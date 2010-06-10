RSSChannel

The price of Final Fantasy XIII has dropped to even more humiliatingly low levels, with at least one retailer now practically giving the game away at $5 new, a “one coin” (¥500) price.

Second-hand shops are buying the game for ¥300 – less than a Big Mac or even an unreasonably priced item of Namco DLC.

Whilst overall sales have been healthy enough, with prices at rock bottom already any chance of long-seller status seems quite out of reach, not that it would be realistic to expect this from such a title.



    197 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:57 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I laugh at those people who bought the $600 launch day PS3 because it has "potential" and FF13 is coming out for it.

    Then I remember how those fanboys claim that the PS3 sales will explode once games like FF13 and Heavy Rain are released, and I wipe tears of laughter.

    I pity those Microsoft numbnuts, who bribed Square-Enix to bring FF13 to the Xbox360. A must-have exclusive? Haha

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:26 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wow, that's really overkill.
    I mean considering it'S titeled Final Fantasy and took sooo lon gto be developed it's a pretty bad game but hey, it got me hooked for some hours.

    More than many other games worth at leat 10 dollar can do.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Ramen-sama
    Comment by Ramen-sama
    10:14 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Great game. bottom line.

    Reply to Ramen-sama
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:52 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    If any RPG falls to 5.00 that quickly, it definitely cannot be any good.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of PrinceHeir
    Comment by PrinceHeir
    11:19 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    what the hell? really that was one of the fastest drop price in final fantasy history even the ps2 games are either $9 or $20 but $5? the hell

    Reply to PrinceHeir
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:22 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol cause it doesn't brick 100% of PS3s we should just ignore the fact that it does brick some of them? And stating that you can't dislike a game unless you play it all the way through? Just playing for 1 hour of boredom should be enough to be able to say it sucks (I personally think its OK just not the best), but a lot of people play for 5-10 hours before giving up on it becoming 'good'. And yes not liking the new battle system is a good enough reason to say you don't like it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:01 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Is there some reason that we can't file XIII into the same category of, oh, ALL the others when we say Loved It/Hated It? None of the talking points will ever die and you might as well copy-paste this comment run into a forum in 10 years.

    Personally, I find it too soon to let it settle in in the larger context. What I do know is that I paid $60 for it on release day, played it through to end, enjoyed as a whole, felt I got my money's worth. Obviously I have more specific thoughts, but I'm happy whenever ANY game can hit those basic points.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:01 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hope the Merchandise (such as the action figures) of FFXIII would also drop to $5. (Imagine a Shiva Bike for only $5. Sounds too damn good to be true XDD)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:53 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    What is it with this site's hard-on hatred for all things Final Fantasy XIII?

    I mean for God's sake, get over it and find something else to comment on.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:15 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well if we don't bash SE enough, they'll just end up releasing another crappy game, possibly making Versus XIII crap. Then again, they'll probably still make crappy games regardless.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:38 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Now if only I could get the NA release at that price.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of alex251
    Comment by alex251
    05:27 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Enjoy a broken PS3 only for 5 bugs... :)

    Reply to alex251
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:08 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Really getting sick of all this ff13 bashing, people are to damn spoiled and if something isn't to their liking in the least bit, its considered horrible.
    I played ff13 and it was enjoyable.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:08 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    At least is far better than ff 2 or ff 10

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:25 12/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    If your favorite item at a restaurant one day decided to water down its ingredients, reduce the portion size, and still charge you full price, you'd be pissed too.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:36 26/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Shut the fuck up you retard, FFXIII was garbage.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Masamune
    Comment by Masamune
    05:10 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    At this rate, this game will be abandonware soon.

    Reply to Masamune
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:34 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    First 10 customers only. Let's not get hysterical.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    12:01 11/06/2010 # ! Guesswork

    Did you read the part about 2nd hand copies being bought for 300 yen? The game is also going for just 2,900 on regular retail sites.

    I'd say its price has dropped pretty precipitously...

    Reply to Artefact
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:35 12/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    2900? It's been out like 6 months now. I remember seeing FF12 in the store for like 2500ish after it had been out about 5-6 months. I can find new copies of DQ9 and DQ6 for DS for super cheap as well. It's just stores trying to push stock. The game has already sold 5.4 mil worldwide. I'm not debating the quality of the game. But this is so typical in the Japanese market...

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:12 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I should've Waited...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of destructorv2
    Comment by destructorv2
    08:39 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    i'll buy it if you promise me you'll do better next time.

    And No, stop talking about the FF7 remake, we get it, you guys need a lot of time, then don't do it.

    I just want a good game.

    Reply to destructorv2
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:52 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    FFVII remake would suck. Original's good so why should they make a remake? You really think the game contents would be exactly the same as original's?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of destructorv2
    Comment by destructorv2
    18:35 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    my point, why bother remaking a good game when the game is alr good. Did you see TMNT: Turtles in Time remake???

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:13 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    They'll probably end up making it worse than before by... let's say making it linear.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:29 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Very true. That's why the original FF7 stood the test of time. It wasn't its graphics but rather the story and emotion of it. The remake would suck, even though I would want it.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:30 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    (sigh)...Another FFXIII bashing article, and a misleading one at that. Didn't people say it's just for the first 10 customers? This is clearly just a promotion, not unlike being the 10th caller of some radio show and winning free stuff.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:27 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Aya is ugly
    ff13 sucks

    all is well in the world of sankaku

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Fapping Time
    Comment by Fapping Time
    06:39 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    started playing this game about three days ago. thus far I'm enjoying myself...

    meanwhile, all the haters can go fuck themselves...

