Busty Yoko Cosplay

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:15 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    For me she looks more than fine . A lot better than skinned japanese cosplayers .

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of erochichi
    Comment by erochichi
    02:47 11/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Never seen Japanese cosplayer without skin.

    Reply to erochichi
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:50 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I can't bring myself to like her. Sure she's got a great bod, but the face is just too old. She looks like a milf, but not anywhere near Yoko. Plus, her legs are a little on the thick side. For a Western Yoko I give her a 10/10. For anywhere near Yoko, I would give her 8/10. A point off for her too-mature-looking face, and a point for her legs.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:53 27/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    well she is cosplaying for the grow up yoko ._.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:00 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I dont remember seeing her at AnimeEvolution09, top 4 pics were taken in the new convention centre

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:00 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    She's gorgeous. <3
    She totally has the physique of Yoko, I don't see why people would dislike this,

    unless they have some sort of asian fetish.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:13 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's called mild or severe racism.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:28 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I wanna be honest here.... I wanna cum inside her

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:06 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    very nice

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of BloodLegacy
    Comment by BloodLegacy
    00:38 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I want to see a cosplayer make a well made costume that uses decent materials and stitching rather than the all too common cheap felt and vinyl combo.

    Reply to BloodLegacy
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:29 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I dont mind who's cosplaying, as long as the outfit and actions match...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:55 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    there are some white cosplayers that look decent...but this chick looks like a straight "hooker"...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:09 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    i would bang bang bang fingerbang her

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:46 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    picture 2 is obviously photoshoped and liquified around the waist. theres no more space for the ribs.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of moeblobfan
    Comment by moeblobfan
    16:30 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I just cannot be physically attracted to white cosplayers. In my mind, they can never get it right. Even so, this one was decent... Made me think, "Not sure if want..." instead of "DO NOT WANT." as they normally would.

    Reply to moeblobfan
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:29 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    funny thing is most people posting on here are probably kids with internet access whos only idea of real women is the porn they look up whilst fapping. phrases such as butter face and pig 3d make me laugh. shes not stunning but by no means is she butterfaced. i know beauty is in the eye of the beholder but....fapping morons who's ideas of perfection are so warped that the only time they can ejaculate is over a 2d picture drawn by some sweaty japanese ero artist is just fail.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:45 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    it'd be better if she didnt keep changing contacts (eye color)...could of at least fixed that with photoshop :/

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:43 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    American't

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:23 11/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Canadian actually

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:47 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't think it looks particularly shopped. She's not that beautiful, and the photo quality itself isn't very sharp.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:07 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    If you look at the stones in the full body picture you can see they are warped so she has a thinner waist, lawl.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:46 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    anon's right - it's shopped.

    Meh.

    I donno - she doesn't suit it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of stray
    Comment by stray
    13:56 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd hit that cosplay ass... I wounder what other cosplays she's done.

    Reply to stray
    Avatar of Cashmoney9000
    Comment by Cashmoney9000
    14:37 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You guys have the weirdest standards ever. You like that busu kawaii girl, and she looks like the chameleon from bloody roar. And this girl looks better than decent, and obviously shares some of your interest in anime in that she cosplays and has seen Guren Laggan. Do you not see the SLIM chances of meeting a girl like this!!!!

    Reply to Cashmoney9000
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:15 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Let me explain how good she is. Got to her cosplay site get the high res version of picture 005. Put your WS monitor on 1600x1200 select her picture as backdrop and use the FILL setting. Walla - no face and perfect body. I bet you leave that up for at least a week with no changes.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of KRFNN2Z9TS
    Comment by KRFNN2Z9TS
    02:34 11/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    126346156165

    Reply to KRFNN2Z9TS
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:36 13/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yoko as a white woman?! Tom Cruise as The Last Samurai? Brad Pitt in The Mexican? Maybe they'll produce my film: The Last N*gga on Earth starring Tom Hanks.

    Hey, don't get mad at me. Paul Mooney has my back.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:39 13/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    What most of you saying "she doesn't work as Yoko" fail to realize is something almost hilarious.

