“I Run a Delivery Health Company, Any Questions?” II
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: May 3, 2010 10:58 JST
- Tags: 2ch, Crime, Delivery Health, Interviews, Marketing, Police, Prostitution, Saga, Yakuza
Yet another delivery health company owner gives a candid interview to 2ch. Unlike the previous interviewee, he does admit to yakuza connections and bribing police.
Those unfamiliar with this particular form of prostitution may wish to start by reading the previous interview with another pimp.
You run delihel only?
Only delihel. Without going into details, places where they run delihel are usually because the area prohibits brothels by ordinances.
Tell us your income and stuff.
About ¥10,000,000 annually. Nothing special, I run it by myself. I can handle it by myself, but dealing with the girls and customer phonecalls is nothing but hassle.
Are the outfits which run “VIP courses,” like 25,000 for 90 minutes, offering girls who’ll go all the way? [Delihel girls supposedly do not have sex with customers] Do those shops not report themselves to police?
I can’t speak for all, but even amongst outfits that report to police many close their eyes to what girls do. The places which send you leaflets are reporting, no mistake. Our girls don’t do it at all though.
So they’re ignoring it. I tried a place with a VIP course which let you have sex with them as much as you like in the time limit, so I though they might all do it that way. Maybe it was just the girl.
Yeah. Girls might do it for money or fun. I don’t know about shops which make girls do that.
But it’s their responsibility, and if they do that the shop’s image will be harmed so we strictly forbid it. Hardly any girls like that though.
I have a friend do a spy check on them to see what they get up to…
How much do you pay to the authorities?
Honestly, I pay some to the cops.
Sometimes I’m seeing girls to and from clients. As a bodyguard type, do you have to be buff?
I’m 170cm and quite slim. As long as you’re not really frail it’s fine. That sort of thing only happened to me once before.
You know any yaks?
I know them.
When you start a shop up, you have to speak to the organisation?
I think you’re OK with just the cops. If you’re in with the yakuza it’ll be nothing but trouble all the time. I tell them to be discreet.
Tell me your region and prices, and the names of your best 3 girls.
Saga prefecture. Fees are ¥15,000 for an hour. Telling you their names would give away who we are so I’ll leave it at that.
How many girls do you have?
15 girls at the one shop. Usually 3-4 are at work. Later I expect it’ll go to 20.
You have new girls fellate you at interviews?
Never done that. Our girls are mostly experienced in the sex trade.
How long do you work?
From the evening until 3-4AM, when the girls finish up.
I ran one and when I told the girls my number a lot asked me for loans. Are there a lot of them who have financial problems?
Our girls are young and want to live luxuriously, and a lot of the girls want to get rich quick. Most of them are from normal homes rather than poor ones.
What are the employment criteria for your girls? Looks, manners?
Honestly, I don’t check manners and just prioritise looks. Ugly fatties are definitely out. They’re a nuisance to cute girls too.
How much do they earn? Half and half?
Yes, roughly half and half.
How much do you spend on magazine and prostitution site advertising? A lot of them give discounts if you say you saw the ad there, do they work well?
I spend about ¥400,000 on advertising. About ¥10,000-30,000 per site. If you aren’t on popular sites, customers won’t come. At first I didn’t know what was effective, so I spent more on things like magazine ads.
How many johns do you get each day and when do they come?
For us it’s 100% night customers. If it goes well, it maxes out about 21, but it can be as low as 5.
How many johns on average?
9-10.
As boss what exactly do you do ordinarily?
Handling phone calls, checking on the girls’ work, updating the site, meeting them or sending them off. We only have 3 people so I end all doing a bit of everything.
Do you do much to provide a good working environment? Do anything for their mental wellbeing? I get the impression some girls are pretty flaky, what do you see?
You don’t really know how they do until they start. There was one girl with mental problems, she was cutting her wrists, so I had her quit after a week. Maybe there’s a better way, but I only take any notice of the stuff on the outside.
What happens to the girls who quit? How do they move on?
I don’t ask what happens to them when they quit. Most of the girls doing this are sluts so I doubt they can get out of the business.
