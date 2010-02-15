Busu-Kawaii Shana Cosplay

Busu-kawaii cosplay queen Akasan (or duckface as she is sometimes known) here gives one of her most iconic cosplay performances, depicting Shana of Shakugan no Shana with her usual facial contortions.





















[Open the last two images in new tabs and switch between them if the difference is too slight]

Akasan appears to be by far the most controversial cosplay idol; her enthusiastic use of Photoshop and inexplicable propensity to gurn whenever sensing a camera have ensured her a substantial following.

Some are enthralled by her cuteness, others consider her the cosplay equivalent of a horrible accident which transfixes the viewer, whilst yet others claim she is blurring the line between 2D and 3D with each successively more unreal shoot.