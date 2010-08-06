RSSChannel

Aya Hirano Fans Rage at “Betrayal”

otaku-haet-aya-1.jpg

Aya Hirano’s confessions about her sex life have seen her otaku fandom collapse overnight – one particulatrly creepy Aya otaku even took matters to extremes and began destroying his collection live on camera:

otaku-haet-aya-2.jpg
otaku-haet-aya-3.jpg
otaku-haet-aya-4.jpg
otaku-haet-aya-5.jpg

Rarely has a career change involved such a spectacular burning of bridges.



