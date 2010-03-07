Chinese Mangaka Xià Dá “Too Cute”
- Date: Mar 7, 2010 09:57 JST
Chinese mangaka Xià Dá (夏達, or Ka Tatsu as it is rendered in Japanese) has amazed Japanese manga fans by dint of sheer cuteness.
She lives in the city of Hangzhou in the Zhejiang province of mainland China; despite her face and school uniform, she is 28-years-old.
A number of her works are currently available in Japanese, and currently she is serialised in Ultra Jump. A sampling seems to demonstrate she is not lacking in talent either:
Reactions, unanimously approving, range from “She’s a mangaka? Impossible” to “She’s certainly got the kind of face you creepy otaku are into.”
She seems to have a very promising career ahead of her, especially if she keeps wearing a schoolgirl outfit.
The real life Aoki Ko????
She is amazing pretty! *o* I am dazzled
Goddess tag?
Her artwork is fantastic!
炒作，整俩画师画两张，找个小美女露露脸，提高提高知名度
汉/英语高手来翻一下
Translation:
Hyped by the media. Get a few random artist and draw a few works then throw in a pretty faced girl to boost her popularity.
