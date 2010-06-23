The Erotic Possibilities of the 3DS
An artist’s rendition of the erotic possibilities offered by Nintendo’s 3DS handheld, showing what fine use a 3D screen could be put to.
Sadly it seems this may be taking things too far, even for Nintendo.
An artist’s rendition of the erotic possibilities offered by Nintendo’s 3DS handheld, showing what fine use a 3D screen could be put to.
Sadly it seems this may be taking things too far, even for Nintendo.
i really really, REALLY hate the ESRB there the reason i have people questioning me each time i play an adult rated game with a soccer mom around i mean seriously whats the harm in a little nudity(or a lot) in games these days? have our " strict morral standards " gone to far ( betyou the feds be fappin to some " illigal contraband" right now
Dokimajo + 3DS = WIN
If I recall, I'm not sure sure that's how the 3DS's 3d system works. I think what it does is make it look like the screen's a window to the world of video games...
I'm more interested in the hypothetical Natal and 3D DOA new gravure game.
Erotic possibility from NINTENDO? Hehe, yeah right...
With such games it would need to be waterproof :) (or other fluids proof)
It's true... titties do make everything better!
Flat screen is for flat chest.
Keep it flat and not 3DPD.
One question, Artefact, I recognise Kaisenn's art style on the illustration. It's really Kaisenn the one who did it? Just wondering...
No - I don't have the artist to hand unfortunately, but you aren't missing anything as I recall.
http://www.pixiv.net/member.php?id=83137
So s/he's the one? Thanks, anon ;)
By the way, Artefact's comment is "Whimsical", my avatar is from "Orange Road"...
Hmmm, delicious coincidence...
I'll be sold if a portable version of Illusion's H Games get made. :P
Love+++3DS, please :D
Nintendo is known for shattering norms. Maybe we are forgetting the case of the SNES and Mortal Kombat.
That does not make any sense, wasn't Nintendo the Mortal Combat with green blood anyway?
i remember thinking the 3DS had mastered holographic technology. boy was i stupid
The new era of gaming technology in 50+ odd years. Hopefully the US will cool it's jets and stop being such moralfags by then with all the simple-mindedness going on now with games.
Eat this, NGP...
555+
IF NINTENDO WON'T MAKE AN EROGE GAME IN 3DS THEN FUCK THIS FEATURE!
Nothing good will ever happen, and some of you say homebrew. Can you point out any homebrew that is above average? All homebrew games are awful, and the rest are apps. If they made good games, someone might have published them. Most homebrew is useless and doesn't work that well, or crashes frequently. Besides eroge companies suck at optimizing there software for the chosen hardware, unless it's flash....
Something might have happened with Half Elf Tentacle Assault if they didn't advertise the R4. Sorry guys, stick to your PC.
Knowing how difficult is to learn game programming and making homebrew (specially emulators) for a console not designed to allow non-signed development, many people can kill you for saying such a thing.
I hope the handheld comes with some laminated protection for the 3D paizuri game.
too bad this is never going to happen....wish it did...
All you need is a giant 3DS with the top screen empty, and a hooker.
"It will never happen" is true in the same way as "640KB of RAM should be enough for everyone".
Hell Yeah, I've always wanted to stuff my head in 2d boobs, now I can do it on the go as well.
If anime tits look that good, I wonder what shota penis and scrotum would look like...Or even some Loli-futa's penis sticking out and dribbling pre-cum...
*licks lips*
Ah, yes...I'd love to read some shota/straight-shota/loli-futa doujins with 3DS technology implemented in Hentai "Motion Comics"...
I'm guessing the two people who gave me a negative aren't into loli-futa/shota/straight-shota or ever downloaded some Hentai "Motion Comics" before...
loli futa on male
that shit is rare.
Here's what I'd like for "3D" when it gets advanced enough...
A re-do of a "Transitory Tech" period most of you probably weren't born in and I almost missed myself; The transition from "Pinball" to "Digital". I caught the trail end of it as a "Munchkin" cause I lived in a remote area that got the "Detritus" the big cities no longer liked.
There used to be a lot of "Coin-Op" that had other physical actions than the cliche ball and flippers.
For instance, one neat one (always in existence in some form) had a crane in an auto-wrecking dump type environment and the prizes were these tiny pre-hotwheels die-cast cars! The "Crane Game" is a survivor of this era.
Also the light gun "Shooters" came from here originally, though digital technology outpaced them.
And what I'm nostalgic for are the "Odd" ones, for instance there was a "Trucker" game that had an honest for goodness toy truck on a frosted glass surface. When the coin dropped a series of lights would cycle and you'd try to keep the truck on the road as the road beneath it changed, projected by lights beneath the playfield. What was cool was it was all relays and stuff, no ICs... This is one of those things that I'm going to hunt down some day and fix up for fun.
So, with a couple iterations of 3D technology and the computers that run it, if a realistic 3D playfield becomes feasible and I mean easy to program and can handle many objects and reasonable physics without slowdown, well I'd like to see a lot of these "Old School and Weird" games come into play. Metal balls on fiberglass molded playfields hitting toy dinosaurs with incandescent lights flashing. Virtual Real for garish fake real. Giant setups that the original designers could have only dreamed about due to the cost of mass manufacture and all the moving parts to break/malfunction/calibrate... I don't think they'll dominate the field or anything. Prolly I'll program some of them.
Maybe (most definitively) not a game, but taking 3D pictures of girls with the camera its gonna be awesome.
Someone could take pictures of his girlfriend and then upload them to Internet, then we just download them to a SD Card and we start to wath them in our 3DS's.
And if one crazy enough can make a program to transform 2D anime girls pictures into a format for the 3DS, that can include the 3D effect in ther breast, its gonna be the best thing to get the next year.
----------------------------
Ok, now I need to cool down my brain, I used to much of my imagination.
Don't ruin the fantasy... i will immediately put my face on the screen if that happens
...not that kind of 3D - it's just added depth perception...
Technically it's the same, though. Your eyes see two different images and in your brains they become one, giving it pretty much the same effect as a real-life scenery, albeit a lower-quality one for now.
Naw it's simple extrapolation of the move from 2d graphics to polygons.
Explained by sir Anon below me, I just want to point out the concept is called "Stereoscopy"
That's not gonna happen, sadly enough.
CERO and ESRB own the console front, and nothing beyond panchira and softcore oppai will ever show up.
All the good eroges are still gonna be churned out for the PC. So we need 3DS technology on PC screens for this purpose.
It'll be hacked before it's even out...
Like the Game Boy Advance?
go look up 'homebrew' in google
Love+ 3D?
More failed marriages.
@Ghost Dog
Can you complain? It means less competition.
@Ghost Dog
You say that like it's a bad thing.
They had to fight to even get that shin megami game on there..
Yeah, don't get your hopes up, and don't expect the 3-d to be all that "great" either..
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIS6_tyz7_k
That is what I got.
Lame but promising.
Reply'd for truth.
Best selling point!
DO Want!
euh.. illegal download?
I think the majority of japan would be satisfied with the possibility of a 3D Nene (for a little while anyway)