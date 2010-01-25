Goddess of 2ch “Arisa-tan”: “I Like Embarrassing Outfits!”
- Categories: Galleries, H, Japan
- Date: Jan 25, 2010 09:49 JST
- Tags: 2ch, Brassieres, Exhibitionism, Fashion, Goddesses, Image Gallery, Lingerie, Oppai, Voyeurism
One of the goddesses native to 2ch, known as “Arisa” for this encounter, and equipped with a high quality digital camera and, perhaps more importantly, some very raunchy lingerie, has decided to share some photographs of herself, proudly proclaiming “I like embarrassing outfits!”:
Please excuse the knave who added the pointless censorship.
Is that, like, 2chan's Boxxy?
Nothing screams "gimme attention" like posting your boobs for lonely nerds on the internet.
she must be a lonely nerd undercover then ;0
But getting Internet attention only makes you famous on the Net and infamous IRL. No boyfriends for this girl?
I wouldn't mind being her boyfriend. She can show whatever she wants online, as long as I'm the only one who can get it.
The stuff she wears looks stupid on her and totally destroys her figure.
Not a good figure... But nice boobs and ass. To make herself look considerably better, she can try those new nude filters...
Her figure isn't good, but can be improved using the recent nude filter... I guess she'll look way hotter than this
Yeah, I noticed that too.
In the body shot with her arms up, her torso seems a little too small, or something.
Holy shit yes thigh highs yum yum yum!
"Please excuse the knave who added the pointless censorship."
I don't know why, but I lol'd so hard at this sentence. It's probably the use of the word "knave". XD That's genius.
Wouldn't it be a surprise if "she" were a Dutch wife.
its usually the male animal that totally whores himself out to get the females attention...
however, seems to be the other way round with humans...
Hazukashi
Nice body, but we can't be sure about her face.
don't worry.. we have ultimate weapon...
that was paper bag...
TITS OR--Oh wait a sec..
cute
1655
Thank god for the censorship.
I might have been permanently scarred otherwise.
hilarious she looks like she doesn't know how to put on a bra and panties... isnt she supposed to be japanese?
A stupid whore with strings for clothes?
No thanks.
This is why I love this site
Hearne, 1715: "Nor was she a Woman of any Beauty, but was a nasty Slut."
Finally! A Japanese girl that shaves her pussy! yummm
KILL the knave!!
The most embarrassing thing is she doesn't know how to wear a bra. Cmon, you don't slap it over your boobs, girl, you want to support them, not sqish them.
Just enjoy it. She did that on purpose to show exactly how soft her boobs are.
nice large boobs......i could go for some milk now :)
I need her address so I can send her a Thank You card...
are you sure that's all you're going to use her address for?
She doesn't seem too embarrassed to be wearing them. Those embarrassing outfits must be defective. She should take them back to get a refund.
I like those outfits too. ;-)
shes alright. i wonder if she looks good
judging from those pictures, i think i might like embarrassing outfits too.. well of course when she is wearing them.
FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP FAP
Yea your right, But DAMN thats a good outfit. Oh and she has nice ass boobs. =)
ass boobs...what the hell are ass boobs D:
asses with pimples or tits without nipples
i afraid her face is fugly
don't worry... we have paper bag~~~
a you crazy girl you body not so preety you now.what are crazy woman/girl
Her body style is really weird, but I'd I'd hit it hard fast and sloppy.
there is no god , but there are titties mate . So rejoice
Her body isn't even particularly well shaped. At least she has some great tits for the moment, though.
She likes skimpy clothes, we like her tits.
I love mutual relationships. =D
So say we all
on top of the fetish for lingerie... i wonder how she feels about exhibitionism...
well the internet is a form but i mean in general public :P
Well, let's see. Embarassing clothings and exhibitionism, the odds are high that she's into humiliation to a certain degree, which are all traits that can be found upon a submissive women.
Mind you, there's nothing wrong with that. Submissive, Dominant, they're found in either gender, and it's pretty much a personal choice in which their personality veer towards. Attempting to force them away from that spot by force is somewhat traumatic and can lead to these women to have less pride and less confidance in themselves.
Which is to say... Some blind feminists have caused some trouble to these kind girls whose role in a D/s relationship are often vastly misunderstood. What does that mean? Hey, you feminists reading this, wise up before you start bashing something like bondage without a single clue as to what occurs within it.
Let me guess, you recently stumbled upon a few feminist anti BDSM rage blogs and now needed an opportunity to let off some steam in a less hostile environment? Well, what you wrote is true, but has absolutely nothing to do with this article or even the thread of comments you were replying to o_O
By the way, the anti-BDSM crowd of feminists are really just a tiny minority, which is hard to believe at first considering how noisy they are...
Well... I'm not big in knowledge about BDSM, so the info is welcome. The moar you know...
I might like her for wearing those
ガンバレ！！！
fuck you