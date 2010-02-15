Busu-Kawaii Shana Cosplay
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Feb 15, 2010 16:52 JST
- Tags: 2D vs 3D, Akasan, Cosplay, Image Gallery, Photoshop, Shakugan no Shana, Shana
Busu-kawaii cosplay queen Akasan (or duckface as she is sometimes known) here gives one of her most iconic cosplay performances, depicting Shana of Shakugan no Shana with her usual facial contortions.
[Open the last two images in new tabs and switch between them if the difference is too slight]
Akasan appears to be by far the most controversial cosplay idol; her enthusiastic use of Photoshop and inexplicable propensity to gurn whenever sensing a camera have ensured her a substantial following.
Some are enthralled by her cuteness, others consider her the cosplay equivalent of a horrible accident which transfixes the viewer, whilst yet others claim she is blurring the line between 2D and 3D with each successively more unreal shoot.
Please someone punch her face and finish the job.
She is going to eat my soul
She looks like the chameleon from bloody roar. Both the man and his lizard form look like her facially.....
It feels like her eyes are starign into your soul or something damn kinda creepy
you are right!so horrible
After all that shit people posted over the Yoko cosplayer, and I will point out, A VERY GOOD COSPLAY OF YOKO BY A NON ASIAN COSPLAYER......
You then post this Shit, WTF are you thinking, this is shit..........
What's the matter with you people? Duckface is beautiful. I love her.
damnit, that silly face just ruined everything. :|
Has anyone considered, maybe she's just trying really hard to :3 ?
I'm not sure I'd want to see the picture when she actually pulls that off, but I'm still eagerly awaiting it.
reality switch is still cute. shame no pantsu shots.
I think I hear the uncanny valley calling for her.
ya know, i bet she'd look a lot prettier if she didnt try to make a weird face in every shot. thats all. and besides, even if it is shopped or not, she is not even close to ugly.
Picture 009: Did she actually closed her eyes a bit?
im not usually a violent person but if i knew a girl that looked as irritating facially as this girl i would happily beat her face in with a baseball bat. fortunately i've see the non photo shopped versions and shes not nearly as retarded irl as she looks here. irl she merely deserves a punch in the face.
Agree actually is the same I want to do to the 2D character for being so annoying.
what's wrong with her FACE !?
the goggles, they do nothing...
I donâ��t quite understand which of the two pictures at the bottom is more photoshopped.
herp. derp?
What's wrong with your faaaaaace?!?!
She's always good for a laugh
Much like last time, I have to admit, she does look quite a bit like a duck. However, her body is -quite- nice (or at least it was in that other cosplay of hers)
I still would do terrible things to her.....LOL
Scary ... but the last two pics are ok.
I really hope the other pics are shoped XD.
No way, the second to last one is way cuter than the very last one, which is just plain creepy.
Freakin' scary... photoshop was used for evil!
hasnt this already been posted here?
I have a strong desire, nay, NEED to punch her squarely in the face.
Has anyone actually seen anything of her without the power of Shoop and straight faced, I'd be in terested to see what she really looks like.
>>>> Emergency Reality Switch <<<<
*push the button,. . . . . turns into a duck*
"Some are enthralled by her cuteness..."
That was sarcasm, right? RIGHT?!
...well, at least she's not afraid (aka has guts) to look like that. Commendable. I doubt I would, being in her shoes.
You guys know damn well if you woke up in the middle of the night and that face from pic #3 was staring at you from the end of the bed...there would be some serious soiling of the sheets!
If I woke up next to that, I'll just fly away because it's obviously a bad dream that I thought I escaped by waking up.
This one you need more than a paper bag, you might need a muffler.
wheres my bitches
fapfapfap... AHHHH!!!!....fapfapfap....AHHHH!!!! *repeat*
she looks like a duck :D..but i will still quack her :P
she'd look a lot better if she didnt always do that stupid facial expression.
i think it'd be better to appear to have smaller eyes than eyes that seem that they're ready to pop out any second.
plus wtf are with her lips ? they're disgusting.
That is a fucking scary face
Someone please gouge out these eyes
I think she has a certain attractive quirkiness about her... Of course, after I fuck her like theres no tomorow, her face won't be the only think duck-like.
her smile (I think @@) is pretty weird :( looks scary
Paper bag job. Birth rate here is so low its good to give a hand or summat else. If you ever see a real blond Jap then its me.
= =这囧表情
you guys do know that "she" is actually a man right? XD and i`m not joking seriously
Those eyes...
They only makes her kinda a joker face.
it's good except her face looks like she's on drugs
the first pic was cute
i thought she was just makin her eyes bigger
but then the horror....it stayed the same with her other pics....
This is so wrong! The cosplay & costume are simply fantastic. Her hair is even stunning then, then her face makes me want to punch a baby.
Is she doing this on purpose? I despise her! she must be stopped! poor Shana-chan. Tim Burton couldn't create something that surreal and fugly.
So she only has one expression?