Police or Samurai? Knife Maniac Taken Down in “Swordfight”
Japanese police have attracted attention for their flashy samurai-style takedown of a knife-wielding maniac who had already stabbed one officer, being photographed in a “swordfight” as they subdued him.
The incident began one morning with police in the historic city of Nara receiving a report of a “quarrel” in which one man had been stabbed.
Police arrived in the area in force, dispatching some 40 officers to the area, and began searching for the suspect.
Soon a sergeant found the suspect, a 31-year-old unemployed man later found to have 3 kitchen and fruit knives in his possession (he can be seen dual-wielding in the photographs), 400m away from his home, and approached him for questioning.
He did not however come willingly, stabbing at one officer’s head and injuring him lightly. Reinforcements arrived rapidly and began to subdue him in uniquely Japanese style, using their batons as bokken:
The man was arrested and charged with interfering with police duties and assaulting a police officer, charges he denies saying “I have absolutely no recollection of the event.”
Whatever else can be said of Japanese police (who carry pistols as standard), they do deserve credit for not lazily gunning the suspect down or tasering him into cardiac arrest as police elsewhere do frequently.
The samurai spirit, it lives on!
now if only they would do things like this in America instead of shooting or tasing at just about everything that moves.... although they would probably just swing the thing like a bat at the poor guy's head >.>;
Yeah you see cops here with tasers, pepper spray, and a gun and a suspect runs (DOESN'T fight back) and they gun him down to his back. Fucking insane, and our worthless president says do it more.
why no one say it's kendo
dan 1 kendo equal to dan 3 other martial arts
Unleash The Kraken!
BAN~KAI!!!
quality comment
dual fail...bleach sucks! crappy anime! crappy animation...crappi storyline...crappier backstory...just terribley average at everything else....ok soundtrack thanks to AKFG or whoever that was.
So bleach ranting are you?
Well aren't you a pointless creature because I don't believe any of your arguements have any backup.
Please explain whats is so crappy about it?
...Actually don't
Its better than the moe/pointless hentai crap which have been spewing out recently.
I like my hentai to make sense ¬¬
I think the best part of reading these kinds of articles is the whacked out excuse the criminal gives. No recollection? Seriously?
Maybe he got hit hard in the head and got amnesia..?
A very convenient case of amnesia indeed.
Yeah
I think it's also fun for them since they don't have much that many things to do...
One pistol could end it in seconds, where's the fun there?
Taser guns do make it fun...
"Look at him shacking... discharge him again"
Doing twice tase can kill anyone (no kidding).
He'll probably dodge it or deflect it, then slice your head off. Then pose while all of your blood squirts through the vacant space above the neck where your head previously occupied
It wasn't a quarrel. It was a "quarrel". Knife crimes aren't to be taken lightly, and when there's a large area to be covered, 40 men sounds right.
40 officers for a quarrel report?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDhZ5diK4g4
Don't tase me, bro! Hahahahahahahahah!
I like how Japanese police never seem to skimp when it comes to apprehending criminals.
From what I know, the dozens of policecars you see chasing perps in anime aren't really an exaggeration, there's articles from them sending hundreds of officers in dozens of vehicles after some speeding guy in a tuned car.
When a traffic accident happens, they barricade off everything, meticulously gather up every single piece for evidence, before letting traffic onto the area again.
Over here in Germany you frequently have to dodge glass and shards all over the more dangerous intersections, because noone cleans up properly after accidents. ~_~
no it cant! have u ever been tased?
"don't tase me bro!"
I wanted to apply to work in a local police office once but they wouldn't let me carry a sword around.
Guess now I know where to go!
*"Don't tase me bro [http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkMkGOpAF4s]"
"Don't tase me man..." I remember that guy..
"Don't tase me Bro!"
fixed.
if the other guy had a samurai sword on the other hand, i'd gun him down
you know, just to be safe
A good old fashioned sword fight. Methinks the officers been watching Sengoku Basara lately...
OYAKATA-SAMAAAA!!!
YUKIMURA!
OYAKATA SAMA!!
THAT is the Bushido way.
You'll feel the bushido with your ass !
i lol'd :D
That's the bushido gay.
Oh, the gay community has been awaken.
And beating someone with anything is much more fun than just plainly shooting him.
Guns are awesome, but melee weapons are the best.
i heard they train with kendo (police sports community) and judo and and and..so it must have been fun !
i would aim for his throat though to make him feel pain X:-)
Japanese police, fucking cool.
For the Honor of Samurai Way.
Samurai Way FTW!
Hypnotoad Samurai Squad!
^ FUND IT.
THIS IS SPART... NARA!
FOR GLORY
OF HYPNOTOAD!
Mate, they used a metre stick against a 10cm knife... A real samurai would catch the thing in his hands!
a real samurai would grab the blade between his index and middle finger, then break it off! :)
I think you mean ninja. A real samurai would just use his own sword, nothing overly fancy.
hiten mitsurugi style yoh!
Or Yoshimitsu!
wait...then you need a robotic wooden arm...
That man should call Unlimited Knife Works
Am i the only person who noticed that the knifeman looks like he's trying to pull a wolverine? hes holding the knives between his knuckles!