    For any male or female to "properly" and "faithfully" pull off the face of whatever character sucessfully, they have to have two major alterations made to their faces.

    1. They have to enlarge their eyes to at least the size of chicken eggs.

    2. They have to minimize their noses to the point of constantly being in danger of suffocation while merely talking or doing about anything that requires the least bit of effort, really.

    For the tl;dr crowd: "2D to 3D is fucking impossible on several levels, get the fuck over it!"

    - Zanosuke

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:50 27/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    and u are mad cuz she is "fat" and looks a litle old. at least she looks GOOD. and not like an idiot! you will never find a REAL girlfriend, im cursing you!.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:48 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    dayyyyyummm

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:39 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is a truly great cosplay. No photoshop what so ever and the girl looks great and sexy.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:06 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sexy and pretty.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:22 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    fappable enough i could say.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:47 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just look at the space around her waist. It is pinched inwards with the liquefy tool.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:12 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    looks great except for the bloody piercing.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:41 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think she is cute.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:29 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looks pretty good to me. Have you SEEN your average cosplayer ? Fugly little things.
    Besides, if this was a real 14-year old, doubt security would let her show up like that at the con.

    Girl needs to tone down the photoshop. Serious abuse of the liquify tool and satuation makes me curious on how she really looks.
    We don't need another Failodia.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:01 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nice belt!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:56 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Link doesn't work. It's got a ";" at the end keeping people from accessing it without changing it themselves.

    She's pretty cute.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of gamingikari
    Comment by gamingikari
    08:44 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh great, another cosplay post.

    Comments will consist of three factions:

    -"OMG! So hawt!"
    -"OMG! So disgusting! She has a slight imperfection and is thus a total pig!"
    -"OMG! She's not a drawing! So fail!"

    Trolling of one faction's comments by another will occasionally be interspersed with the rational comment of "pretty good cosplay".

    ...

    Seriously, girls like this are part of the reason I enjoy going to anime conventions. Anyone who says she's hideous is flat out wrong. She's obviously put a lot of work into the costume and if she's got some photoshopping in the pics... Really, so what?

    I would be willing to bet every cent I owned that nine out of ten of the people complaining about what a fat cow she is, or complaining about her minor imperfections, look much worse if they were to go out and photograph themselves.

    Anyone complaining about her subpar looks is either a model or is going to die alone.

    Reply to gamingikari
    Avatar of Shuubi
    Comment by Shuubi
    14:02 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    THANKYOU. INTELLIGENCE FOUND IN THIS THREAD!
    -applause-

    Reply to Shuubi
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:57 10/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anyone complaining about her subpar looks is either a model or is going to die alone.

    I'll just quote this to make it easier to find.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:19 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looks great to me, I don't understand why everyone's complaining about the face. I mean, sure, it'd be possible to have a face like Yoko's if no one had any cheeks at all, but that extra flab pretty much makes it impossible to have a face completely like hers. Not that her face is bad anyway. Again, wtf is with the complaining...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:24 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    The face is not that bad (I exaggerated with the butterface comment), but it does not fit the character at all. Yoko has a cute child face, this girl has the face of a woman... obviously child face + boobs is impossible in real life, but still...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:17 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Haven't met my wife, I see.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:26 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Also, it's not like we get to fuck her for free or anything, so we can complain all we want...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by H-Ero
    09:30 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Still not busty enough.

    Reply to H-Ero
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:33 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    like your mom.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Kortaku
    Comment by Kortaku
    09:27 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Butterface.

    Side note: everyone is getting downrated...

    Reply to Kortaku
    Comment by H-Ero
    09:32 09/02/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Side note: everyone is getting downrated..."

    Everyone always gets downrated. There's no need to point it out.

    Reply to H-Ero
    Avatar of Artefact
    Comment by Artefact
    14:37 09/02/2010 # ! Perverse

    Actually only the idiots are being downrated. And the overall average for voted comments is +0.3 so you must really be doing something wrong.

    Reply to this comment





