Ero-Manga Blamed for Polish Schoolgirl Group Sex Scandal
Taiwanese mass media have been blaming Japanese ero-manga for inspiring a recent school school sex scandal in Poland, mentioning the mangaka responsible for the above illustration, Kisaragi Gunma, by name.
Meanwhile the Japanese and Chinese media have yet to report that the original story is widely considered to be a fabrication.
In a flagrant example of mass media “otaku bashing,” the school sex games alleged to have occurred in a Polish school are said to have been inspired by Kisaragi Gunma’s various ero-manga, in particular “Love Selection.”
No such stories occur in American or European adult video, it is said, only in Japanese ero-manga, meaning Japan’s perverted manga culture must be at fault for corrupting the youth of Poland.
Naturally, both Taiwanese and Japanese otaku are livid at the muckraking.
Ironically, the picture at the centre of the secondary scandal was dug up by 2ch and posted in jest, being widely reproduced elsewhere, and finally being picked up by the Taiwanese site responsible and published in censored form.
The original story itself surfaced in Japan and Taiwan by way of Chinese news media (Chinese sources also got the name of the game alleged to have been played wrong) – the Chinese and Japanese reporting on the story has yet to discover they are reporting a story already widely recanted in the Polish media, apparently not possessing a Polish translator amongst them.
Leaving aside the fact that the original story has been described as being mass media fabrication based on a “rumour” (as was pointed out immediately by astute Polish readers of Sankaku Complex), blaming a comparatively obscure Japanese ero-manga for the actions of a group of Polish schoolchildren seems rather to be stretching the bounds of credibility.
Once again, mass media enthusiasm for attacking anything related to sex and otaku seems once again to have overcome even their limited critical faculties, leading to a standard of reporting which can only be described as surreal.
EJ WY TAJWANCZYKI! WEZCIE SIE DO JAKIEJS UDZCIWEJ ROBOTY DOBRA?
~Random Polish GUY
I think he's saying, "Fuck yourselves, Taiwanese, until you orgasm well," but I don't speak Polish.
Also, I think the Taiwanese are excited because the Polish game "The Witcher" features lots and lots of sex.
Therefore Poland inspires thoughts of sex in Taiwanese otaku.
u were quite close at translating
No, he said "Hey you Taiwanese! Go get a real proper job, ok?" (doesn't make much sense but it's not vulgar at least). The Witcher was based on a series of books and made so as to resemble the actual plot as much as possible, and yep the author was kinda pervy. Now expect The Witcher two and Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood. That will be some crazy shit if you consider the first Witcher full of sex scenes.
'he said "Hey you Taiwanese! Go get a real proper job, ok?"'
My lack of Polish language comprehension is illuminated by your translation.
why do china always blame japan for shit...
I think i can add-up to the perspective as I live in Poland. The "game", as our media perceives it, is called "sun" or "starlet". I don't know who got the idea that it comes from ero-manga. I'm a teacher, I used to teach at a junior high, and believe me, kids are so engrossed in the American pop-culture that there's almost no recognition of Japanese culture whatsoever. I can't find any info regarding ero-manga as an inspiration of what happened there so i assume that there's no need to worry.
There's no remote possibility that the incident is in any way related to ero-manga and whoever implied so, is a moron.
Shit. A thought that someone who visits sankaku is a teacher in my country is giving me creeps. /żart
As a Pole who didn't care about this idiots who get pregnant in junior high school I find this worldwide media attention strangely interesting.
You know, every human being is a pervert inside that is turned on by orgy games...
To blame a H Manga and not the Parents of the children for bad parenting... lol
nope. parents don't want to take responsibility for their "mistakes." they want the government to "take care of it".
Should not the student be arrested and prosecuted for piracy and copyright infringements?
The ero-manga in question is not for distribution outside of Japan to begin with. Instead of compenseting for loss revenue they are bashing Japan for creation of the ero-manga.
Why is mass media turning a blind eye to this kind of piracy. its like Raplay all over again.
If feminazis successfully ban Kisaragi Gunma from making ero-doujinshi, I'M GONNA RAGE LIKE A MUTHERFUCKER!!!
If you can't control people yourself, blame someone else. That's why tabloids everywhere should be banned.
I somehow knew that this event was connected to Love Selection. That was cool.
Hmm... Sansaku, did your site get hot tagged during that last bout of Google child porn smear? I know Little White Butterfly did...
WTF...the mangaka has no blame that those guys didn't use condoms.
now mangas will have to include an disclaimer XD
They do, all ero-manga has a 18+only on the manga cover.
Taiwan is still butthurt about the 40s to try and get at Japan.
Something bad happened to children/Teens ?
Blame it on games and Japanese and Chinese cartoons.
This is how it works in Poland
How stupid you have to be not to understand the article. It was made up by Taiwanese media.
Somewhere deep inside, I know something like this was going to happen. I think we all did.
How easy is to blame others...
dammit, can't the media just admit that poland students are creative for creating new game called sun and moon?
A situation of Monkey See, Monkey Do?
*facepalm*
This is fucking hilarious. It's been proven that the sex scandal was faked for mass hysteria among the media, and Taiwanese media are taking it as factual occurrences.
