“I Finally Quit WoW After 5 Years & 24,000 Hours”
- Date: Jul 12, 2010 06:26 JST
The video of the moment a World of Warcraft maniac, who professes to having spent 5 of his 34 years and 24,000 hours of his life playing the hit MMORPG, finally breaks his crippling addiction and deletes his army of alts has recently been attracting a great deal of comment.
The video:
Having spent 13 hours a day playing the game for the past 5 years it is little wonder he has no friends.
Although his deleted characters will probably be kept in perpetuity by Blizzard as a means of hopefully luring him back, his items at least are likely gone forever.
For everyone who is making fun of this guy after he just deleted characters from a game that he has been playing for such a huge part of his life, i have this to say "fuck you guys". why is it, that you call him a loser or say that he is a virgin cause of it and so what if he doesnt have friends, maybe he isnt good at making friends, have you thought of that? I for one admire his courage for deleting these characters, cause now he can go make friends and maybe even, one day we hear news about some guy making millions for reasons still unknown to us, and then we find out its this guy, then all you haters are gonna say "well whatever that guy was a loser, for playing WoW for so much of his life or he could of been rich sooner if he quit earlier" but your thoughts wont matter cause by then, he's going to be wiping his ass with $100 bills and your probably gonna be working a dead end job somewhere, rotting. So my points is if you ain't got nothing good to say, don't say nothing at all smart asses. Congrats to that guy by the way.
don't worry, it's also not too late to delete yours :) by all means visit this post again once you start wiping your ass with 100 dollar bills and I'm sure someone will eat their words :) Good luck!
He should have control his addiction using gamecards and STILL be able to socialized. The problem with most players is that they just can't control themselves with MMOs. They always feel they tend to loose out if they are not online 24/7 baka...~ -_-
Meh, all it took me for to quit WoW was to applied for GM, and abuse like mad >:D (i played on a private server having no income to pay for the monthly subscription) It was fun while it lasted, had Shadowmourne, full T10 DPS on my Paladin, plus heal, and tank T9.5 on my Paladin. PLUS Shadowmourne and DPS + Tank T9.5 on my Human DK. The day before i got my ass kicked, i experimented by adding high exp quests on a brand new Tauren Warrior. A level 40k exp Northrend quest got it from level 1 to level 11 >:D
Oh and to top it off that, i actually got it to level 41 in just 2 days, all just by adding high level quests.
the lame music, his repentance and the final "god bless america" are quite suspicious to me... I fear he traded his not-that-much imaginary lives for a more imaginary "jesus" friend. i've heard it's a weird sect like spaghetti monster's.
If yes, that won't be very different for him : they mass for weekly instances, have easter and xmas special events and don' have much sex
lmfao. good point.
Yeah, lame and stupid, faggy music and just plain wrong message. Some people are just not able to manage their time and priorities. Even in the more likely case their life just plain sucked to begin with, learn to set aside some time each day to do whatever you want/need to do to improve it. Then relax with an evening of gaming. It's either that or tv and some brews, like a normalfag. Or anime, internets, and fapping (and some brews), like the cool people do.
atleast he quit
FREEDOM! THX TO GOD HIS FREEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
he should have rolled horde
Rescpect for tha man
I think he mean 1000 days of playing. :D
щас он 5 минут посидит и нервы сдадут)) побежит писать в супорт что какойта засранец украл акк и удалил всех персов)) восстановите пожалуйста xDDD
you'll quit wow and need to fill the gap, the only thing more interesting than games is 2d girls. otaku is the next step up and it is on a whole nother level. nothing compares to talking with people about how much you love seeing glistening loli nipples. prepare for the abyss
Maybe if my ex had done this, he wouldn't be my ex... he spent more time on WoW than he did with me.
I do think that he made a lot of friend on WOW.
I wonder what he's going to do now.
I highly doubt that was his account...
Only a matter of time till he realizes he's a loser IRL too, and that WoW was the only thing he had going for him. He'll be back.
You don't put in that kinda time without having not much else to do with your life in the first place.
I tried out WoW for a few hours, never touched it again cause it was so fucking boring.
