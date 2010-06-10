The price of Final Fantasy XIII has dropped to even more humiliatingly low levels, with at least one retailer now practically giving the game away at $5 new, a “one coin” (¥500) price.

Second-hand shops are buying the game for ¥300 – less than a Big Mac or even an unreasonably priced item of Namco DLC.

Whilst overall sales have been healthy enough, with prices at rock bottom already any chance of long-seller status seems quite out of reach, not that it would be realistic to expect this from such a title.