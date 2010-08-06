Aya Hirano Fans Rage at “Betrayal”
Date: Aug 6, 2010 06:33 JST
Aya Hirano’s confessions about her sex life have seen her otaku fandom collapse overnight – one particulatrly creepy Aya otaku even took matters to extremes and began destroying his collection live on camera:
Rarely has a career change involved such a spectacular burning of bridges.
Chances are the guy has duplicates of everything he is breaking as well as a secret shrine made with tears and sperm hidden away in his closet. I demand a thorough investigation of this man's room.
you shall not pass !!!!!!!!
Again, Fallen Idol Rina from Cool (Cruel) Devices series....
"You've RUINED the image of my Virgin Idol! I shall NOT forgive you!!!"
I love how much attention the Japanese trolls are being fed. They must be getting off so hard over this news being international...
This is why I respect people for their work, and not their personal life.
Then again, this was an amusing read.
Buahaha she trolled them soo well. Call me an Aya Hirano fan now.
Now let's see how she fares with no fan base, eh? Troll ppl well enough and you end up with noone to pay for your work. That's fail. But maybe she'll luck into fans? We all know not all her fans were like this.
IDIOT!!!!
well lifes go on.Wait for the next Episode of 'Japan search next top Seiyuu' XD
So the saying that Otakus are sore losers is probably right. This just proves it.
Yet they rant and act being victimized when being labeled as such.
Did he just rip the CD casing without the CD?
so fucking childish =_=, they are idols but you have some serious reality problems if you can't figure out that she is a real human with desires =_=, go get a psichologyst
Talk about overreacting. XDDD
What a bunch of fags.
Oh noes! More pent-up adolescent nerdrage from sexless otaku! Seriously, people like this are why we're looked down on by society. :E
I agree with you there. People like that are the reason regular otaku get a bad rep.
Define sexless. I'm pretty sure they've fapped to her so many many times. Sex is sex, even if it's just with yourself. Or a toy.
you'd still call that sexless. what are you? a mitosis animal who can reproduce without a partner?
you're very pitiful if you're calling fap a sex
fuck thats how otakus livein japan???
but lol at him he doesn't sound to angry tho
he is, he's being sacarstic with what he says lol
Is he playing modnation racer?
God, these fucking creepers are the worst.
OH NO. HOW DARE SHE LIVE HER LIFE THE WAY SHE WANTS INSTEAD OF TO YOUR UNREALISTIC STANDARDS!?!? BITCH!
Cry me a river, then build a bridge so you can get over it!
so there butthurt about a woman that they'd NEVER have a chance with, all because she told the world about her giant libido, very active sex life, and admition of adultery.
It's not really her they are raging at exactly. do you get what they are coming from? She was there, true enough, but to them, she was thier IDOL. And when reality hits fantasy, well, people break. We all know our fav stars and singers and what have oyu shit, puke, fuck, do dumbd things... but some people set that aside and never bring it out. Because to throw reality in destroys the pure fantasy. Like porn.
Okaaay...
So he just destroyed a bunch of stuff that he paid good money for, all because of something that should've been assumed by the fan-base anyway? I'm glad he lost his idol, then.
You don't grasp the depths people go to to stay in a much better fantasy do you?
HAHAHAHAH FUCKING NERDS!!!!!
Damn, I wish my old Fleming & John CD was as resilient as that DVD. o_O
Someone wanna fill me in on why we should give a shit about a male Japanese camwhore again? I think I lost the last memo on it.
In other news today...... Aha-hahahahahaha! at silly fanboy rage.
What's with all the hate? Seriously the only thing need to be said to the otakus are THIS:
*kicks the door*
GET A LIFE
*do a German suplex*
And handover your remaining collection!
Have to agree with you there. Funny stuff by the way.
hehe
that's funny.
get a life. oh wait NVM!!
HAHAHAHHAAA
Ugh. This is just pathetic.
Maybe all female idols should be required to start their careers off doing hardcore porn so that their crazy fans will abandon any notions of chastity, purity, and innocence from the get-go. :P
I'm Kinda Disapointed, I Thought It Was Gonna Be something Like Angry German Kid... Oh Well.
Its still good
Well...
She deserve to do what she want...
Aya is aya, nothing can replace her...
What had done is done, let it be part of the history...
Moreover, if we are fans of her, we should support her decision...
These Otaku need to get a life before it is to late.....
What the heck am I talking about to late. ^_-
"Rarely has a career change involved such a spectacular burning of bridges." ... welcome to miami, welcome to miami :D
Dohohohoho.
https://dl.dropbox.com/u/9149720/Reaction%20Faces/1279340514958.jpg
LOL
japanese nerdrage ftw
not as bad as westerners but just as funny
Guy looks like hikikomori.
you know the japanese Otaku may give us shit but at least we don't condem voice actors for haveing social lives
to the 2ch members who will read this:
YOU SAD PATHETIC LOSERS GET OUT IN THE WORD AND YOU MIGHT ACTUALLY FIND SOMe ONE REAL!
Like those whores in 2ch. No women are innocent. It's normal for her to have sexual urges. But she if she does fuck and raise in status due to that...guess she cant take real hardship.
No women are innocent? lol, committing a crime makes you not innocent.
No its more like once your borne in this world no one is innocent. That's just how bad its gotten.
How bad it's gotten? It's always been this bad. There's just more people now than before. As far as we know.
I'm really glad she was honest; too few people are willing to be human when they have to show that humanity to the public. And I certainly hope that if she had multiple partners they knew about each other beforehand...
lol Brilliant.
His long fingers creep me out.
Too bad for him. Get a life.
He had a life. A good one. Then she fucked it up by throwing reality in there. Don't use the 'get a life' line, it only shows you to be way too young. Is working 100 hours a week a life? Is doing drugs a life? Is playing games all day a life? Is enjoying your fantasy over reality a life? Pick a life for him and somehow think you're correct and he is not.
Aya Hirano also has a life... still too bad far him.
I don't see any reason to sympathize with these loser types of people who can't accept the fact that their idols are human too.
well whatever..... he's a stupid otaku after all.
nice one, i dont think all otakus like him, but yeah this time is really kind of a big BOOM in Japan, is kind of funny thought...
look forward for more news about this,
bet they can also have a riot on street for this one, lol