The stupidity of mankind always seems to still surprise me. XD
Well for me its a laughtable matter (btw im from Poland :3).People always try to justify things ,there must always be something to blame in this particular case they want to blame ero manga ...well...i see that there is alot more to it.Society is trying to point something obvious .... hey there was an ero comic that had a fimiliar scenes...blame it for every evil that happened to those "innocent" children.Right it was not a fault of a teachers nor parrents nor the children alone.Manipulation this word suits best what the media want to do with it.Also i dont see any conection betwen the comic and the incidents that happened in my country.Im interested in manga for like 13 years right now and for sure i would not miss something like that in this particualr case,besides media in poland didnt (yet) found any blame in ero manga.Thers hardly even a few titles in my country (legal to buy ofc) and as im interested in market i didnt see that one anyhere around.So even if teh children took the idea from some ero comic ...i wonder where could they take it from....hmmm...i wonder...INTERNET is an answer.And how did they get something like that on their pc's ?? Easy to deduce...parents,teachers,and the rest of society have it deep in their asses what children are doing when they sit on teh computers so the ones to blame should be the onens that dont give a damn about what their little ones are doing.
I bet lolicon is going to get dragged kicking and screaming this.
I am from Poland. Here, no one believes it was an orgy. Even the Police does not suppose it in it's investigation.
The only "bonus" from this is nationwide inspiration and instruction for schoolchildren about "what to play at private parties, when parents are out of home".
Moreover, some of the girls that allegedly took part in the game already gave the birth to children, while some are still waiting. If the orgy was truth, all girls would bear children around the same time.
Even Polish media, which started the gossip (firstly tabloids, and after them "Gazeta Wyborcza", which claims to be a serious newspaper), found this all to be a false gossip.
Moreover: let's assume, five girls take part in a game, the probability of conception after one coitus is of the order of several percent (woman's menstruating cycle) and all got pregnant? It would mean, that this play was repeated almost daily for about a month or longer...
Only virgins look at ero/hentai. Virgins don't get laid. Therefore ero/hentai can't be blamed for this. xD
IMO we should blame HOLLYWOOD for everything - in movies u can see sex, death, all u want
Made up? that's a dirty lie just like back when they said Rainbow Parties were a made up story... oh wait!.
In other news, isn't the chick laid at 1h in the image a teacher?
its kinda ludicrious, iam from Poland and to what police concluded such orgy didnt even happen and thats what they concluded after investigation, and it was only delusion of sohe wicked adults
不過，也有不少人發現，這情節曾經「發生」在成人漫畫《Love Selection》中，所以，若這遊戲不是波蘭的「傳統」，那就是日本漫畫家如月群真的「發明」。
To me, there's something I felt I need to point out from the above sentence. But first, I shall translate this line so those who doesn't read Chinese can understand.
"But, many people had discovered, incidents like this had 'happened' in the adult comic 《Love Selection》, therefore, if this is not Polish tradition, then it must be the 'invention' of Japanese mangaka Kisaragi Gunma."
My question: Who are the 不少人 (many people) who 'discovered' this? If they meant the Taiwanese readers themselves, then shouldn't they be critisizing their own readers (since they are so eager to critisize otaku and ero-manga), for if they don't read ero-manga, how else would they know who "invented" this game?
this is the purest bullshit news i've ever heard.
did those poland media interviewed those teens? did those teens ever mention they had read those mangas? do they even know what is a manga?
Kisaragi Gunma is one of my fave ero manga.... Loveselection is the one that introduced me to ero doujins and manga.... I can't believe some bullshit like that because frankly it did the reverse for me: Um... Is that bad?
most otakus can't even get a girl. Geez... Fucking media. Whose fault is this? Parent's fault for not taking care of their kids allowing them to go to those wild parties. Media's fault for promoting wild parties. (look at MTV) Now they are blaming mangas? For crying out loud. Someone should beat the hell out of these idiots. Each and everyone of them.
True, MTV, pop music, so called teen films etc are so oversexualised its sickening.
Poland's calling, it wants its decency back.
Well, here's the thing, first of all it ain't called Sun and Moon. It's "Słoneczko", a cutesy way to say Sun.
It IS an urban legend. I dunno where it started, but somewhere in time a story about it got posted on demotywatory.pl and since then it picked up on the sex scandal band wagon.
I don't think I could care less where those pregnancies came from. Whether they are the results of the sex game in question or not, 5 (if not more) pregnant girls from one school only mean one thing. Students there a fucking horny.
Personally, I think it's all very amusing, and I think that schoolgirls in this country *are* sluts (shut up fellow Poles, and watch Galerianki).
Meanwhile, Artefact is correct saying "The oxygen of publicity would make us burn all the brighter."
A sex scandal is fun. Sex scandal with schoolgirls is super fun, and a sex scandal about a schoolgirl orgy is not only super fun, it's also Jerry Springer or Maury material.
P.S. Sometime last week Polish national radio had a program about declining birth rates. If some quality manga can help us, I'm all for it :P
Lol. I'm from Poland and this is the first time when I hear about this "news".
"Słoneczko" game is just a urban legend anyways...