Hentai Ero-Figure Gallery
- Categories: Anime Figures, Galleries, H
- Date: Jan 8, 2010 15:31 JST
- Tags: Collections, Dolls, Image Gallery, Nude Filter, Oppai, Pantsu, PVC
The erotic potential of PVC figurines is amply demonstrated in this ero-figure gallery, which also displays the ingenuity of collectors when presented with the opportunity to strip their plastic wives of whatever scant clothing they might be wearing courtesy of the factory.
Where is #70 from? this blond chick there. Does anyone know that?
I believe she's from the Chichinoe series, It may still be available at some retailers online. I own one. :)
Anyone know where I can get #56?
This one: http://img2.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/ero-misc-iv/sexy-ero-figures-056.jpg
is 55, 42, 5, and 15 from anime? I kinda wanna watch them if you guys could tell me what they're from i would appreciate it
Which animes are 5, 15, 42 and 55 from. I kinda want to watch them now. Any help would be appreciated
Also amazing how primitive the human mind can be by being sexually stimulated by these sort of things. I know I was.
Want to know where you can get pic 21, have searched for her before.
Also, alot of these have been modified from their original form (I have some of them and they dont have the nipples displayed here)
As a side where can one get number one as well XD
You would have to be ridiculously lucky to pick this up if it actually was released as a resin kit. You would literally be 1 of only a small handful who owned it. Then of course you'd have to commission someone to finish it for you unless you're confident you can do it right (most likely your first kit) the 1st time, that's several hundred dollars in and of itself. For those that want to drool. Many of you have seen this guys work, but may not know who he is. He had another blog, but I can't find that link at the moment.
http://www2u.biglobe.ne.jp/~blopa/Pages/GK/CAT/cat.html
more specifically:
http://www2u.biglobe.ne.jp/~blopa/Pages/GK/CAT/cat18.html
and the one that finds its way posted everywhere:
http://www2u.biglobe.ne.jp/~blopa/Pages/GK/CAT/GK/J3.html
Sorry, the above was a response to: Anon
23:44 08/01/2010
I've never understood those who waste their money on rigid pieces of plastic. Turns out, some of these have moving parts. Moreover, some of them are even a little charming... I guess I've learned something new today. I'm not completely hopeless, that is.
The Yoko, Hinagiku and the 2 Nagis (HnG & Kannagi) are really great but no naked Airi in this gallery ?
Sankaku i am disappoint
The detail is incredible. Nanoha looks so soft. I wanna squeeze her.
Whats with the pixelated clitorii? Is that really necessary in this day and age? Doesn't look like they were badly crafted, so whats the issue?
I request another dollfie gallery.
Though Artefact would likely post a "spooged doll" gallery next.
Can anyone tell me what's number 34?
Where is #03 from?
Aaww do want T.T It's too bad most of them start at like 80$ *sniffles* Me and my boyfriend want to add to our collection, but these things aren't cheap ^_^;; Oh well, they're fun to look at. <3
#008, was that Rika from umineko no koroni?
Anyone know who #5 is?
Nakano Sakura from the eroge SakuraSakura. Learn to read Japanese.
Holy shit that Tsuruya is a limited FREEing Bunny Ver. (I have the Yuki one). Retailed at like 100-110 USD.
I was expecting a photo of the Jun Watarase ero figure at the end. You have disappointed me, Artefact.
So theres Hinagiku and Nagi, I demand Maria!
Where's the number 055 from?
Japan has a strict law on not showing the "naughty bits" so how are they allowed to sell this kinda stuff? O.o
Simple: They're not sold, they're modified figures from the original. Well... The ones with naughty bits are modified. They sell ones that are topless.
What about #40 which anime is this blond girl from? seh's hot^^
did you just specify where you drooled from?