Manga Translator Convicted – “Loli Manga is Child Abuse”
A manga translator has been convicted of possessing child pornography after police apparently uncovered his stash of loli manga.
The man had acquired 51 pictures deemed offensive by Swedish police (although apparently there were only in the region of 30 pictures, with police counting backup images twice), in order to “stay up to date with the latest developments in the Japanese comic genre” – an excuse which was probably connected to one of the two allowable defences for having the images.
Swedish law considers drawings involving underage participants in sexual situations to constitute child pornography, with police allowing an exception for people drawing their own pictures, as long as they do not show them to anyone.
This leads to the bizarre reasoning that showing an offending drawing to someone constitutes “a criminal case of child abuse” against a fictional child or children in general, whilst those keeping their pictures to themselves have not committed any fictional child rape at all.
Textual accounts of underage sexual activity, such as Nabokov’s literary classic Lolita, are “not yet” covered by the law – although, based on their logic, reading this book constitutes a criminal act of child abuse.
Another allowable defence is that the drawings were being used for “research” – this appears to have been used in this case, although it seems to have failed dismally.
His purpose for having the images aside, he was found guilty but received only a fine and probation. An appeal is planned.
A Swedish source contacting Sankaku Complex describes the man as a well-known manga translator in Sweden, and apparently by his own admission the man was engaged in a battle with his ex-partner for custody of his infant daughter after the mother moved away, taking the child with her – he claims he was falsely accused of child abuse by the mother so she could secure full custody.
Police investigating could find no evidence of abuse and the charges were dismissed, but a subsequent accusation persuaded police to search his residence, where they found his manga collection – including images of such characters as Asuka, which prosecutors considered to look too young.
No evidence of child abuse was ever found, but police decided to charge him with possession of child pornography on the basis of the manga they found.
As he points out “if you are going to draw any naked cartoon characters, be sure they have big breasts or your drawing might be illegal!”
Unsurprisingly, the trial sparked the usual debate with regards to freedom of speech, with some voices of reason amongst the usual rabble-rousing histrionics – his lawyer for one:
“It goes against all common sense. These are just drawings; no children have been harmed.”
Even a tabloid newspaper is sympathetic:
“However unpleasant and nasty a work of fiction might be, and whatever one thinks about Japanese porn involving cartoon children, there is actually no victim here. The children in the… man’s manga comics were not molested since they were characters in a comic.”
It seems the rights of fictional children may soon trump the rights of real artists and writers, with even reading a book or looking at a drawing now considered an act of “child abuse.”
It's not really child abuse if it is not real. No real child is being abused, sexually or violently.
Yes. What I'm afraid of now is that cartoon hentai will be a thought crime.
Making thought crime (1984) punishable.
“if you are going to draw any naked cartoon characters, be sure they have big breasts or your drawing might be illegal!”
But if someone had been thinking this through they'd realize there are quite a handful of girls who have big breasts at a fairly young age...
And the reverse obviously applies, not every girl has massive honkers.
Some bullcrap reasoning here as usual ._.
so if you download loli you go to jail, while priests who actually sexually abused children get a slap on the hand. these people have completely reversed morals... and see that we're not even talking about real children here but imaginary ones. save the imaginary children.
in our world at the moment, religion has more power then the government
That will never change no matter how much time passes. As long as people are stupid enough to praise a non-existant being for the things they do themselves or can do for themselves, society will never better itself. And i don't see society getting any better, only worse.
I'm so sick of the the Thought Police and their creeping domination over the world.
Lol Sweden can't solve real crimes so they go after imaginary ones.
GG pussies, lol.
At least in Sweden the people are willing to speak up against stupidity and imaginary crimes. If it was any other country, I can't say anyone would stand up for the guy.
So. Rights for fiction characters? heh?
Then maybe I should consider marrying my waifu and try getting a license for driving spaceships in games? Or should I go to NASA to get a permit for driving the Millenium Falcon in Star Wars?
No! No! Get a driving licfense while showing people how you play NFS.... LOLZ....
I'm not fond of where the "small breasts = children" is going. I don't care for breasts bigger than B cup but it seems even if the girl is over 20 it's child porn due to her lack of large milk containers. Fucking milk containers..