You been burned by any customers?
Some want forbidden acts [sex] or excessively perverted stuff.
What are the difficult things about this job?
There’s no future in sight, and I can never tell my parents what I do.
I make tons of cash though so I’ve no intention of quitting.
Do you take precautions against STDs?
Honestly, I think they’re an unavoidable part of the business. Generally we have girls go to the hospital for a checkup once a month.
What gets girls wanting to do this work?
In this day and age, there’s no particular reason or set of circumstances.
As I was saying, the girls mostly want to get rich quick and can’t hold a regular job. Lots say they want their own shop, but basically the reasons are as above.
Things ever get hairy?
I once took a punch – I had to stop a customer who was demanding full sex from a girl.
You have any girls no guys would be pleased to see?
We drop really bad ones at interview, but yes, there are some girls who are neither good nor bad.
Is there really that much demand for this? With hotel fees and extra charges for sex it comes to 20,000 a time?
Near my house there’s a place with rooms which gives full sex and 40 minutes for only 10,000. Shouldn’t you be adding value with image play and SM and so on?
I keep saying it, but we don’t let girls have sex with customers.
As to the shop, I don’t know any like that. We make a lot from having girls who behave amateurishly and give a sham romance type experience.
Do you use your own shop?
Use my own shop? Never.
Well, it’s time to go home, so I’ll be off. Later.
The usual caveats apply – a tradesman operating a semi-criminal enterprise can hardly be expected to give anything but a self serving account even on an anonymous medium.
I need to immediately release tension, and only you can do it for me, she-doctor!
$160 for an hour!! That's expensive! In my city $60 for an hour including sex are normal and I am not living in a Third World country.
$60/hour? where do you live?
I kind of want to know as well.
probably south east asia. it is around 40-60$
I wonder why they've never asked the median age of girls in the business
repost
why do hooker's have to cost a fucking fortune?
Because the bulk of customers are price-insensitive. Regarding sex, at least.
looks like Park Gyuri from Korean Girl Group Kara O.o
Isn't that a pic of Suzuki Emi? Can they just use pics of celebrities?!
These places usually offer you a menu of girls with their various "services" so to speak. A picture is often included in this. The problem is frequently what you see is not what you get. They usually rip off some gravure photoshoot or some celeb or w/e. Then they censor her face and display it as if the picture is the actual girl you get.
So in many cases you get someone who is usually totally different from the picture in question.
They can only get away with this because prostitution is illegal. Japan should finally legalise prostitution, so they can at least get rid off the outright fraud and the yakuza connections. And get the women a bigger share. Half-half... considering that they're doing all the work, that's extortion.
If they want more of a share, they should get real jobs
They are already criminals so they can do whatever they like.
Well, I thought there was some sort of pretence at legitimacy. Using a pic of one of the biggest model around is pretty stupid if you have your contacts all on it.
Meh, what do we boring law abiding citizens know.
"...have a friend do a spy check on them to see what they get up to…"
Watch out, sleazeballs. He's friends with a Pyro.
I don't understand why prostitution in Japan is illegal, given that sex is less of a taboo in most other areas.
Look no further than the good old USA for your answer. They're the ones to blame for this. Along with the censorship in porn.
Now how do work as a bodyguard for them?
Why is that?
Hey, At least he's honest and makin' cash!
How do they know he even works for a health delivery service and isn't just lying about the whole thing?
Because they came to his place and interviewed him face to face and probably saw the ads he printed, perhaps even became customers themselves.
but that would require them to leave their house...
There are multiple questioners and the exchange spanned several threads in real time.
I'm not sure what you're implying Anon 13:52.
Are you under the assumption that pimps are hikkikomoris? Or that the interviewer is a hikkikomori despite him saying that he used to be in the "industry"? Or that everyone on the Internet is a hikkikomori?
I find it awfully interesting that he calls them complete sluts unable to get out of the job, and then outright denys that his girls have sex with any of the men. Hmm...
Having sex isn't the only way to be considered a slut. They seem to do a lot of the other services.
Skinny and 5'6" guy who thinks he can handle "harmful customers" lol?
