Ar Tonelico 3 Gravure Video Exceedingly Sexy

A gravure video, “FLIP-GRAVIE,” featuring the cast of Ar Tonelico 3 has been delighting fans of breasts large and small, to say nothing of the raunchy costumes and swimwear included; it even includes something for the ladies…

For the technically inclined, an accompanying video even includes a lecture on the oppai physics delivered by the girls of the game.

These videos were included on the special edition “Yokkora DVD,” which includes a variety of art and other extras – it is available now for those interested.

The game itself, whilst not a spectacular success, has been well received and certainly has some undeniably striking character designs to its credit.

An international release has not been confirmed, but the Japanese version is readily available.