StarCraft on the other hand... :)
At least that one guy who quit and taped himself burning his WoW disc actually tried to communicate something to the viewers, like what else you could do with the time it takes to hit the level cap.
This dude just throws some bland footage of him navigating menus set to an ass song and ends with a trite aphorism (the cooler your character, the lamer you are).
I played online games and gained a lot good friends from different games. 2 of them even come to meet me on summer holidays and they are from overseas.
If you searched for it, there will be always be someone that will become friend with you in RL too :D
well done dude
So... The "cooler" you're in an MMORPG, the more of a bum you are in RL? Who knew...
24'000 hours = 1'000 days ~ 2.7 Years
That was a tear-jerking vid T_T
he should have sold the accounts in the black market
Learn a little balance dude. It's fine to play games, even just one game, but do some other stuff too and it'll work out. Like go to this website look at boobs. There's a worthwhile activity.
At least he was kind enough to sell off some of his items. I wish him well.
it took him 5 years to realize it? sure he had fun but i think he should have separated the time for games and social, not only will he keep his account by now but will also have friends but who needs friends when you got the internet? :D
Almost makes me wanna play again a bit. I miss my characters and some in-game friends. Some military friends that I played with overseas, they were pretty good times. But now I'm back in a real life and I don't have the time or desire to raid, and I'm not the kind of person that can settle for second best. When I quit, I was one of the top 20 hunters on my server, and had a pretty good prot warrior and ret pally too.
Guess when we get older, we put away our toys.
Not to mention the game got pretty craptastic.
Real men never put aways their toys! When they get older just buys better and more expensive toys!
He'll be back.
I congratulate him on quitting wow. Personally i play wow and have friend so its call good, but it does screw up my study which was the reason why i stopped for 2 month(started after the break began).
And not all of us don't have a life(actually if I don't play wow, i doubt I would still have one =_=).
Anyway I hope he stays off for good, he really needs a life from the sounds of it.
It embarrassed for him maybe. But I still wish congratulation!
friends will just slow you down -_-
that guy is terrible my total played time is 1 month and i have 9 80's!
rofl you think lvling is skill.
Damn
Looks more like he is deleting alts he is never going to play again. He just wanted to make a video saying he is going to "quit" when in reality he isn't quitting.
If he honestly spent that much time,
there is no way in hell he doesn't have an 80 in full T10. I bet he has a multitude of 80s completely geared, he just won't show them.
Congratulations for being less of a bitch, but you still gotta do something real now. Nobody gets credit for just living in the real world.
:) private servers FTW. They don't ruin ur life like the real wow. Retail servers demand that you play like hell if you want to have latest items and stuff.
Private servers are better in my opinion :o
the message at the end of the video is great
what song is this in the video
i always looked awesome and cool in wow and my life was also awesome and cool. and when i quit i wasn't a pussy and i didn't delete all my characters. i also usually spent around 5-6 hours playing per day and had RL friends n' everything.
All low level characters. WTF.
lol fail
ALL OF THE ITEMS IN WOW
are EASILY obtainable with a little bit of work and a good guild
if you want a thing called the thunder fury, a badass sword from another time, all you need to do is spend 15 minutes per WEEK farming
if you want something that just came out, join a progression guild and for 3 hours aday (about the same amount of time an average troll frequents his forums) he could end up with the best items for his class in end game within a month
if you want a fucking girl friend
man the fuck up
and ask the girl that was on vent out for a meeting irl and hope to god she's not taken
surprisingly, that might actually work.
god bless world of warcraft, its a FUCKING SHITTY GAME, but fuck why am i so addicted to it
lame, after 5 years he only had that much and he must suck if he didn't have that much 70+ characters. i quit a lil while go because of new patch making the raids easier, and i only played for like 5 months had 3 lvl 85, 2 lvl 70-82 2 lvl 60-69 and like 6 lvl 30-59
its not that hard to quit wow i stopped playing for a few months but didnt go as far as deleting my characters the game just got boring
btw, arent 24000 / 24 = 1000 days?
13 hours only each day.
1800 days~
5 years.
24000 hours in a flash player shitt AWESOME lol
Since when WoW is based on flash player? :)