Oh shit, asian "standards" are always good for a laugh..
Why are so many americans so fat?
are you implying he is american?
Of course they have sex! He not going incriminate himself. How is he going to compete with the competition?
Remember... Sex sells!
Sex buy is here lol :)
Cabob sells also
No of course they don't have any sex.
They just sit in the room for 90 minutes having a chitchat about flowers.
wheres the fun in that?
Apparently, his girls generally only do oral and hand jobs. Notice him saying he's only had trouble with customers that wanted something very kinky, perverted or *full* sex. Notice he says that it is up to the individual girl if she wants to do more, but they he backs them up if they don't.
Remember, in soaplands, girls use everything but their vag, anal, and that way, there's "no sex".
I wouldn't mind sitting in a room chit-chatting... If they were stark-naked and at least allowed photos of them from the neck down...
Unless they accept Oral or Anal at the very least. Then I wouldn't mind doubling up the cash and talking other things.
Apparently my sarcasm was a bit too subtle to grasp...
If I ran a delivery health company, I would have digital menus listing my roster of wenches. And it would bear uncanny resemblance to the character select screen in fighting games, complete with a list of stats next to each harlot.
That IS how it works, dude.
Sir, I like your way of thinking.
Righteous...Next thing you know, they'll have their own special 'move' to finish off the customer...
Fatality!!!
if they get you to cum without touching you, does that count as a "flawless victory"?
If anyone wants to try this, do yourself a favor and don't go looking for it in Kabukicho, Shibuya or Roppongi, you'll only get suckered by Nigerians or Chinese mafia into getting ripped off on a non authentic service.
Take the path less traveled and hit up joints in Ikebukuro etc. 50/50 chance you'll get rejected for being foreign but some places will let you in if you pay 1000 yen extra or certain girls might not want to do a foreign guy but others do etc. Anyway it's not too bad, the risk of an STI isn't serious. Knowing Japanese can get you far and wide when it comes to using these services. Sex is still usually strictly prohibited but they'll get you off with Sumata which is almost as good.
What kinda hookers are they? Sex prohibited? WTF?
And why is there a surcharge for being a foreigner? Is it somehow an extra cost for the business to work with foreigners?
Gee, I am going to Japan for several months soon and now I'm worried...
Go and find out i think you would have no difficulties. or ask some drunk business or salary men who go for "services" can not be that difficult. ^^
Think about it. Japan is 99% japanese. It's only natural they would be prejudiced, it's like putting being a black guy in a neighborhood of a thousand whites some of which have never even seen a black person in real life. Then expecting them to want to fuck you. I'm not condoning such behavior, but it's to be expected. Also, I would do as the person above said and avoid the common places, in fact I would go as far to say avoid the japanese sex industry completely, but if you must, play it smart. The japanese (and gaijin) can be just as criminal and deceptive as anyone else, and STDs are a possibility. However, I don't want to be a stick in the mud and tell you it's all shit, so have fun and fuck a japanese chick.
Dude, it's like an extra 1000 yen on a 15000 yen service. That's like complaining asking for an extra topping on your pizza costs a dollar.
I love it that he flat-facedly says "no they don't have sex" and "stds come with the trade".
Everybody is born racist. Even babies who barely see still show preference to the faces of their own race, compared to faces of different race.
Some Japanese are taking it to the extreme through.
I believe the surcharge for foreigners is because they use that money to contribute to the doctors appointments women usually get to check for STDs.
The Japanese sex industry is indeed concerned with STDs and it seems a lot of them were brought in by foreigners. Like AIDS used to be non existent in Japan until after the 1990s and even now statistically speaking only a few thousand people have it.
It used to be that if you did get an STD it was something the doctor could take care of no problem. I mean most Japanese people used to have a lot of unprotected sex back in the day. It's only recently condom use become prevelant. But even in these sex establishments condoms aren't used unless you insist on it or are going to have sex.
Proof? Provide links to official studies and research, otherwise it's just your say so, and the say so of an anon doesn't mean much if it can't be backed up with solid evidence.
sigh. I can't even prove the KKK is racist using a scientific study.