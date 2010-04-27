Goddess of 2ch: “I Recorded My Onanism Session” (Audio)
- Categories: Galleries, H, Japan
- Date: Apr 27, 2010 22:38 JST
- Tags: 2ch, Exhibitionism, Goddesses, Onanism, Video Gallery, Voyeurism
In a change from the usual photographic exhibitionism favoured by 2ch’s goddess population, one has taken to making audio recordings of herself in various onanistic acts, which can be listened to below.
The recordings (taken with a mobile phone, of course), as posted over several months:
“Please listen.”
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Player 4
Player 5
Player 6
Player 7
Player 8
Player 9
Player 10
Player 11
Omake:
Player 12
Play them all at once :P Yummers
Is it just me.... or does this sound a bit like Asahina Mikuru from Haruhi........
What makes me think it's real is:
1) the shivering of the voice at the beginning... if she fakes it, she's a pro porn actress.
2) The sound of the vibrator in the background.
3) After the "orgasm", we see the switch from panting heavily to deep sighs. Again, I said, if she's faking it, she's a pro.
Now think about this:
a) It's very common for girls to buy vibrators in Japan
b) Sex, and the use of vibrators, is not so frowned upon in japan as it is in the U.S.
c) 2ch girls are usually known for their openness. I mean, if they get naked, do you really think they never masturbate?
These are the reasons why I believe the recordings are real.
amen brother
This guy's got a point. There's no way it was faked.
the sound of sch-licking...
I wonder if anyone here has recorded themselves masturbating.
This is something I'd like to try.
I will record myself masturbating and then masturbate while listening to that. I will repeat it so it will become recursive masturbation.
masturception
I pity the deaf people.
Wow. The Godesses seem to cover all sorts of media now don't they...
what i mean is, in my internet tools and whatnot, it isnt showing the files when i pull up the view files thing
who the frick says "I'm cumming" when masturbating alone? really now...
Perhaps its the knowledge that they know they are recording themselves?
If it was her intention to post it, than it was for us.
hey guys try every audio at the same time...MULTIPLE oRGASM^^
Not multiple orgasm but japanese (female) mass onanism. ^^
There are swinger clubs, maybe they got clubs for this kind of "activity" too... lol
Btw the audio could be fake or the girl could be the ugliest one in the whole world. Maybe its a blessing we dont know the details... ;)
hmmm how about pics with those sound...^^
Useless. I doubt she is even masturbating.
more
On linux you can just download them all with this command:
curl http://www.sankakucomplex.com/2010/04/27/goddess-of-2ch-i-recorded-my-onanism-session-audio/ | grep mp4 | sed -e "s:.*file=::" -e "s:mp4.*:mp4:" | wget -i -
or you can just download realplayer and hit download video on each one, pretty much instantly
But that would involve using realplayer.
its free, and all I do is download youtube vids and the occasional jackpot (this page)
thanks, you saved me some time. :D
I did a
for I in `seq 1 13`; do wget "http://www.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/videos/audio-goddess-of-2ch ($I).mp4"; done
Because I didn't want to think for too long.
Ugly chick detected.
I just think its ripped out from a JAV track just to troll
The originals were in mobile phone format. Fairly elaborate for a pointless hoax.
.... I had to wonder...
Nice voice acting, but did she somehow had a script for these? Not trying to be demeaning, but it's... good. Sounds too good to be true, but heck I bet most of us here enjoy it nevertheless.
the last one is a neko lol. the omake is a trap...
I saved them via jdownloader with the files from the html code, but probably there's an easier way...
using internet explorer--> let audio clips load--> go to "tools"--> "internet options"--> under browsing history hit "settings"--> "view files"--> find and copy the audio files to whatever folder you want.
these are .mp4 files, but you can convert them with format factory (it's free)
*Clicks "play" on all of them* GLORIOUS!
This is the best Sankaku post ever.
This is the moment when software like Orbit Downloader REALLY comes in handy.
It's nice but I am dubious, the simple fact that I can't verify if this is either real or a fat high pitched dude trolling at us make it unfappable to me... the second I start to enjoy the experience a fat SOB eating a huge MacDee and laughing come to my mind and I loose the bonner instantly.
And next will be sucking noises.
Reminds me of phone sex with my gf, too bad she's a SLUT now.
Why is she a slut now?
I enjoyed this very much..
reminds me of phone sex with my chinese ex-gf
....I should call her :3
I'm a japanese girl...
I make sounds like this to please my boyfriend, but normally i am very quiet.
I'm an american boy....
Wanna hook up some time?
Who wants to hook up with a fat kid with an iq below 80?
A: Other fat american kids, that's who!
Oh burn kiddo. Join the Army, then you'll have women lining up to get a piece of you :p
I suspect the same is true of a lot of girls.
how do we save those to our computers?
I second this!
I wonder if this is a product of sound effects ?
the last four before the omake sound like someone is fingering her versus her doing it herself. hence the more talking. usually wouldnt do that by urself
Oooh so erotic. My audio sensory is tingling.
I shat bricks
I literally shat bloody freakin bricks!
>_O
dam this seems real enough to me
horny little things Japanese women be.
of course I do have my doubts if it's some a-hole trollin us