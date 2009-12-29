Otaku Nightmare Room

This otaku has accumulated quite the collection, though not of the sort any normal maniac would be proud of.
“Anyway, I’d like to make a place to sleep…”:
The gif version:
テッシュペーパーの山が酷いｗ
what a effing loser.
OMG.. would very like to see how f**k up the guy looks like .. LOL
Holy shit. Tough luck for his insurance provider.
reminds me of that one show on tv about the messiest houses or something like that
I've seen worse
Wh- G- I-
Ewwwww!
EWWWWWWWW!
Nodame room?
This guy literally lives on a dump.
Can you imagine the smell?
Maybe he was a garbage otaku?
Like a maniac obsessed with collecting garbage?
Many otaku rooms are in a good mood, not all the otaku rooms are like this pig home.
This... cannot be healthy...
had a appartment neighbor that lived under us a few years back.. he had to make a trail through the trash from the front door to the bed room, bathroom kitchen.
they finally threw him out.. and gutted the room afterwards from the smell.. good luck on renting that one again!
So how does he get inside? Not much space for the window...
Dude, throw out all of your trash already for fuck's sake!
Wow. Now I don't feel so bad about having clutter all over the living room table. o.o;;
havent he heard of a fire yet? easy
.... I just puked in my mouth.
Really don't understand how someone can do that to themselves.
I want to say that it's a mental issue, but the local garbage collection service could be partly to blame.
No matter what, such conditions are unhealthy and could be considered dangerous...
... Consider the buried XBox360 igniting the garbage. Suicide attempt? =)
Aside from some manga magazines and game controller lying around, how did we jump so quickly to the conclusion the room belongs to an otaku? Seems like the place just belongs to a really slothful person.
With all that food wrappers and drink containers thrown about, it's a wonder the place hasn't descended into a pest paradise.
I suppose this is the once-a-year cleaning for the room. My guess is that it'll go right back to the rubbish-filled chaos within a week.
I can almost see the bacteria floating around
Bacteria? more like creatures around already~ XD
Looks more like a NEET's room...
What a show-off.
Ha, This reminds me of my friends old trailer. His whole room was filled with garbage; the bed and floor was covered in trash, and there was only a small path from the door to the chair he slept in in front of the computer. Needless to say I never hung out there.
that room doesnt belong to japanese otaku
japanese are clean people
That's not an otakus room, that's a Hikkikomori room. Otakus wouldn't want their precious daikamuras and figurines and mangas to be messy.
Ok, now find Waldo...
BTW, why would anyone take a pic of (supposedly)their own messy room?
Excelent room!
Wtf? LOL...
That room needs to be cleaned with fire.
No worries if it's in China (which most likely is, judging from the pics). They'll just have to call the army.
:|
burn it and start over. fkn nasty.
I think at this point the only way of getting rid of the mess involves some gasoline and some matches.
NOdame's room!
贅沢の極み
room-like trash can...
disgusting!!!
Oh, no fucking way...
Quick, drop a match while he's not looking!
Lol i fond a Pepsi Tin cann u find it?
MESSI was für ne losche
nuke it
This makes me feel a whole lot better about my apartment.
wow he has one of these converters to play ps3 controllers on the 360 cool
Wouldn't be suprised if there is a dead rat under all that mess!!
a mutant cockroach is inminent !!!
not an okatu ... theirs no anime crap plastered on the walls and no models or anime boxset dvd's
IT'S NODAME'S HOUSE!!!
And I thought my older brother is a pro in destroying the house when left alone. This is... wow just wow, imagine the smell at Summer!
Chines otaku?
Well, I guess he did not have to buy food... I mean, seriously, if you can live in that mess, you can eat the things this mess provides and I heard cockroaches are supposed to be full of important protein... might compensate for the negative side effects.
