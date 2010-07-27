Loli Animals Cuddling
A gallery of images depicting a variety of “loli animals“, as 2ch likes to put it, cuddling or nuzzling each other, or simply being adorable together.
ugh why does Beatles All you need is love suddenly plays in my head X_X This animals so Kawaii !!
*head exsplodes from an over dose of cuteness*
Louis Armstrong's "What a wonderful world" rings in my head......
It's ok to once in a while enjoy some fluffy stuff rather then to stress on hardcore porn.
Must..............complete......ev.il..................tasks...........................must..rape............destroy...kil.....why.can..........AH KAAAAAAAAAAAWWWWWWWWWAAAAAAAAAAAAIIIIIIIIIII~~~~~~~~!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
am evil >_> <__< just because am blushing doesn't make me any less >__>
A soul full of evil and a love for all things kawaii?
You were born the wrong gender, my friend.
Kawaii ne~
some photoshops ?
extremely Cute~ hehe love it~
thats nice
OH NYAAAA
lol at 011, cat is being a douche :3
cute indeed.
The dog and big cat combo is awesome.
There's a video of the polar bears and the sled dogs playing [http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JE-Nyt4Bmi8]!
To be honest, I prefer these posts over the generic 2ch camwhores...
this is so nice XD it looks so awesome i want the kittie and the doggie and the rabbit X3
Oh how I loved them.
Should have more of these galleries. :3
Pic 3:
Frame 3... Leopard uses headbutt!! It's not very effective...
Frame 4... Leopard uses tail-whip!! Golden retriever's defense fell!
#29 has serious LOLcat potential...
More reason to watch CAT SHIT ONE!
CS 1 AWESOME triti
oh...that was mind blowing. though it was pretty hard to watch it with a straight face
last one reminds me of stuart little
HNGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGH
KAWAIIII!
:3
So... Much... Cute...
I think that cheetah was propositioning the dog.
The numerous porn adds kinda take away from it though, sadly.
Did I just hear Chris Hanson in the other room?! Oh crap! Guys! RUN!!
Is Leon (the poster) gonna get busted for CP?
After a long & frustrating couple of weeks, this is just... so relaxing, thank you to whomever posted these.
Uguu~~~~~
the one of the crow and the cat would be perfect for and animal version of "planes, trains and automobiles"
oh my lord..SO CUTE!!!
That cat is hugging Nipples >:o
awww yeah
Awww, that's cute ^_^
Painfully cute ><
this looks shopped...
Not many of these pics are shopped. Animals can show friendship much easier than most humans.
Oh my god, they're so cute!
Pic 18: Don't eat meeeeeee!!!!
Number 34: An Inoshishi!
Adorable just got a new meaning for me >w<
Strapping your cat to your dog with a bunch of leashes doesn't count!
But the rest, KAWAII YO!!!
CUUUTTEEEEEE
I think I just got an overdose of cuteness. My heart is melting away, and I'm starting to lose my voice because of too much "awww" out loud. Also my chest hurts because I want to TAKE THEM ALL HOME TT___TT *cries a river*
So cute, I forgot to ask from myself which is shopped until I seen them all. ^^
im healed from any evil now....theres no heart that can withstand this level of cuteness
I know, right? I'm trying to think evil thoughts here, but NOOOOOOOOO.
I want all of the animals in pic 26. SO CUTE!!
Those were some nice pussies =)