    Reply to Fapping Time
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:50 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Haters can hate as long as they don't think their opinion equals everyone's opinion.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:05 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't know if it has always been like this, but the intelligence of Sankaku comments is nearing the level of youtube comments.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:52 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I play it
    I enjoy it
    still on the last boss and lost against him because my right hand was busy picking up my nose

    fairly a good game, it just lack interraction with the surrounding.

    the gigantuar sure was annoying

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of darknetwork
    Comment by darknetwork
    19:33 12/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    “They Said RPGs Don’t Need a Storyline”

    so be it

    Reply to darknetwork
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:47 12/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anything after FF IX which was the best FF ever sucks balls FF X was barely good XI and XII sucked big time it lacked the soul and charm of its predecessors 13 sucks and dont even get me started on FF X 2

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:09 26/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Considering that FFIX was boring as shit we can disregard anything else you say.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:02 12/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    for Europe peoples Zavvi a online shop sale this for this week for €21.95 i just order mine copy
    for this cheap price for a retail game all RPG fans must buy this ??

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:23 15/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    NOW AVAILABLE AS (almost) FREEWARE, THE GAME THAT PUT HOPES ON SQUARE ENIX LEGAL! LEGAL! LEGAL!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:27 15/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    yeah, it sucks and everyone who likes it suck, so i prefer free korean MMORPG kthx

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:10 26/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    It was a great game. I find that most people who bitched didn't actually play through it and just jump on the bitching bandwagon.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:26 25/04/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    I totally agree. People who say it's bad is probably too obsessed with those big town and confusing games. I admit FFVII is great, but FFXIII isn't bad. But i would agree to anyone who says FFXIV is shit.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:56 25/08/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I can tell many of you bashers haven't even finished the game, much less played it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:20 12/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Final 13 isn't a bad final fantasy game...
    Its just the final fantasy games are horribly dated.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:15 10/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lol some FF13 fangeek is giving everybody who state honest flaws with FF13 a negative. What a loser lmao.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:19 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Because most people say it's bad, I mean really FF13 isn't great but all the complaints about FF13, apply to FF10.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:34 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lol u mad?

    Looks to me like you're giving everyone who states something good about FF13 negatives.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:18 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    thank you anon!

    Avatar of OmgKittens
    Comment by OmgKittens
    10:19 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Excuse me? But 10 was 500 times better then this shit i wasted my time on. 13 had the most confusing storyline I have ever seen in my life. All the characters were freaking hypocrites lets save Orphan no lets save cocoon no we're not going to listen to Barthendelus and kill orphan. End of the game WHO THE FUCK AM I KILLING. Orphan. End of rage.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of uber phallas
    Comment by uber phallas
    23:11 10/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wouldn't be surprised, they had went just too far.

    They should change the name to Final Finale Fantasy, after so many finals.

    Reply to uber phallus
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:45 10/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Mean while Gamestop will never sell the game for lower than $30 for a used copy. Cause gawd forbid they lose their main source of profit.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of TheBeast
    Comment by TheBeast
    22:52 10/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    i played ff13. once i got out of cocoon and out of the trial room and got to the first main field where there are giant enemies that look like brontosauruses, leveling seemed to be almost impossible. every battle was a pain in the ass, because i had no time to level up before that point. also the manditory summon battles forced you to use chacters with useless abilities.

    it seems like once i start getting confident with an arrangement of characters with certain skills i've invested in, the big tough boss battle would come up and i couldn't use the characters that i put so much work into.

    combine that with the god-awful sluggish pace of the story and i pretty much decided the game was beyond my care and sold it for 25 dollars.

    they put a little effort into MMO style optional quests, but that effort could have been better spent making the game's main story progress smoother.

    also i did an experiment just before quitting the game. i boosted all of one character's stats and sold everyone elses weapons and accessories and completely over powered lightning's sword accesories. even after almost tripling her strength, she stil hit relatively the same hit points.

    basically it was a movie with a broken game encrusted on it. no surprise it is worth 5 dollars new.

    Reply to TheBeast
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:13 10/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Square forgot the point of grinding is to become stronger. In FFXIII you never feel like our work payed off. Also the lack of defense stats is a lazy way of forcing difficulty.

    Next Gen Jrpgs just have too mush fake difficulty to the point everything feels tedious. That's why more people are going for Wrpgs this year. People are tired of tedium and cheap difficulty in jrpgs.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Tenno Seremel
    01:10 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    the lack of defense stats

    Seriously? What stats do exist there then?

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:18 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Attack and HP, and people really feel no progress in power? When I was taking on quest 24 to grind gil after a while I blazed through the bosses. FF13 is also about setting up the right team to weaken the boss while making yours stronger. I like to use Fang/Snow/Hope and start with sab/sen/syn to boost then com/sen/med then com/rav/rav then once they are staggered I go com/com/rav.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:50 10/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I had the same problem, but all you have to do is put like 20 levels on the weapons for the characters you use the most and you'll be fine. On the whole, this game is pretty bad. The story is not engrossing and not well fleshed out; Snow is the archetypal protagonist taken straight out of the archetypal shonen manga, Hope is a mopey emo kid for the first half of the game that I have no idea why anyone tolerates; and Vanille is the worst character ever created. The only thing the game has going for it is combat, and it's good, but completely derivative since staggering and then gang raping the staggered enemy is by far the best strategy.

    Reply to Anonymous






