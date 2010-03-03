Izayoi Sakuya Nopan Ero-Cosplay

Elite Touhou cosplayer Lenfried is caught with her pantsu down in a recent shoot of her cosplay of choice, Izayoi Sakuya.

Lenfried has cosplayed any number of Touhou characters in the past, including one nopan Reimu, and even makes appearances at fests.

Truly, there is a Sakuya for any taste or fetish, and with thousands of cosplay photos to her credit, it seems it was only a matter of time before she found herself caught with her tail between her legs.