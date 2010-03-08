Rei’s Breast Fetches $4,500
- Categories: News
- Date: Mar 8, 2010 20:02 JST
- Tags: Auctions, Collections, Evangelion, Marketing, Oppai, Otaku, Rei Ayanami
Ayanami Rei‘s left breast has fetched ¥403,000 at auction, probably some sort of record.
The item in question is an original Shinseiki Evangelion movie cell featuring the heroine’s naked torso, a desirable item indeed for Rei fans.
Topically, Rei only narrowly beat a recent fully clothed Nagato at ¥356,000, and of course Fate Testarossa managed ¥532,000, possibly a sign of the times.
Rei fans can take solace in the speculative conclusion that were her other breast in frame she might have gone for twice as much, soundly beating the upstarts.
Here's a question. How does one identify fake cels? I feel like purchasing a number of them for decorative purposes.
I've seen a cel of Rei smiling go for well over 500.000 yen on Yahoo Japan a few months ago, so this isn't even close to being a record for Evangelion cels. Some cels from Ghibli anime like Totoro or Nausicaa have been known to fetch over 1.500.000 yen ($17.000). I have a small anime cel collection myself, but most of the cels I own were in the $50 to $100 range. The most i've personally paid for an anime cel is 90.000 yen (about $1000) for a particularly nice Ruri Hoshino cel.
There's one Cel on Y!AJ of Rei's BOTH BREASTS going for 800,000 yen.
http://page6.auctions.yahoo.co.jp/jp/auction/f78146272
(^o^)
If it was an official loli version of Rei Ayanami cell frame, it would be thrice the price...
A big reason why this cel went for so much is because Evangelion cels are not readily available to the public. They were never released outside of certain special giveaways, and so they're extremely rare. Any Evangelion cel that shows an identifiable scene is going to be worth a lot. A fully clothed Rei Ayaname would likely go for as much, probably more if it showed her whole body.
so what. just because its rare? its stil a piece of useless junk.
Does someone remember from where the cell can be ? - a psycho sequence maybe or Rei floating inside a tube sequence or 3th impact ... ?? or "I'm not your doll" sequence ?
There was a nice cel of Rei Ayanami smiling that went for over 500.000 yen on Yahoo Japan a few months ago, so this is nowhere near record territory.
Still considerably more than i'd ever pay for any cel, of course. The most i've paid for a cel thusfar is $1000 for a particularly nice cel of Ruri Hoshino from the Nadesico anime.
Rei is all powerful.
Tell me when they sell Asuka's breasts, then I will be interested :)
What's next...Shinji's semen?
I would rather buy Asuka's breats pre fap scene.
...and what about 2 million yen for Asuka changing?
http://page.auctions.yahoo.co.jp/jp/auction/127673047
True, but there's no way that's ever going to sell at that price. That particular cel's been sitting there for over half a year. The seller's probably hoping that some sucker with more money than sense bids on it. I don't think even the most fanatical Evangelion fan would be prepared to pay that kind of money. It's a good cel, but it's probably only worth about 375.000 yen tops.
...but unfortunately there are not much Asuka fanservice scenes in NGE :(
If it would be the scene where Asuka is sitting naked in the bathtub or from the beginning of the movie EOE after Shinji's "assault" - they would maybe sell for such prices :)
I wouldn't think that they would sell in Japan Rei cell with both breasts ad nipples for 8,800 USD and Asuka for 22,000 USD. I thought that Rei is much more popular in Japan. They place mostly Rei on products and she seems to be a perfect wife otakus would want.
I'm SO marrying that cell in Guam's Church!
hundred thousands of yen just for this?
Man, Type A Otakus are srs business...
never dig to deep in the rabbit hole, waifu love has limits. or you end up as some creepy fan who need to own items like this :0
I take offense to the Fate hate. Nanoha'll starlight breaker anyone that messes with her Fate-chan.
I take offense to the Fate hate. Nanoha will starlight breaker anyone that messes w/ Fate.
that's ridiculous - I mean Rei's breasts are nice and all... but that kind of money for one frame?!
For Rei I would spend that money easy. She was my first anime crush like 9-10 years ago.
Cannot... comprehend... obsession...
*blows up*
Good, less competition for the cell.
For but a few grand more, Gainax could animate a short vignette of YOU, fondling Rei's breasts!
They'll save money on seiyuu fees by not having her react in any way!
Man you could pay bunch of prostitutes to cosplay a dozen Rei's and have yourself a nice Rei orgy for that kind of money. Could even have thrown in an Asuka or two.
@Anon 20:43:
Yeah, look at the numbers:
As of today, 403,000 Yen is US$4462.20.
That's more than 2/3 of a $6,000.00 RealDoll (3-D INanimate) [I just checked RealDoll's site; they've now got elf-ear options and she-male options, for those of you who swing that way].
Or, twenty-nine $150.00 hookers (3-D animate),
or, forty-four $100.00 hookers (3-D animate),
or, eighty-nine $50.00 hookers (3-D animate).
The film-clip thing just isn't cost effective. Why not get a RealDoll and dress her up like Rei?
You can't resell any of those things.
You don't want to go half-assed on a purchase like that.
Get a shemale, elf-eared realdoll, that's inspired by an anime character.
Remember, it's not gay if it's an elf.
http://www.penny-arcade.com/comic/2009/12/2/
A she-male elven RealDoll? No shit? o_0
I'd rather have a naked Rei cell than a bunch of 3D whores.
Just goes to show the vast superiority of 2D.
The Rebuild of Evangelion: They Can (not) Refuse to Fap thats why :D
Can we get a discount on the right breast?
And what if it's fake? Can there even be an indisputable proof? Have they done molecular analysis or something?
he doesn't care...reason is to show off how rich he is, or to measure his otakuism. most likely.
This is an otaku we're talking about. It's probably he is just THAT obsessed with Rei. Here's hoping he didn't have to make any...*ahem*.."special loans"to get it.
Probably a certificate of authenticity or something. But what if THAT was faked?? :o
If the item was faked then the buyer was FUCKED
Well why not? If he's got THIS much money to spend on crap, the Japanese babes will be hanging around his neck even if he doesn't want them to.
...he only has to exit his room at least once for that.
That buyer was fucked the moment he got $4,500 and watched the eva movie
A guy like that probably will never get "fucked"
More or less, the same spent as having a 3D girlfriend.
That buyer was fucked up already at the moment he agreed to pay this much for something like that.
Still, this is Rei's left breast! A left breast!
You can't make up shit like that.
To tell ya the truth, I don't even think It would be but so hard to fake...(the certificate I mean)
That isn't a fake, if you want to see a fake ayanami breast buy a mogudan doujin.
The trick to make it seem real, is not to overdo it. Like showing her entire body. If just one breast is shown, or both visible trough what was supposed to be steam then it will automatically seem real.
"breat"?
lol updated
grammar nazi win
Yeah, wut?
Don't you know? "Breast" is actually the wrong spelling of the word. You guys should really pay more attention in English class...