Nude Battles Keep Censorship Fairies Busy
- Date: Apr 24, 2010 13:57 JST
Such is the erotic intensity of the nude battles in Fight Ippatsu Juuden-chan that the show has had to resort to unique means to preserve the minds of viewers from the wickedness of the female form.
The show’s fifth DVD comes packaged with a “special DVD,” visible below:
Mosaics now appear to be the only thing which distinguishes Juuden-chan from an actual ero-anime.
I don't want to be a downer, but... Has anime fallen that far that they have to use tentacle rape and nudity as a gimmick? Can't they think of something else?
"anime" is a broad word, it sounds like you're talking about hentai, which is porn, and how can porn fall much further?
Bow Ditama is awesome... that is all.
Censor fairies hard at work!
I noticed in all the pervy animes I've watched, they never show vaginas. Only breast
Could it possibly have anything to do with the show of genitals being illegal in Japan? HMMMMM
What a shame, genitals are the only good part of women...
well they usually don't show that in the usuall anime in hentai they do show it but censored.
Well there is also a fan edit for strike witches ep7 where somebody added cameltoes.
the faries are so cute, aksully :D :D :D
Titty smack!
Japan is Breast Fanservice not Pussy Fanservice.
They censor pussies and genitalia.
Censorship Fairies is a Bondage Fairies spinoff isnt it? ^^
But they censor a DVD special? How lame...
Censor fairies are quite agile to survive that kind of intense oppai action.
Now let's see those censor fairies in the nude.
Then they would need even smaller censor fairies for the nude censor fairies.
and those smaller fiaires would need even smaller censor fairies then the small ones and so on.Endless censor faireght
Anime allows nipples but not the bottom part,even in hentai,its's mosiac-ed
censorship got moe, wtf :)
Censorship is still a fail but this is at least an original and the funniest way.
Pulling her ear things makes her touch herself?
They seem to have given up trying to censor the boobs.
It´s a DVD release after all, TV version was another thing and the DVD extras are relly borderline with a Hentai OVA. Those special are called "Charge x" and in the preview they tease with ero-goodness like this xD
don't forget seikon no qwaser's censor techniques.
un censored dvd maybe? me thinks not...
Those fairies actually are quite funny. It sure would be nice if you can switch them off, though.
i bet the bd release is gonna have "advanced interactive multimedia features".
Why all the focus on them disgusting breasts?
Pay no attention to these idiots DFC... We know where it's at.
Breasts make the world go 'round.
You can't spell breast without best.
You can't spell breast without beast either.
You can't spell breast without east.
You can't spell breast without TEETH!
Censorship Fairies? They sound useful I want to order some of them online, hate when fags stare at my 'john' at the gym showers.
i like the idea of an censorship-fairies-hentai doujin. too bad i cant draw.
Censorship fairies... How long until there's porn of censorship fairies?
hah I'd like some hentai of the censorship fairies...
"no! we musn't go against our fairy code!"
"BUT I'M SO HOT FOR YOU~~!"
Most of the gay guys I know are pretty fascinated by boobs, they just don't feel anything sexual about them. They're more of fascinated by how delightfully weird and freakish some fellow humans' bodies can be, them having soft squishy pillows of flesh on their chests.
There are also plenty of lolicons and straight guys at this site who find anything but DFC pig disgusting and excessive focus on them barf-inducing.
Breast enlargement should be banned. It reduces women to sex objects. lulz
@DFC
Have you no compassion for DFC women who want breast enlargements?
DFC, are you some sort of official for woman form hating male gay group,(no offense for regular gays)or religious right/pope?
Wonder how much you get paid.
Clearly the person isn't gay if they like lolis. Lolis have DFC. And there's nothing wrong with being gay. People need to understand that "You're gay." is the same as saying "You're a snooker player."
Nope, mature women can have DFC too. And yes maybe I hate men in general a little.
Note i have nothing against gays. But hating women because of their various shapes is another thing.
