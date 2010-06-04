Dragon Quest Now Ero Quest

The latest game in the Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest Monster Battle Road Victory, is due to be released on the Wii soon, and a number of observers have been commenting on the rather salacious direction the title seems to be taking…









The Monster Battle Road series is probably none to familiar to non-Japanese gamers (or adults) – the games form a sprawling franchise based on trading cards usable in arcade machines, with the console versions maintaining compatibility with the arcade versions by way of special card readers.

A flashy preview of the game proper:

The game itself is set for release on the 15th of July – pre-orders are available now. So far none of the games have been released outside Japan, or look likely to.