The video of the moment a World of Warcraft maniac, who professes to having spent 5 of his 34 years and 24,000 hours of his life playing the hit MMORPG, finally breaks his crippling addiction and deletes his army of alts has recently been attracting a great deal of comment.

The video:

Player 1

Having spent 13 hours a day playing the game for the past 5 years it is little wonder he has no friends.

Although his deleted characters will probably be kept in perpetuity by Blizzard as a means of hopefully luring him back, his items at least are likely gone forever.