Well in Australia "small breasts = children" this seems happening here. Oh Australia.........
Australian politics has been ran by retards since 1996 when John Howard the fucktard took power.
So in Australia, small breasted women are considered "children" in her entire life?
Wow.
According to their 'logical' reasoning Yoko should be fine in the eyes of loli-law even though she's 14 in the first half of the series due to her generous endowments.
No, but they aren't allowed to do porn. Otherwise they'd be making "child porn", lol.
Following that line of thinking 12 year olds with C cup are allowed to make porn in Australia. ^_^
That "small breasts = children" way of thinking could offend many girls with small breast. It should be legal or, well, feel the wrath of small breasted women.
Some IRL pettanko tsunderes need to make those legistlators stop discriminating against them. BTW how is Asuka loli? She is quite well-endowed, at least in the official design.
It doesn't matter if a person is above the age of consent (15, IIRC), if they are not 18 then while they can have sex, photos/videos of them count as child porn, apparently. A bunch of years ago there was a cop who recorded himself having sex with a 16-year-old girl, and they booked him with "child pornography".
Mayhaps so, but in the official design she's also 14-15, I dunno if that's legal age over there. Then again though, they police didn't even KNOW her supposed "age". They, in probably one of the more fucked up of thinking patterns, just went with "what? a modest chest size?? She's GOT to be underaged!"...
Asuka was 14 back in 1995 when Evangelion was first released. That makes her 29 now. ^_^
wow ... more and more days, western people has become more paranoid with child abuse ....
You do realize this is in like..northern central (?) Europe? Does this even qualify was Western news?
You guys all misunderstanding,its not a case of someone being abused,is of inciting the user to abuse a child.To them is like a guide of how to be a pedo.Much like that GTA andreas was this way too,inciting people to rob and kill.
But like many users said,if is not for the benefit for the politicians/a group its wrong and bad,fuck the bill of rights or the free speech.Lets all give glorious thanks to hollywood movies money making!!!
There is no surprise that japanese call us gaijins and have xenophobia.But hey,by the logic of these laws the country where ALL those sick stuff along with so other many 'bad' things must have the most rates for killing and pedo abuses right????
Wait a second... IT'S DOESNT HAVE!!!
*RAAAAAGE*
Don't bash Sweden just yet, they're coming out with an Anonymous ISP provider called "Pirate ISP".
Just a little warning for the hypocrites out there.
I had the chance of beta testing that, kinda regret not jumping on the chance when i had it, probably gonna switch eventually anyway, i am a member of the Pirate Party after all, you know, the guys in charge of it.
Fucking insane. At least he didn't get locked up and he's attempting to appeal his conviction.
Most peoples in regard of just pictures never get locked up, as long as we don't talk thousands and thousands of pictures & movies of the real thing. Granted after reading the cout order all i can say is this....
They didn't differ it at all from real child porn vs virtual, the only difference they mentioned that they where not a victim. He even needed to pay 500 sek :P as a fine for 'victims' .... yes ... was in here.
If having pictures of an imaginary being being "molested" is considered child-abuse, then killing someone in a video game should be considered murder. Damn morons need to think before they act. Giving something imaginary HUMAN RIGHTS is beyond ridiculous - it isn't real, never has been real, and exists as a bunch of dots on a piece of paper, computer screen or in someone's imagination.
Busting someone for pictures of an imaginary character in a sexual situation does NOT prevent a pedophile from being created, it ENCOURAGES it, by simply stating that if you have the FAKE item, you go to jail/prison. Why bother with the FAKE stuff when you can get the REAL THING and still get the SAME punishment? Think about it just a little bit.
It looks like he will lose the little girl.
as long as they are not doing it in real life it's okay.
why even bother it's like saying. hey i drew a person dismembering his/her intestines and feeding it in their children does that make me a murderer? im not into this kind of things but at least i don't accuse anyone of being a molestor. people take things way to seriously.
Some people are misunderstanding about this,this is a case about inciting someone to be a pedo,to them is like a pedo guide,hence the comdenation.Much like what happened with GTA being blamed by the moral police.
