waiting to be groped.
Loli on serving tray? do want.
Wait a sec... What is this show about in the first place?
The show has a deeper meaning but i don´t care for.
This animation video is made for the purpose of facilitating masturbation, please proceed to masturbate, thanks.
Amen.....now pass some uh that lotion maah whay XD
+10000
Isn't that kinda obvious? ^_^
a plot does not exist
Boy gets sent to rich fancy private school, but he has to train as a butler along with half the other students since he isn't rich. All the girls that aren't maids are taught etiquette and stuff since they are rich. Hilarity ensues.