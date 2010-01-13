Father Raped Daughters 195 Times

A man has been charged with 195 counts of rape against his daughters, 140 of which were against one daughter over a 17 year period.

The 48-year-old man, a resident of County Galway in Ireland, was arrested on Christmas Eve together with his wife on 10 counts of rape and additional charges of abusing a son, but this was but the tip of the iceberg.

He was later to be charged with 185 counts of rape, 140 of which involved one daughter from 1991 to 2008, along with an additional 45 counts against two other daughters from 1991 to 1996.

The accused father denies all the charges against him: “I didn’t do any of it.”

His wife faces 18 charges of cruelty and neglect for her alleged part in the crimes.

Via The Irish Times.