But lets face it,by their laws logic,the country where ALL the sick and and the others 'bad' stuff come from must have the highest rates for pedo abuses and killing right???
wait a second IT DOESNT HAVE!!! *raaage*
No wonder japanese have xenophobia and call us 'gaijins'.
For those who care and want to read the court order they can do so here: http://pdfcast.org/pdf/dom-1
PS THIS IS IN SWEDISH. just an warning LOL.
Read Lolita for my 8th Grade Summer Reading, damn the teacher was surprised. 9/10
okay now so Loli Manga is Child Abuse now so going by that reasoning, every time you kill some one in a game or by drawing that means you have killed some one in a fictional world who was alive at one point but then you killed he or she or it so that mean by law everyone who has played a game should go to jail for killing millions of fictional people who were at one time alive, and everyone who does anything of the sort should be sent to jail and given a death penalty for killing so called fictional character. what is the world coming to when things that are not real are given rights that should not even be given to in the first place. fictional things are not real no matter how much you argue a good way to fight this would be, you draw something on a piece of paper say it be a girl, a buy and then you wright next to it, the boy is 18 while the girl you dont give an age and then you draw a gun next to the boy okay , now if by what the law says the comic is child abuse then the buy is the drawing killed the girl and then just sanded there yet you see nothing that has happen you are suppose to send the owner of the comic to jail for killing a loli that was not real in the first place and you dont see anything happening in the image just what he wrote, it gives no logic to the case it is completely and utter bullshit lol... how can they make a case on something that is not real it is like saying free speech, you say there is a woman who looks like she is 28, has huge boobs and looks just like a 28 year old woman should but you say her age is 8 and she says her age is 8 yet you have had sex with you you are then hear by become a pedophile yet you know it is not true but the law says you are by a fucked up reasoning lol... okay i am done with my rant lol
Wow just wow, As usual this is another case of morals vs logical because as history has proven, when it comes down to it, morals and logical don't add together well. I always wanted to ask this question to religious and politicians that set these stupid laws, since when has fantasy equal reality ? If so then all the horror and slicers movies make serial killers, all hentai makes people into raging perverts, all action packed movies make people into gun slangers and criminals. When it comes down to it religion and morals make a lot of countries not logic anymore.
Remember the Mortal Kombat thing when people got all hyper because of the finishing moves and they thought children would've of tried it or when GTA 3 came out and people raged about the violent acts then there was, then the whole rapelay thing with people believing that it would of created rapists, all of this are prime examples of stupidity taking form, out of all the school shootings how many were media related ? what about rapist, how many are driven by the media the japanese created ? what about child molesters and rapists how many have lolicon ? instead of asking that how about how many of them were inspired to do these acts from media ? none ? or then i guess it NOT THE MEDIA!!
People well find any means to stop things they don't like and its getting way to out of hand. We all know that protecting fake children is bullshit, its common sense, since when has drawing abuse anyone ? since when have lines on a paper been violated ? since when has fantasy gained rights ? Then your say that all the people we kill in video games is murder and all the girls we enslave in video games makes us real life rapist, bullshit but i guess the only reason all this is because of moral panic, the paranoia that everyone is a pedophile the paranoia that media can create monsters, the paranoia that watching something being acted out on a film set can cause someone to redo the act but of course all these panics don't have logical standings as they are just plain ignorance and fear but i guess telling this to someone to make them understand that fantasy and reality are two different universes would make me crazy correct ? or Perhaps am not thinking straight as anime/manga/porn/hentai/videos and books have already made me into the pedophilic murdering child rapist the westen world wants to print out or am just using common sense to show that fiction is not real.
That's messed up. They might as well get a dog or a cat for that shit.
There is nothing wrong with whatever our imaginations indulge in. The state should stay out of its people's affairs especially in issues such as entertainment.
All these rights for fictional characters are just a stepping stone for the states to tighten their control over its people.
