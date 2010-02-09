Busty Yoko Cosplay
Yoko Littner is cosplayed here with volume and verisimilitude in her usual skimpy ensemble, for once managing to outdo the 2D version in colourfulness.
Demonstrating perhaps that overenthusiastic Photoshop usage is not just the preserve of Japanese cosplayers and their photographer minions. Perhaps an occasion to thankful no originals are included.
For me she looks more than fine . A lot better than skinned japanese cosplayers .
Never seen Japanese cosplayer without skin.
I can't bring myself to like her. Sure she's got a great bod, but the face is just too old. She looks like a milf, but not anywhere near Yoko. Plus, her legs are a little on the thick side. For a Western Yoko I give her a 10/10. For anywhere near Yoko, I would give her 8/10. A point off for her too-mature-looking face, and a point for her legs.
well she is cosplaying for the grow up yoko ._.
I dont remember seeing her at AnimeEvolution09, top 4 pics were taken in the new convention centre
She's gorgeous. <3
She totally has the physique of Yoko, I don't see why people would dislike this,
unless they have some sort of asian fetish.
It's called mild or severe racism.
I wanna be honest here.... I wanna cum inside her
very nice
I want to see a cosplayer make a well made costume that uses decent materials and stitching rather than the all too common cheap felt and vinyl combo.
I dont mind who's cosplaying, as long as the outfit and actions match...
there are some white cosplayers that look decent...but this chick looks like a straight "hooker"...
i would bang bang bang fingerbang her
picture 2 is obviously photoshoped and liquified around the waist. theres no more space for the ribs.
I just cannot be physically attracted to white cosplayers. In my mind, they can never get it right. Even so, this one was decent... Made me think, "Not sure if want..." instead of "DO NOT WANT." as they normally would.
funny thing is most people posting on here are probably kids with internet access whos only idea of real women is the porn they look up whilst fapping. phrases such as butter face and pig 3d make me laugh. shes not stunning but by no means is she butterfaced. i know beauty is in the eye of the beholder but....fapping morons who's ideas of perfection are so warped that the only time they can ejaculate is over a 2d picture drawn by some sweaty japanese ero artist is just fail.
it'd be better if she didnt keep changing contacts (eye color)...could of at least fixed that with photoshop :/
American't
Canadian actually
I don't think it looks particularly shopped. She's not that beautiful, and the photo quality itself isn't very sharp.
If you look at the stones in the full body picture you can see they are warped so she has a thinner waist, lawl.
anon's right - it's shopped.
Meh.
I donno - she doesn't suit it.
I'd hit that cosplay ass... I wounder what other cosplays she's done.
You guys have the weirdest standards ever. You like that busu kawaii girl, and she looks like the chameleon from bloody roar. And this girl looks better than decent, and obviously shares some of your interest in anime in that she cosplays and has seen Guren Laggan. Do you not see the SLIM chances of meeting a girl like this!!!!
Let me explain how good she is. Got to her cosplay site get the high res version of picture 005. Put your WS monitor on 1600x1200 select her picture as backdrop and use the FILL setting. Walla - no face and perfect body. I bet you leave that up for at least a week with no changes.
Yoko as a white woman?! Tom Cruise as The Last Samurai? Brad Pitt in The Mexican? Maybe they'll produce my film: The Last N*gga on Earth starring Tom Hanks.
Hey, don't get mad at me. Paul Mooney has my back.
What most of you saying "she doesn't work as Yoko" fail to realize is something almost hilarious.
For any male or female to "properly" and "faithfully" pull off the face of whatever character sucessfully, they have to have two major alterations made to their faces.
1. They have to enlarge their eyes to at least the size of chicken eggs.
2. They have to minimize their noses to the point of constantly being in danger of suffocation while merely talking or doing about anything that requires the least bit of effort, really.
For the tl;dr crowd: "2D to 3D is fucking impossible on several levels, get the fuck over it!"
- Zanosuke
and u are mad cuz she is "fat" and looks a litle old. at least she looks GOOD. and not like an idiot! you will never find a REAL girlfriend, im cursing you!.
dayyyyyummm
This is a truly great cosplay. No photoshop what so ever and the girl looks great and sexy.
Sexy and pretty.
fappable enough i could say.
Just look at the space around her waist. It is pinched inwards with the liquefy tool.
looks great except for the bloody piercing.
I think she is cute.
Looks pretty good to me. Have you SEEN your average cosplayer ? Fugly little things.
Besides, if this was a real 14-year old, doubt security would let her show up like that at the con.
Girl needs to tone down the photoshop. Serious abuse of the liquify tool and satuation makes me curious on how she really looks.
We don't need another Failodia.
Nice belt!
Link doesn't work. It's got a ";" at the end keeping people from accessing it without changing it themselves.
She's pretty cute.
Oh great, another cosplay post.
Comments will consist of three factions:
-"OMG! So hawt!"
-"OMG! So disgusting! She has a slight imperfection and is thus a total pig!"
-"OMG! She's not a drawing! So fail!"
Trolling of one faction's comments by another will occasionally be interspersed with the rational comment of "pretty good cosplay".
Seriously, girls like this are part of the reason I enjoy going to anime conventions. Anyone who says she's hideous is flat out wrong. She's obviously put a lot of work into the costume and if she's got some photoshopping in the pics... Really, so what?
I would be willing to bet every cent I owned that nine out of ten of the people complaining about what a fat cow she is, or complaining about her minor imperfections, look much worse if they were to go out and photograph themselves.
Anyone complaining about her subpar looks is either a model or is going to die alone.
Looks great to me, I don't understand why everyone's complaining about the face. I mean, sure, it'd be possible to have a face like Yoko's if no one had any cheeks at all, but that extra flab pretty much makes it impossible to have a face completely like hers. Not that her face is bad anyway. Again, wtf is with the complaining...
The face is not that bad (I exaggerated with the butterface comment), but it does not fit the character at all. Yoko has a cute child face, this girl has the face of a woman... obviously child face + boobs is impossible in real life, but still...
Haven't met my wife, I see.
Also, it's not like we get to fuck her for free or anything, so we can complain all we want...
Still not busty enough.
like your mom.
Butterface.
Side note: everyone is getting downrated...
"Side note: everyone is getting downrated..."
Everyone always gets downrated. There's no need to point it out.
Actually only the idiots are being downrated. And the overall average for voted comments is +0.3 so you must really be doing something wrong.