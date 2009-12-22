“Sex” & “Porn” Children’s Top Searches of 2009
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Dec 22, 2009 14:00 JST
- Tags: Bizarre, Censorship, Google, Internet, Rankings, Sites, Statistics
A breakdown of the search queries made by children through 2009 reveals an unsurprising fascination with sex and porn, although some might be surprised to see “porn” ranking 4th for children aged 7 and under…
The rankings are compiled by top scareware seller Norton, and are helpfully divided demographically by age and sex, although just how accurate these statistics are is open to question.
The overall top 100 reveals a rather uninteresting fascination with the mass media, as well as the tendency towards substitution of search engines for browser address bars:
1. YouTube
2. Google
3. Facebook
4. Sex
5. Porn
6. YouTube.com
7. Yahoo
8. MySpace
9. eBay
10. You Tube
11. Wikipedia
12. Michael Jackson
13. Taylor Swift
14. Gmail
15. Party in the USA
16. Miley Cyrus
17. Club Penguin
18. Miniclip
19. Fred
20. Games
21. Facebook login
22. Google.com
23. Hotmail
24. Lady Gaga
25. Amazon
26. Yahoo Mail
27. Justin Bieber
28. Addicting games
29. Facebook.com
30. Webkinz
31. Yahoo.com
32. Boobs
33. MSN
34. Hannah Montana
35. Dictionary
36. Walmart
37. Selena Gomez
38. Dictionary.com
39. MySpace.com
40. New Moon
41. Runescape
42. Lil Wayne
43. Google Maps
44. Down
45. Google Earth
46. Norton Safety Minder
47. Mapquest
48. Boom Boom Pow
49. Craigslist
50. Twilight
51. Megan Fox
52. Sesame Street
53. Poptropica
54. Target
55. Eminem
56. Music
57. Fireflies
58. Disney Channel
59. You Belong With Me
60. Utube
61. Weather
62. iTunes
63. Beyonce
64. Pokemon
65. Britney Spears
66. Twitter
67. Hotmail.com
68. Demi Lovato
69. Funny
70. Black Eyed Peas
71. One time
72. Cartoon Network
73. Jonas Brothers
74. Halo
75. www.youtube.com
76. Watcha Say
77. Family Guy
78. Taylor Swift You Belong With Me
79. Best Buy
80. Taylor Lautner
81. Rihanna
82. Pussy
83. Gmail.com
84. Lego
85. Gummy Bear Song
86. Thriller
87. You’re a jerk
88. Nigahiga
89. Girls
90. Free online games
91. New Moon trailer
92. Translator
93. Disney
94. Ask.com
95. Paparazzi Lady Gaga
96. Poker Face
97. Chris Brown
98. iPod Touch
99. Photbucket
100. Bing
Microsoft’s marketing millions are well spent, it seems…
Children are interested in sex. This is obvious to all but those prudish fucktards who insist on treating maturing kids as if they had no sexuality until some arbitrary age some idiot bureaucrat decided on a whim.
It really is not that suprising kids are wondering what Sex and Porn is. Kids are naturally curious and needless to say, those two things are big with everyone. They want to know whats going on.
I don't see anything unusual in that regard.
This just gives the pedos more excuses.
well.. you can't hide from the truth
Sex AND porn? Oh my , Im going to faint.
lol why is you tube on there 2 times?
No way, this is unacceptable, save the pure innocent children!
We should either censor the internet completely or just remove it in order to save the innocence and pureness of our children.
what innocence and pureness?
honestly how pure do you really think kids are i mean seriously. your only pure when you dont have to deal with people screaming at you for something you did wrong or something that wasn't wrong at all like searching for "where babies come from" or "sex" the information that i got from teachers and my non-helpfull parents just aggravated the hell out of me when i was a kid so i used the internet to learn about "sex" and "where babie come from" and guesse what it acctually helped unlike the sex ed teacher and my parents who were no help at all. i'm nothing like my parents when my kid asks me a question about anything i tell him the truth and if i dont know the answer to the question i look it up on the computer and then i tell him the answer. kids are going to find ways to explore whether parents like it or not the only thing you can really do to protect your kid/kids from anything is to answer the fuckin questions that they ask and let your kid/kids know that they could ask you anything without you getting upset and tell you anything without you losing control. parents always blow shit out of purportion and distort the facts to make it seem like they have no idea what you are saying and seriously people you if you have kids do your kid a favor and speak like an adult that is talking to another adult even though you are talking to your kid i know most kids understand adult speech and can tell when you are stalling because you tend to repeat yourself a hundred times.
^ Check out this idiot who wrote a book sized response to what is obviously quite blatant sarcasm.
Just think if youtube showed sex and porn, the internet would break :]
FRED SUCKS!
I wonder what is the meaning of "Party in the USA".
Miley Cyrus song.
Miley Cyrus song. ~Karsten69
I have to wonder why this people are typing a search engine into a search engine....
because they're under 18
Why eBay?
at least the boys are learning something from wikipedia(whatever it is it might be) , but the girls ?
Yup, if this survey probes something is that women are stupid, they preffer to search for the latest pop singer than wikipedia; so after some eye-candy boys AT LEAST do their homework.
Wow i bet these reaults arn't published in mahy places but from what i can tell one of the main uses of the internet is porn lol.
wtf is club pinguin?
Kids these days, all they can think of is sex and porn. GET OFF MAH LAWN!
Okay, there are more children under 7 who search for porn than for Club Penguin...
People start early these days.
Girls :
Taylor Swift -_-"
Hey whoever said girls don't watch porn.
They surely watch more than us. :D
Cheers;
Niker
Oh, some girls definitely watch more.
I masturbate once a day, sometimes twice, and my mind's always on sex or a porn/hentai I watched.
20-year-old virgin female, for the record.
More like 20-year-old fucking ugly whale. Also, don't post on the internet, no one cares about what a woman has to say. Just get shot, ugly women are useless. And I'm being serious here.
not if they can properly work,cook and care for you.
Even if they can work, cook and care for you it's not worth looking at an ugly whale everyday.
Ugly virgin anons bashing on a girl posting?
How unusual. A female could post and have a webcam to back up that she's sexy, and you'd still think she was a whale.
Go get laid and THEN start insulting women, first, bitter anon.
I don't know why, but I lol'd heartily to "Boobs" on the rank 32.
I'm female, and first had cyber sex when I was 11, and I'm 20 now. First started masturbating at around 13.
I guess I'm more normal than I thought, considering two guys I know have been jacking off since 7 or 8...
lol'd @ Utube
82. pussy
shit, this should've been #1!
unbelievable!
seriously, I don't believe it.
Boobs
fred?
wtf?
It's nothing. They're growing up.
Halo
equality now should now see for themselves that it's not us looking for kiddie porn, it's kiddie looking for us porn
XD
For some reason I laughed extremely hard at seeing specifically "boobs" and "pussy" in the top 100. XD
no Sankaku on the list?
Oh man this was good laugh. The list was pretty much the same so what was the point of having a female and male column, same with the age column. Oh yeah no chuck norris?
haha damn straight got told of so many times when looking for porn when I was like 8, thankfully wasnt stupid enough to try wanking at the age. Obviously got more porno ninja later on :P
Total BS nobody under 20 knows about myspace
"Fred" and "Justin Bieber?" What has this world come to...
.... Wow really? I can understand teenagers such as 13-14 maybe, but 7 years old?
Something has got to be rigged with this statistics. Besides how do they get those stats? Ask the kids themselves?
Its a conspiracy...INBOU...wait is that correct japanese?
Interesting.
What's Club Penguin?
my porn was in betamax xD ,the real old school