For us people who indulge in some finer preferences, how would society react when sexbots become the norm and we possess those in the specifications that we desire?
you will be sued for bot abuse. and then for child abuse, thus the judges will make the 1st call to treat robots as humans with human rights
“However unpleasant and nasty a work of fiction might be, and whatever one thinks about Japanese porn involving cartoon children, there is actually no victim here. The children in the… man’s manga comics were not molested since they were characters in a comic.”
This is the first time I've ever agreed with the media on this subject. Now if we could just get everyone else on the planet to understand this concept...
The only way that's going to happen is to let all the new generation watch anime (and eventually hentai) and let the old ways of thinking die out...With the old generation...
Well, I already do that! My children watched my hentai stuff when they were young, and I didn't say jack about it, because I figured "Old enough to be interested in sex, old enough to learn about it (not by my hand or dick however!), including the 'dark side' of it!"
isn't it great that government money goes to catching people watching fictional non-existent children pornography instead of using that money and FBI stuff into more serious things? who knows, maybe it could help some poor mentally abused kid instead, but who cares about 3d kids when there's 2d kids to save?
The political world has learnt how to cover dirty jobs without losing popular consents.
Use children for the inside and terrorists for the outside.
Wars in the name of freedom and censorship in the name of children's safety.
This is exactly what I've been foaming about, not just the "ThoughtCrime" issue, but the "Modern Women who seek to destroy men".
The man was charged when the police investigated him looking for any reason to arrest him. And the police did that because his ex wife had made an obviously false charge to get even more advantage in the divorce.
The woman made an accusation against the man. It's clear that though they found in their country a "Fine" bit of "Justice by points" he clearly did NOT molest his child. Have they then turned on the woman for making a false allegation? I think not.
We men need to re-claim our rights and position in society. The "Controllers" are assaulting us first because they know we are potentially the biggest threat to them. They are trying to impoverish us with this world wide recession they triggered and then to destroy us socially. They are using women against us, and "Feminism" is part of that propaganda.
We need to act, but we can do so.
The first part is to notice their weaknesses.
In the USA, which I call "AmeriKKKa" because of how it's degenerated the elites have a kind of "Three Tiered" income/power generating system. This is no complex "Conspiracy Theory" it's just the "Law of Supply and Demand" combined with "Divide and Conquer".
1. Illegal immigrants increase the "Supply" of labor.
2. Exporting jobs reduces the "Demand" for manufacturing and much skilled labor.
3. Buying out government and media helps them avoid the "Law".
Right now, too many people are focused on #3, which is both a diffused battlefield and one they have endless money and energy on, so any tiny victories can be countered or re-absorbed.
The best strategy is to by various means put pressure on #1, starting with demanding the police (threat of jury nullification) simply check for illegals. No fence, no profiling, just check the books on employers randomly and frequently and fully prosecute those that are found to have hired them. Recognize it is not a 'racial' issue but pure 'economic warfare'.
In the USA which I call "AmeriKKKa" because of how it's fallen, there are many more "Illegal Immigrants" than "Unemployed". If they can remove illegal labor their 'recession' will end because so many jobs will go wanting wages will skyrocket. And I don't mean "Ditch Digger" wages, this action undercuts all wages.
This should be followed by a quick blow to #2, outsourcing by demanding tariffs and trade barriers. It'll remove so much money from the rich elite they'll collapse quickly and not be able to do #3 anymore.
And I say this because I believe you must always go to a root problem. The "Marriage" laws as they've been made are a big part of it, but the real assault is social stability, the ability to earn a living. They want us ALL slaves, men and women.
As for the women, there are plenty of ways to word new "Defense of Marriage" bills that'll not sound "Sexist" but still put women back in their place. Women do NOT go out and hunt for wild game, the "Jobs" they get are those only given to them by the "Controllers" in an effort to degrade men. It was done a lot in "Colonialism" and "Slavery", giving women better positions than men, beating slave men in front of their women, that is all it is.
Frankly, men have the advantage long term. We stay good looking longer and can reproduce healthy right till the very end. Women usually decline at 30 and in any event at 40 ish they produce inferior (retarded) offspring. We can wait a while to get 'hitched' for real, saving our money, and later when we re-do the marraige laws or can move to another country where a Man can be a MAN, we can just get a younger bride. LET the women that seek to parasite off of us and destroy us fornicate all they want, but let them do it with each other or with the parasite peacock non-producing men so they get to work, drive, buy groceries for them. The original marriage laws and traditions were to protect women from being ditched when they lost their looks. Sadly, these things have been abused.
