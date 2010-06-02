Ero-Manga Blamed for Polish Schoolgirl Group Sex Scandal

Taiwanese mass media have been blaming Japanese ero-manga for inspiring a recent school school sex scandal in Poland, mentioning the mangaka responsible for the above illustration, Kisaragi Gunma, by name.

Meanwhile the Japanese and Chinese media have yet to report that the original story is widely considered to be a fabrication.

In a flagrant example of mass media “otaku bashing,” the school sex games alleged to have occurred in a Polish school are said to have been inspired by Kisaragi Gunma’s various ero-manga, in particular “Love Selection.”

No such stories occur in American or European adult video, it is said, only in Japanese ero-manga, meaning Japan’s perverted manga culture must be at fault for corrupting the youth of Poland.

Naturally, both Taiwanese and Japanese otaku are livid at the muckraking.

Ironically, the picture at the centre of the secondary scandal was dug up by 2ch and posted in jest, being widely reproduced elsewhere, and finally being picked up by the Taiwanese site responsible and published in censored form.

The original story itself surfaced in Japan and Taiwan by way of Chinese news media (Chinese sources also got the name of the game alleged to have been played wrong) – the Chinese and Japanese reporting on the story has yet to discover they are reporting a story already widely recanted in the Polish media, apparently not possessing a Polish translator amongst them.

Leaving aside the fact that the original story has been described as being mass media fabrication based on a “rumour” (as was pointed out immediately by astute Polish readers of Sankaku Complex), blaming a comparatively obscure Japanese ero-manga for the actions of a group of Polish schoolchildren seems rather to be stretching the bounds of credibility.

Once again, mass media enthusiasm for attacking anything related to sex and otaku seems once again to have overcome even their limited critical faculties, leading to a standard of reporting which can only be described as surreal.