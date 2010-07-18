Sex Doll Factory the Stuff of Nightmares
- Date: Jul 18, 2010 03:05 JST
Few sights are as disturbing as that of large gatherings of sex dolls, except, it would seem, the sight of large numbers of them hung in various stages of assembly – rarely has the female form been so terrifying.
More mass Dutch wife action the previous gallery, whilst those in need of relief may find sexy anime dolls a far more savoury option.
"I find this extremely disturbing"
Now can I say to myself that I'm normal? O_o
The perfect destination for a school field trip.
Good place for a horror movie no?
I'll admit I'm a big perv, but holy freakin hell thats terrifying.
dafuq, it's not though. The way these images are taken make it look disturbing. If this terrifies you, then you're a pus.
Outstanding backdrop for the opening scene of a new Fatal Frame game.
That door handle wins everything. It proves that whoever works on the things at least has a sense of humor about it all. Also, note the desk and tools for custom detailing on the faces! That's a quality product for you. I'm not even really kidding that much.
All those 3DPD breasts, nightmare indeed.
I wonder if I can live long enough to see sex android's factory...
Based on their appearance, this might be the RealDoll factory. (http://www.realdoll.com [www.realdoll.com])
Be it the office or assembly line, I can't imagine anyone willing to work alone, late into the night for overtime pay here.
I kinda like the finished product, but seeing them get made is definitely creepy.
I didn't know Elfen Lied had a live-action movie.
omg i feel like if i was in there im going to die T-T
This would make the best horror movie ever!
Insert Ghost in the Shell opening theme here.....
Dick on the shelf.
It wouldn't give that scary impression if the photos weren't overly stylized like that.
oh god..the horror.
I want Yurin 108! =(
Who can resist humanoid dutch wife? And I'm surprised anyone hasn't make a connection to this series from all dutch wife articles.
Rofl
This reminds me of the beautiful people music video!
That is SO creepy.
All these things need is for the Japanese to come in and give it alittle "anime" touch.
Anyone else here reminded of the Cylons from Battlestar Galactica?
These pictures genuinely freaked me out.
Looks like the setting of a new slasher flick...
fuck i dont want to work there....
instant nightmares while working
I might never have an erection again. A nightmare gone wrong. Sex dolls are the work of evil.
Look through these pics while playing Harmageddon from Apocalyptica.
*walks in a sexdoll factory* FFFFFFFFUUUUUUUUUUU
predator got some nice trophies out there
After watching Air Doll I feel bad for them (つД｀)
This is like that freaky scene from Return to Oz. o_O
Wow thats some crazy stuff dude.
...I didn't find this creepy at all.. OH GOD WHAT'S WRONG WITH ME????
What, no pics of the testing and quality control room?
Oh dear
Man if this is how god created mankind. Then we are weird looking people
....Looks like something out of Silent Hill....I wanna go home now please!
I'm scared... somebody hold me.
wtf ... reminds me of Dexter... :|
I want one of those faces to hang on the wall
Artistry XD
Love it.
it wouldn't have been this bad if they changed the "Jurassic Park" pose.
are you listening? I just two words to say and two words that you change your life and the lives of millions. Now, listen, carefully......
Sex Robots
"A ga~~ maeba~aAa~~..."(cut to vynil scratch sound)
another 2D>3D example :D
More seriously, real girls are made with far more creepy stuff and the results aren't that bad, in the end
Imagine getting locked up in that place for the night with only a lamp or candle for lights.
These ones are mm ok. The candy girl ones are awesome. Hopefully one day I'll get my hands on one of those
me too
I want one