I'm totally for strong marriage laws, but not easy divorce laws that put the advantage totally in the woman's court. We've seen what this does. The women, egged on by this media controlled by people who want us slaves and a "Feminist" agenda use it to deliberately destroy men. They marry producing males for a few years, then just walk out and get all his money. They fornicate with non-producing males, who tend to be not harassed by these laws since there's no income/worker to exploit. And the children are so traumatized there's only a 'bacterial' reproductive advantage at best.
What to push for:
1. Pre-Nups are mandatory and binding.
2. "Castle" laws that put the advantage to ANY charge against a man in his advantage.
3. Any non-willed divorce is to be treated as "Desertion".
Take note, if a woman is being brutally abused by a man to the point where she feared for her life, she should leave with the clothes on her back. The way my laws would work, she'd go to her family or a shelter. She couldn't leech off the man, but if there was real abuse his ability to sue HER for "Desertion" would be limited. But since the marriage laws were strong either partner couldn't re-marry easily, the divorce would take years and even in abuse there wouldn't really be any compensation gravy train. Thus a re-marriage would be difficult since a woman would be hesitant to put herself in such a position and a man might worry about a woman who'd accused her husband. Thus the easiest path would be for both of them to talk to shrinks and such and work out the anger/incompatibility issues.
We, as men, have to fight back.
First against the "Controllers" then against the women who have been set against us.
Whatever country you live in, examine it, look at what is going on, what has changed over the decades, what can be done to counter it.
Join my group, join MANarchy!!!
No, better to just realize that marriage is a MAN-MADE invention that is not holy and not necessary in the slightest, and get rid of it FOREVER!
Amazing just amazing, it just proves when it comes down to it morals and logic don't always go well together. I always wanted to go by these morals nuts and fundamentalist and ask in what world does fantasy and reality conclude ? If fantasy equaled reality then 99% of people (excluding those who do not take part in any sexual or violent media) would be raging murders, serial rapists and child molesters. Moral Panic is now a epidemic, a random witch hunt for people who they want to pretend are "sexual fiends" ,if your not into normal sex to them your a freak of nature which in itself is god damn retarded.
Remember Mortal Kombat and the scandal it had around it or GTA and its said "violence would create serial killers" or rapelay that they deemed, "inspires rapists", media doesn't create monsters, the monsters were already looming inside, if fantasy was the reason behind a killer or rapist then everyone on sankaku no in fact almost billions of people would be killing one another.
People are loosing there common sense and are becoming to ignorant and paranoid, there behavior now is no longer based on logic or knowledge but arrogant and shallow views that only show how much evolving the world needs. "It to protect the children, the characters are being abused, it inspires pedophile, PEDOPHILES ARE THE ENEMIES OF THE WORLD!!,if your not into normal sex YOUR A PERVERTED FREAK!", This is all the bullshit you would hear come out of there mouths, protecting fictional non-existent characters has to be the most insulting, ignorant and retarded thing to be said ever in the history of mankind, Equality now in fact all femini-nazis, can't even save children who are being raped because they are "married" in Islamic countries, they can't even protect those children from being violated TO DEATH, they don't save the children involved in real child pornography, they can't change the fact parents imprisoning there children for sexual pleasure for years or can they protect women who have no rights in certain countries example the countries they say you need two people to testify for rape and yet they waste money and time to save a fantasy ? something that does not exist and has no real connection to real life, in fact lines on a paper that have no concern for the real world and they call that saving the children who are being raped, being molested and not to mention worse cases dieing, wow i guess morals are truly better then logic indeed, all these witch hunts for pedophiles would be so much better if they were hunting actually predictors instead guys getting jailed for more years then someone who actually rapes a child and then being labeled something that would more or less make your life a living hell, i guess treating those who are different as monsters rather then treat them as human beings is part of human nature tho it is one of the most disgusting parts of human nature that exists.
Woah...well said.
