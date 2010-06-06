RSSChannel

Top 10 Square Enix Titles

A survey of 3,000 Japanese gamers asking them to identify their favourite Square Enix game franchise yields results which are predictable, if at times out of step with actual sales…

The ranking, not including overseas (i.e. Eidos) titles or Square Enix’s line of DS travel guides, which otherwise would somehow manage to rank 6th:

1. Dragon Quest – 30.3%

2. Final Fantasy – 20.4%

3. SaGa – 6.7%

4. Seiken Densetsu (Mana) – 5.7%

5. Chrono Series – 4%

6. Itadaki Street – 3.4%

7. Kingdom Hearts – 2.9%

8. Front Mission – 2.8%

9. Valkyrie Profile – 2.7%

10. Full Metal Alchemist – 2.7%



    Comment by Anonymous
    10:22 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    OMG I'm sure you've read "Top 10 square enix Tits"

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of PrinceHeir
    Comment by PrinceHeir
    16:37 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    ahahaha same ^^

    Reply to PrinceHeir
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:48 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sorry to interrupt you, but dragon quest are the worst game of all time, OF ALL TIME

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:28 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Which is why it has always been more popular than Final Fantasy in Japan. Because it's the worst series of games ever. And why Square Enix released a $140 controller and seriously expects people to buy it just for one game. Because DQ sucks.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:17 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Which is why the franchise has been around for over 2 decades. Yup, it sure sucks, mhmm >_>

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:33 08/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, it's not DQ that is the worst game of all time, but it's Japanese being completely brainwashed by it.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:50 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I thought the Chrono series would've ranked higher than Final Fantasy. I thought Chrono Trigger, at least, was genius.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Caligastia
    Comment by Caligastia
    13:46 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I hear you, I was really hoping it would be number one. I'd say something demeaning about japanese gamers but I'm somewhat proud of the SaGa series ranking that high.

    Sad to see Valkyrie Profile that low, the first had such charisma, it might be among my top 3 JRPG games of all time.

    Reply to Caligastia
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:47 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    SaGa *and* Front Mission up in here? I am not disappoint, Japan.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:39 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Where the FUCK is Threads of Fate/Dewprism! Fukken the most awesome game EVAAAAAAAAAAAA.
    for newfags who dont know ToF google it!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:43 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sigh. The poll was on their favorite game SERIES. Threads of Fate was ONE game, therefore it is not eligible for the poll. Jesus people, learn to read.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:55 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I really have to take beef with (and agree with one of the earliest posts) the 'Xeno-verse' not being an option. The Xenosaga trilogy were set in the same reality, but earlier in time.
    If disagreeing, what publisher would you put Xenogears as an IP of, if not here? Namco might have put out the trilogy but had nothing whatsoever to do with the original..

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:59 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's been confirmed that Xenogears and Xenosaga aren't connected at all, and neither is Xenoblade connected to either of them. Sorry to burst your bubble.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:45 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Valkyrie Profile should be higher. And wtf is FMA doing there?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    08:11 07/06/2010 # ! Unclear

    Guess who publishes it, and how many games there have been.

    Reply to Artefact
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:20 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    A square games list without Einhander is a list without soul.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:40 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Square Penix!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Captain_Zero
    Comment by Captain_Zero
    06:42 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Needs more Persona.

    Reply to Captain_Zero
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:58 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's not made by Square-Enix.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:50 11/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    they totally fuckin forgot "Terranigma".
    its the best "Enix" title.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Glenn
    Comment by Glenn
    14:11 13/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Omg no Xenogears? Xenogears was by far the best JRPG that Square devised. In fact, I think it is the best RPG of all time IMO. The story, character development, artwork...all incredible. One of the few RPGs I have played through multiple times.

    As far as Enix is concerned, the Star Ocean series was just amazing. Star Ocean 2 was practically the father of the modern action RPG.

    Reply to Glenn
    Avatar of Aiko Goddess
    Comment by Aiko Goddess
    11:44 14/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Xenogears was AWESOME! XD

    Reply to Aiko Goddess
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:33 08/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Star Ocean pwnz most of the crap on this list. But I will say that it's nice to see Kingdom Hearts so low at least.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Marcell
    Comment by Marcell
    00:36 29/09/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, in Japan, Dragon Quest is best. However, I don't like the artwork of Akira Toriyama with his muscular shape of his characters

    Reply to Marcell
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:44 10/09/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    *sighs* really why the fuck is chrono series 5th when it was supposed to be the 1st one!!!!??? and what is kingdom hearts doing here?????
    and Seiken Densetsu would come second final fantasy would be third and dragon quest 4th with Saga on the 5th place...
    and really guys FMA??? wtf???
    btw are they ever going to make another chrono game???

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:02 30/10/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Vagrant Story & Xenogears should be on the list. Why Square hasn't release any VS sequel? It has so much potential, (for live action movie or anime adaptation too). Sigh..

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:25 05/09/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    sigh.. the best FF games were from SquareSoft. I just don't see why saga is in third, the gameplay is just horrible, probably as bad as Magna Carta. Front Mission was a great series with somewhat boring political stories. Sad that FM5 never came to US.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Dombossu
    Comment by Dombossu
    01:06 09/01/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Too bad DQ will never be as popular here.

