Police on Transsexual Groper: “All Her Victims Loved It”
The arrest of a “female chikan,” a near mythic object of fantasy for many male Japanese commuters, has resulted in more than a few dreams being shattered after it was revealed that the chikan was not only a woman, but had also apparently been groping scores of men, all without so much as a single complaint.
In fact, Kyoto transport police had marked the “woman” out as a “suspicious chijo” (chijo is the feminine form of “chikan,” or a female pervert in other words) and launched an investigation into her habitual antics since she had come to light the previous month.
This explains why an officer was watching over her when she was arrested, still at this stage appearing to be a woman.
After the arrest it took some time for police to realise the suspect was actually a man – for all intents and purposes he appeared to be well turned out lady of medium build, with long shoulder length hair, careful makeup, female business attire and a suitably feminine voice and bust.
Police were completely unaware of her secret “Everybody at the station thought we had a woman until it came to questioning her.”
Once it became apparent that their suspect was male, the first thought of police was that they were dealing with a crossdressing homosexual maniac predating on innocent male commuters.
Questioning the suspect soon revealed a rather more complex situation however: “I have gender identity disorder. I’ve been diagnosed with it.”
With the suspect’s name already legally changed to that of a woman, the police mood softened: “In fact I feel a bit sorry for her” – note that with Japanese generally lacking in gendered pronouns, police are easily able to skirt round the issue of what to call “her.”
Police also frankly reveal why it was they had to hunt down the groper themselves: “The victims all likely thought they were being groped by a woman and so were delighted. There wasn’t a single complaint or report filed about her.”
Just how many of these delighted men have gone on to spread tales of their delightful abuse at the hands of a female chikan, little knowing that it was actually a crossdressing man, will perhaps never be known, thankfully for those concerned.
The suspect expressed the usual deviant lust so characteristic of chikan in explaining the motive for the crimes: “I was lonely. I wanted the warmth of a man.”
As a first offence, many such gropers have charges dropped but the offence held on file, and this case is especially unusual in that none of the victims actually seemed to object to the assault.
However, police are still not buying any of the “vulnerable transsexual” sob story: “That is that and this is this,” they say, and they intend to press further charges if possible.
Reportedly, their prisoner was held in a male cell.
Transsexual man is not a woman.
Quite right. But a transsexual woman, such as the one discussed in this article, is.
If you're going to make a statement like that, it helps to get your terminology right. A transsexual man is someone who identifies as a man, not someone who is physically a man. Perhaps you should have just used a slur, like tranny, heshe, or shemale.
Actually am surprised from how bad that statement makes men look like. It's like saying men don't care about being molested. Talking about making only women look like victims.
The reason men don't report such things is not because they are happy with any woman crabbing there balls out of the blue but because they don't ant to appear weak that they allowed themselves get violated by a woman. People will say "his a man he should handle it himself".
If a woman groped me, I'd almost certainly punch her in the face, or kick her in the stomach. Or otherwise hurt her.
Typo?
"that the chikan was not only a woman"
Shouldn't it be "That the chikan was not only not a woman"?
In the United States, and definitely here in New York City, this sort of molestation could've likely resulted in an outright murder. Most American men would probably just be aghast at the revelation, come to terms with it, and move on; however, there are lots of others who will totally lose their reason and kill you over such a stunt. Deceit=Death.
This reminds me of a conversation with a male acquaintance, years ago:
"Hey, uh ... may I suck your dick?"
"No thanks."
"Come on dude, it's not gay if I do it TO YOU."
"From my perspective, one guy sucking another guy's dick seems pretty fucking gay to me."
"In the United States, and definitely here in New York City, this sort of molestation could've likely resulted in an outright murder. Most American men would probably just be aghast at the revelation, come to terms with it, and move on; however, there are lots of others who will totally lose their reason and kill you over such a stunt. Deceit=Death."
It's easy to tell when we're dealing with a transphobic lunatic when he's thinking murder is totally okay.
Thankfully, crazy people like you are already a minority and will soon be extinct.
