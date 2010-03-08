Rei’s Breast Fetches $4,500

Ayanami Rei‘s left breast has fetched ¥403,000 at auction, probably some sort of record.

The item in question is an original Shinseiki Evangelion movie cell featuring the heroine’s naked torso, a desirable item indeed for Rei fans.

Topically, Rei only narrowly beat a recent fully clothed Nagato at ¥356,000, and of course Fate Testarossa managed ¥532,000, possibly a sign of the times.

Rei fans can take solace in the speculative conclusion that were her other breast in frame she might have gone for twice as much, soundly beating the upstarts.