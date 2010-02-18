Russian Quality Cosplay – Animatrix 2010
Russian cosplay is once again highlighted courtesy of major Russian cosplay event Animatrix; a selection of the photos taken at the event is visible below:
Via Sengie.
Russian cosplay is once again highlighted courtesy of major Russian cosplay event Animatrix; a selection of the photos taken at the event is visible below:
Via Sengie.
So Russians really rock at cos-play.
Damn, Americans need to take lessons for NDK.
Hah how can you say americans suck at cosplay. Ofc they wont show the shitty cosplayers in this thread. Open your eyes! Theres shtty cosplay everywhere.
Some really good cosplay (and some avg cosplay) from AX '08:
http://s41.photobucket.com/albums/e289/ranivus/AX%202008/?start=all [http://s41.photobucket.com/albums/e289/ranivus/AX 2008/?start=all]
But as for the russkies they all look the same. Noones smiling either or posing at all they're all just standing or looking up. Didin't find any to go gaga over.
Because smiling is overrated.
indeed
?? Wut? Mother Russia, where's my Suou Pavlichenko?
I was amazed at how good cosplay amounts here could rival even the Japanese comikets.
http://eliseew.otaku.ru/cpg/albums/Animatrix%202010/1/normal_DSC00356.jpg [http://eliseew.otaku.ru/cpg/albums/Animatrix 2010/1/normal_DSC00356.jpg]
Suou cosplay from Animatrix
You're an idiot if you think all Americans are terrible and all Russians are good. There's terrible and awesome cosplayers all over the place.
40.
Is that Griffith!?
Awesome.
Most of the terrible cosplays are from America though.
Artefact should really do more of these posts with cosplays from different countries.
I've seen a lot of quality cosplays from Brazil, Mexico, Phillipines...
The lack of tokusatsu cosplays in western countries is very disturbing.
You have obviously not seen shitty cosplays in Japan then, because they are there. You are blinded by over use of Photoshop it seems. The people in other countries simply won't take photos of terrible cosplays that they don't want to photoshop to look better.
No way...
I'd so do C.C. and Alicia...
if they were legal, anyway... *cough*
In Soviet Russia, the cosplay wears YOU!
you're an idiot if you think americans are good at anything and some russians are terrible at cosplay.
thanks for getting off topic and turning this nice post into a hate fest. not even 5 seconds into the comments and it's already "america is stupid." as for the people who get offended at these comments, please dont feed the trolls, like im probably doing right now. yes, im an american, and these comments actually dont bother me. i can vouch and say that, yes, americans are idiots. its the truth. but so is the rest of the world. its just that there is a time and place for everything, and nows not the time.
Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former.
* Albert Einstein
anyways, back on topic. gotta say, this was some awesome cosplaying. really like the c.c. ones, though 50 was probably my favorite. gotta love russia. russia : where the women are men, and the men are bears.
Americans are idiots.
plain and simple
american are idiots of thinking they are superior.
Generalizing the american as a whole is fucking retarded, do you seriously think everyone here is a white racist power hungry redneck?
You mean beating the crap out of them, don't you?
I prefer unadultered expressions.
Yeah, keep repeating that to yourself and it will became reallity one day, or not.
Americans are good at liberating the shit out of people.
Mission Accomplished.
Where the women are men and the men are bears? Surely you don't know about those beautiful figure skaters (sans the Japanese cutie competing for Russia) on the Winter Olympics, do you?
Generalizing doesn't mean everyone it just means most.
You do realize that the comment by Anonymous
@ 11:12 19/02/2010 was sarcastic right? God you people are fucking retarded.
Show me a Zangief cosplayer then i'll be impressed
I was looking for Balalaika.
Looking at galleries and deciding which country is better at Cosplay is pointless. All these events are different sizes. The larger the event, the more quality costumes there are to highlight.
BTW
http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/russian-cosplay-animatrix-2010/russian-quality-cosplay-animatrix-2010-042.jpg
First 7 Ghost costume I've seen.
I couldn't enjoy looking at this gallery, their huge western noses got in the way. It's distracting.. :<
Yes, _your_ geography. Russia is Eurasia! :-P
last time i checked, Russia was in both Europe and Asia :P
sincerely your, Russian Tyan ^^
Last time I checked Russia was part of Asia
Geography Fail.
Again, why is Europe a continent?If I were to judge by the landmasses, Europe is in Asia XP
Americans could rock too, if 70% of their population wasn't overweight. Blame mcdonalds.
No, actually the difference is costume care. Look at how much effort these ppl put into their work, compared to what you see in the US. Fat or not, attractive or not, to me it's all about how much effort and care you put into it.
There are so many things i could poke at but i won't even start....
no but damn these guys are really good, i agree everyone has good and bad but these are still pretty damn good
don't forget BK too...
They all look like dudes to me
Agreed. 026 really caught my attention.
His(her) point stands. All the women may not look the best, but that's some damn fine cosplay. Lots of variety, and generally awesome.
Russian cosplays are one of the best in the west. May be the best too man. Nice.
Good Cosplay from UdSSR
Would love to take the Taiga cosplayer as my russian bride >:D
Suou cosplayed by every rus girl everyday
I'm moving to Russia...
Oh Shit My Eyes!! My Eyes!! Take em Off!! Get em Off MEeeee!!!
Something like that ¬_¬
Poor people in Russia cant afford cos play...most of them cant afford food...What you see here are bunch loaded kids whos mom and dad spend fortune on this shit...im sure most fo these kids drive SL500 amg and all the costumes they are wearing are hand made by gucci or armani...
So yes Amaerican kids dont got the bling to be in teh same league of cos play.
You are an idiot, y'know? Russia isn't as poor as you say. There are almost no people who can't afford food now. And most of cosplays here are hand-made by cosplayers themselves (sometimes with help of friends).
Bomb O.O
the best I've seen so far (Russians rock at cosplay )
check 82 - aloe vera aka zetsu