You know what's not okay? Murder. As long as crazy lunatics like you advocate murder, transsexuals have to hide, sorry to say. Start acting like reasonable people, for one, and they can stop <3
Until then, deal with it.
gender disorder your ass? go and tell me that Harisu is a dude?!
As people say.... It's not harrasment if you like it.
If you dont like it, however, its harassment. A bit unfair >.>
"The arrest of a “female chikan,” a near mythic object of fantasy for many male Japanese commuters, has resulted in more than a few dreams being shattered after it was revealed that the chikan was not only a woman, "
That should read "not only not a woman"
But it was a woman, technically. Not genetically, but still a woman so Artefact's correct.
You aren't legally a women unless you complete an SRS/GRS. So legally she wasn't a women.
Doesn't that depend on where? I don't know about Japan, but in the USA I thought it was possible for a female to become a man with just the boob job surgery, and not their reproductive organs. I sort of assumed it worked the other way around as well there - as long as an ex-man is a female in every other aspect they can get away with keeping their genitalia.
if it took the police that long to realize it was a man...
and they seem quite shocked to find out it's actually a man...
and everyone she/he 'abused' enjoyed it...
then we're probably dealing with a delicious trap.
A delicious trap of Hideyoshi, Jun and Bridget levels...
is easy to know who is man or woman with the Adam's Apple in the neck
every man have it http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laryngeal_prominence
I'm a guy and my Adam's apple doesn't protrude, as I have a large neck. I can feel it, but it doesn't show....
There are surgeries out there that shave off the Adam's Apple, so the lack of an Adam's Apple is not proof of gender. The only way to tell is to look at their fingers. If the index finger is longer than the ring finger, then it's a woman.
The length of the index fingers relative to that of the ring fingers has nothing to do with gender. It's determined by the level of hormones that a fetus was exposed to while developing in the womb. Exposed to more testosterone than estrogen = ring fingers are longer, exposed to more estrogen than testosterone = index fingers are longer.
Even so, women do tend to have longer index fingers, while men tend to have longer ring fingers, but the opposite isn't uncommon for both.
I'm male, yet my index fingers are longer (I'm also a tanssexual, fwiw).
When you feel like showing your feminine side, use your left hand.
Wonder if this can be used as an indication of potential for muscle growth..
Mine are equidistant. Bit of a tomboyish girl, so maybe the hormone thing fits. Interesting to know...
What if they are different for both hands? My index is shorter on the right and longer on the left. (I am a girl)
BULLSHIT; both my index fingers are shorter than the ring ones and I'm a woman.
Yeah I've read it, interesting bit.
Ok what? the BULLSHIT thing has everything to do with learning bad words than anything biological; so I'm calling bullshit on your example.
and as i stated above for Anon. its a chemical difference. in his case, his index fingers are longer than his rings. therefore signifying that he has a slightly higher estrogen level than he does testosterone. In your case you have a higher testosterone level than you do estrogen. case in point (i know not a good example but go with me here) your use of "bullshit" and in caps possibly signifying your possible hostility and anger, wich is perfectly fine and going with the chemical of testosterone you have more of.
shouldn't reply to that anon yaku, its just trolling you using information being syphoned off wikipedia.
information from wikipedia
Cosmetic surgery to reduce the size of a laryngeal prominence is called chondrolaryngoplasty (thyroid chondroplasty).This surgery may change the patient's voice and cause PERMANENT DAMAGE, as well as leave a VISIBLE SCAR. In many types of gender reassignment surgery, chondrolaryngoplasty may be performed.
In this case, I'm confused, My indexes are longer than the rings, and up until this point I was fairly certain I was a man.
have no fear. you are still a man. The thing is that you have a higher estrogen level than you do testosterone. therefor making you slightly more emotional, than aggressive, and other varients between men and women. please bare in mind its not a major swing to the left or right making you want to wear pastells and a neck kerchiff or wear flannel and eat corn meal chilly on ice cream. you just have slightly more of one chemical in your body than the other.