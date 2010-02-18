RSSChannel

Russian Quality Cosplay – Animatrix 2010

Russian cosplay is once again highlighted courtesy of major Russian cosplay event Animatrix; a selection of the photos taken at the event is visible below:

Via Sengie.



    Avatar of Silentium
    Comment by Silentium
    22:29 18/02/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    So Russians really rock at cos-play.
    Damn, Americans need to take lessons for NDK.

    Avatar of ranivus
    Comment by ranivus
    21:38 20/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hah how can you say americans suck at cosplay. Ofc they wont show the shitty cosplayers in this thread. Open your eyes! Theres shtty cosplay everywhere.
    Some really good cosplay (and some avg cosplay) from AX '08:
    http://s41.photobucket.com/albums/e289/ranivus/AX%202008/?start=all [http://s41.photobucket.com/albums/e289/ranivus/AX 2008/?start=all]

    But as for the russkies they all look the same. Noones smiling either or posing at all they're all just standing or looking up. Didin't find any to go gaga over.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:00 16/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    Because smiling is overrated.

    Avatar of Ken
    Comment by Ken
    23:01 18/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    indeed

    Comment by 美味しいケーキ。Delicake!
    09:43 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    ?? Wut? Mother Russia, where's my Suou Pavlichenko?

    Avatar of Darkrockslizer
    Comment by Darkrockslizer
    19:23 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I was amazed at how good cosplay amounts here could rival even the Japanese comikets.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:11 21/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    http://eliseew.otaku.ru/cpg/albums/Animatrix%202010/1/normal_DSC00356.jpg [http://eliseew.otaku.ru/cpg/albums/Animatrix 2010/1/normal_DSC00356.jpg]
    Suou cosplay from Animatrix

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:57 21/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Avatar of A_Moose
    Comment by A_Moose
    23:41 18/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You're an idiot if you think all Americans are terrible and all Russians are good. There's terrible and awesome cosplayers all over the place.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:50 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    40.

    Is that Griffith!?

    Awesome.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:45 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Most of the terrible cosplays are from America though.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:40 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Artefact should really do more of these posts with cosplays from different countries.

    I've seen a lot of quality cosplays from Brazil, Mexico, Phillipines...

    The lack of tokusatsu cosplays in western countries is very disturbing.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:30 21/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You have obviously not seen shitty cosplays in Japan then, because they are there. You are blinded by over use of Photoshop it seems. The people in other countries simply won't take photos of terrible cosplays that they don't want to photoshop to look better.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:50 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    No way...

    I'd so do C.C. and Alicia...

    if they were legal, anyway... *cough*

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:26 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    In Soviet Russia, the cosplay wears YOU!

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:38 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    you're an idiot if you think americans are good at anything and some russians are terrible at cosplay.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:21 20/02/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    thanks for getting off topic and turning this nice post into a hate fest. not even 5 seconds into the comments and it's already "america is stupid." as for the people who get offended at these comments, please dont feed the trolls, like im probably doing right now. yes, im an american, and these comments actually dont bother me. i can vouch and say that, yes, americans are idiots. its the truth. but so is the rest of the world. its just that there is a time and place for everything, and nows not the time.

    Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former.

    * Albert Einstein

    anyways, back on topic. gotta say, this was some awesome cosplaying. really like the c.c. ones, though 50 was probably my favorite. gotta love russia. russia : where the women are men, and the men are bears.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:55 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Americans are idiots.
    plain and simple

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:34 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    american are idiots of thinking they are superior.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:35 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Generalizing the american as a whole is fucking retarded, do you seriously think everyone here is a white racist power hungry redneck?

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:58 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You mean beating the crap out of them, don't you?

    I prefer unadultered expressions.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:21 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, keep repeating that to yourself and it will became reallity one day, or not.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:12 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Americans are good at liberating the shit out of people.
    Mission Accomplished.

    Avatar of TehBoringOne
    Comment by TehBoringOne
    07:42 25/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Where the women are men and the men are bears? Surely you don't know about those beautiful figure skaters (sans the Japanese cutie competing for Russia) on the Winter Olympics, do you?

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:43 20/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Generalizing doesn't mean everyone it just means most.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:28 21/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You do realize that the comment by Anonymous
    @ 11:12 19/02/2010 was sarcastic right? God you people are fucking retarded.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:07 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Show me a Zangief cosplayer then i'll be impressed

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:27 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I was looking for Balalaika.

    Avatar of First Posting Idiot
    Comment by First Posting Idiot
    07:16 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looking at galleries and deciding which country is better at Cosplay is pointless. All these events are different sizes. The larger the event, the more quality costumes there are to highlight.

    BTW
    http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/russian-cosplay-animatrix-2010/russian-quality-cosplay-animatrix-2010-042.jpg
    First 7 Ghost costume I've seen.

    Avatar of Lucifer
    Comment by Lucifer
    05:45 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I couldn't enjoy looking at this gallery, their huge western noses got in the way. It's distracting.. :<

    Avatar of RedRat
    Comment by RedRat
    20:36 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yes, _your_ geography. Russia is Eurasia! :-P

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:18 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    last time i checked, Russia was in both Europe and Asia :P

    sincerely your, Russian Tyan ^^

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:10 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Last time I checked Russia was part of Asia

    Geography Fail.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:33 24/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Again, why is Europe a continent?If I were to judge by the landmasses, Europe is in Asia XP

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:30 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Americans could rock too, if 70% of their population wasn't overweight. Blame mcdonalds.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:31 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    No, actually the difference is costume care. Look at how much effort these ppl put into their work, compared to what you see in the US. Fat or not, attractive or not, to me it's all about how much effort and care you put into it.

    Avatar of CoreFlood
    Comment by CoreFlood
    05:25 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    There are so many things i could poke at but i won't even start....

    no but damn these guys are really good, i agree everyone has good and bad but these are still pretty damn good

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:28 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    don't forget BK too...

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:21 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    They all look like dudes to me

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:33 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agreed. 026 really caught my attention.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:05 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    His(her) point stands. All the women may not look the best, but that's some damn fine cosplay. Lots of variety, and generally awesome.

    Avatar of Otaku-ism
    Comment by Otaku-ism
    15:44 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Russian cosplays are one of the best in the west. May be the best too man. Nice.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:50 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Good Cosplay from UdSSR

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:34 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Would love to take the Taiga cosplayer as my russian bride >:D

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:48 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Suou cosplayed by every rus girl everyday

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:26 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm moving to Russia...

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:22 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh Shit My Eyes!! My Eyes!! Take em Off!! Get em Off MEeeee!!!

    Something like that ¬_¬

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:01 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Poor people in Russia cant afford cos play...most of them cant afford food...What you see here are bunch loaded kids whos mom and dad spend fortune on this shit...im sure most fo these kids drive SL500 amg and all the costumes they are wearing are hand made by gucci or armani...

    So yes Amaerican kids dont got the bling to be in teh same league of cos play.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:08 16/09/2012 # ! Neutral (0)

    You are an idiot, y'know? Russia isn't as poor as you say. There are almost no people who can't afford food now. And most of cosplays here are hand-made by cosplayers themselves (sometimes with help of friends).

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:51 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Bomb O.O

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:30 19/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    the best I've seen so far (Russians rock at cosplay )
    check 82 - aloe vera aka zetsu

