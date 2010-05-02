Ar Tonelico 3 Gravure Video Exceedingly Sexy
A gravure video, “FLIP-GRAVIE,” featuring the cast of Ar Tonelico 3 has been delighting fans of breasts large and small, to say nothing of the raunchy costumes and swimwear included; it even includes something for the ladies…
For the technically inclined, an accompanying video even includes a lecture on the oppai physics delivered by the girls of the game.
Highlights:
“Technical Explanation”:
These videos were included on the special edition “Yokkora DVD,” which includes a variety of art and other extras – it is available now for those interested.
The game itself, whilst not a spectacular success, has been well received and certainly has some undeniably striking character designs to its credit.
An international release has not been confirmed, but the Japanese version is readily available.
Is Tilia having orgasms at 3:50?
Ar Tonelico was successful enough for what it was. It has more than paid its development costs.
Too much work were put into the breast physics. XD
I think I might have to buy this video.
I'm waiting for a translated English video to hit the net to torrent it. If it ever happens.
So. Much. Fucking. Win.
Nipslip at 1:04?
If they decide not to release it in English, I'll start learning Japanese! I can't help but feel that I'm missing on many games I would enjoy, just due to the language barrier. Fuck that!
I really hope they release this game in America, I'm sick of having to import and spend twice as much on the games I want. At of all the games out right now I want this one to come overseas the most.
I bought this game and it is no fun at all
The second on was greaz but Ar Tonelico 3 is a very bad game.
Dont buy this piece of shit
I agree with Ar tonelico II being excellent but I quite enjoyed the 3rd game and love it so much that i'm waiting for NIS of America to grab the license. They said they really want to get Ar tonelico III into the states and I have no doubt they will do it, they just need the license but they're still working on Atelier Rorona and just finished up Trinity Universe.
this franchise died with the 3rd game, the 2nd one was bad enough but the 3rd one takes the cake.
fucking awful game and creepy as shit fan service thats incredibly of-putting to anyone who isn't a freak
Word on the street is NISA will announce this for US release on July 15th (announcement on 15th, not release), as if there was any doubt, seeing as both 1 and 2 made it here.
And for those who have been asking, yes this game has a plot. The "mature" stuff (HOW is this mature content? Its T rated at worst) is a very small part of the game that you can actually turn off if you want. And NISA will keep the music intact, especially since the music is what this series is REALLY known for and is actually relevant to the story.
Now lets just hope they dont slip in another near-game-killing bug at the end like they did in AT2.
btw heres my source: http://www.siliconera.com/2010/05/23/what-game-are-nis-america-teasing-for-their-july-event/
Look at their backs!! they're all bent to a friggin "J" shape!! lol
If you're like me and can't see the player, here's a link to it:
https://images.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/videos/ar-tonelico-3-yokkora-dvd-flip-gravie.mp4
flat chest no thks. Al Bundy we need you urgently to revived the era of D-cups.
oh so many possibility if we can get our hands on that poser program in that last video
Who else here would love seeing more of Aoto?
Sometimes I feel like the series has shifted more towards focusing on how many erotic poses and situations the girls can get themselves into than how deeply they can connect with the protagonist to power up their song magic and save the world. Sigh.
It's sad to see people asking "Does this game have a plot?" when the series used to be so rich in story and musical elements, rather than just tits and ass.
I'm gonna be pretty upset if it gets Rated M when it comes overseas. It's already been released as Adults Only in Taiwan and South Korea, or so I hear.
Buri, hamachi... buri, hamachi...
The part with Soma (long black hair loli) gave me a small stiffy. >>; Both her long hair and small frame were pretty significant factors.
*imagines several versions of her laying down, with each version featuring her in a different delinummy costume*
I wish they would just cut to the chase and make a full blown H-game. The tech is really impressive, and god I want hit that loli so hard.
IF this gets released in the US, I hope there won't be any censorship.
ugh. not sexy :(
"oppai physics"
My favorite kind of physics!
<3 AT 3
Now only to buy a PS3...
I hope they release this in the us....no censor trolling either.
if they do decide to bring it to /english they better not change the music. one of the reasons i want it so much. i mean comon buri hamachi and cat mute. F*K yea
and Cocona
I love the story and art concept of Ar Tonelico serie.
That long dark haired, kuudere looking chick really gets my full attention.. <3
Hmm, blonde Kooh?
Pretty good character design indeed.
Want to buy learning japanese faster :(
Looks like a great game.....and I know full well we won't get it here. Maybe if I work really, really hard at japanese ...I can learn enough before it comes out?
It looks really good. I hope they do release it internationaly for others to enjoy.
I really like the one character with glasses and wear that holographic swimwear! NICE!
Me too >:( I seriously want to know what I'm fapping to. Oh and because the culture is nice...
Ahhh Bonerlico. Fap fap fap
Fapping to the DFCs
Such lovely lolis... ^_^
Now this is what I call quality in video games!!! Good representation of flat chests :D
Some characters are just uncanny valley...
Does the game has a plot actually ?
2D > 3D_CG
Not sure you even know what uncanny valley means. Actually, I'm certain you have no idea.
this troll:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FKTAJBQSm10
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNdAIPoh8a4
I see what your saying, but...
I don't think there is any question that these characters are striving for stylization. Anime itself is stylized - and thus, exempt from the 'uncanny valley' deal.