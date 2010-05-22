LO: “Every Time You Download a Manga, You Kill a Loli!”

Top loli manga anthology Comic LO has a stark message for its substantial online-only illegal readership, hammered home by a weeping loli – “When you illegally upload, you’re killing our lovers!”

More sinisterly, they tell fans that illegal uploads allow even dirty foreigners to get their hands on Japan’s arts, which could encourage more censorship, as ever missing the point that it is Japanese extremists pushing for a ban in pursuit of their own interests.

The rest of their missive to lolicon pirates runs thus:

Illegally uploading magazines or manga is an unforgivable betrayal of manga culture. To protect lovely 2D girls, you mustn’t do it! Illegal uploads are really getting out of hand! If you thoughtlessly spread Japanese ero-manga overseas, you may cause needless international friction due to the differences in expression. In the worst case, it might cause manga censorship. Minors might see them too. Illegal uploads are akin to betraying your otaku brothers, and are practically robbery. Whether you have money or not, uploads bring a danger of causing others to forget the value and importance of manga. By damaging sales of manga you decrease the morale of mangaka – won’t they just think “If I’m not going to be rewarded, why even bother?” Some creators have become so discouraged by the prevalence of illegal uploads they had to stop writing. The environment which allows the creation of 2D bishoujo is really under threat!

Just whether the magazine’s child fancying readership can be relied upon to maintain the ethical standards LO seems intent on encouraging remains to be seen, although sadly they probably can be relied upon to respond favourably to a call to xenophobia.