    US >:

    Reply to Dombossu
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:58 08/11/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why the heck is the Valkyrie Profile series counted as Square Enix? They just published it, it's done by Tri Ace. Who parted ways with Square Enix.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:00 08/11/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    The Dragon Quest series is just made of win if you're tolerant of grindfests. The ones with more character customization I find are more based on the long route from weakling to godmode, whereas the ones with less customization are more about the storyline. That said, DQ3 was an AMAZING game and a perfect way to set the stage for 1 and 2, but as a standalone game 6 beat the snot out of 3 (even though it rounded out the Zenithian trilogy rather well, it didn't have nearly the affect 3 did).

    I think the Seiken Densetsu series is amazing with the amount of color, emotion and music they pump into each game. I just wish they weren't all built on the premise of EMO. Seriously, I'm getting sick of bittersweet endings out of this series. Another odd fact, this also started with a Final Fantasy spinoff for the Gameboy called Final Fantasy Adventure. Oddly enough, it was the first game in the USA to feature both chocobos and moogles.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:45 09/11/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    first off i think this poll fails, simply because u cant say a SERIES for titles, final fantasy for example 1 - 9 believe were SQUARESOFT before they merged with ENIX. Valkyrie Profile was an ENIX game, chrono trigger was a SQUARESOFT game. thats like saying they made Tomb Raider now that the own Eidos. what i'm trying to say is that these games ARE NOT "SquareEnix" games

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:02 08/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Square: It's been a decade since you released a new Chrono game, yet it's still more well-liked than the five series below it, all of which have had multiple releases since 2000.

    Don't you like money? Stop giving us crappy ports of Chrono Trigger, don't you dare remake Chrono Cross, and give us a new Chrono Trigger game.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Caligastia
    Comment by Caligastia
    13:37 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wish they would assemble the dream team and make another Chrono game, hopefully they would really care about the story of an rpg if they did reunite.

    I don't say anything about Valkyrie Profile 3 because fortunately I don't have to wish for that, it is a fact, I just hope it resembles the first a lot more than it does the second (which shamefully I have to admit I didn't play just because of how different it felt to the first). I'll probably play it once the VP3 release draws near.

    Reply to Caligastia
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:31 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I was playing Crono Trigger right before reading this. :)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:36 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    wow never knew dragon quest was so popular there. it would be cool if they ask square's top niche games parasite eve would top that ^^

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:59 08/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Where is Secret of Evermore?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:34 08/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You're kidding , right?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:18 08/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    No Vagrant Story!!!! Fuck dem niggaz

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Icy-nee-san
    Comment by Icy-nee-san
    00:52 08/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Still waiting on Seiken Densetsu 3 remake D:

    Reply to Icy-nee-san
    Avatar of PrinceHeir
    Comment by PrinceHeir
    16:39 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    dragon quest? wtf!??! i guess japan love's their handheld games. out of the topic question what kind of battle system does parasite eve and vagrant story have? cause when i look at both games they're similar in terms of gameplay can anyone enlighten me?

    Reply to PrinceHeir
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:54 08/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    There's more to games than just gameplay, you know. There's also... oh I dunno... this little thing called the story :P

    But to answer your question, Parasite Eve 1's battle system was: you wait for your ATP gauge to fill up (like in most Final Fantasy games, only you are given full control of the character's movement while the gauge is charging) and when it's full you can preform an action, like shooting your gun or using Parasite Energies. It's nothing ground-breaking, but it's intuitive and easy to understand. Vagrant Story's is similar but with swords n' stuff and it focuses on comboing more than PE.

    Parasite Eve 2's battle system was basically Resident Evil 1-3's... with MAGIC!

    Parasite Eve 3's battle system will be an over the shoulder shooter a la Resident Evil 4 and 5.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of PrinceHeir
    Comment by PrinceHeir
    05:21 10/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    i think it's already obvious the story is different(duh) the gameplay is what im talking about -___- thx for the enlightment though. so the gameplay of parasite eve 1 and 2 are different to each other? and parasite eve will be different again.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:36 06/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    brave fencer musashi ! :(

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:55 07/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I have 3 words for you: Musashi: Samurai Legend.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:37 06/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    brave fencer musashi!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:29 06/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    All but one of the DQ games are perfect, that being VII, it's ok

    FF games lost steam after VII, gained it back in IX, then lost it all in X onward

    SaGa great, 'cept the newer games hurt

    only played a rom of Secret of Mana, good though

    I think Chrono Trigger and Cross are amazing (if too easy) games, but since there are only TWO (make more dammit) I can kind of understand my it's so low on the list

    Itadaki Street... um, it's not in the US, so I dunno about it

    Kingdom Hearts... hard to say, plays alright, but the plot has gotten more and more confusing with the inclusion of the Nobodies

    never played any of the games at the bottom of the list

    but yeah, the list makes sense

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:54 06/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Here we good again, another retard trying to prove how special and unique he is by hating FF VII. Also if you weren't under-aged at the time you would have noticed FF IX was very unpopular and FF X is one of the most successful.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:39 06/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    brave fencer musashi

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:39 06/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    my new number one is deus ex

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:11 06/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh, yeah.
    Totally forgot that Square Enix is famous for its Deus Ex franchise.
    Right?
    ...
    *waiting for sarcasm to catch up*

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:14 06/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Thats my number one too. fps + rpg = killer combo

    Reply to Anonymous





