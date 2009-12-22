RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Otaku Dan


megane-seifuku-shoujo-computer-user.jpg

A breakdown of the search queries made by children through 2009 reveals an unsurprising fascination with sex and porn, although some might be surprised to see “porn” ranking 4th for children aged 7 and under…

The rankings are compiled by top scareware seller Norton, and are helpfully divided demographically by age and sex, although just how accurate these statistics are is open to question.

kids_search_2009.png

kids_search_200902.png

The overall top 100 reveals a rather uninteresting fascination with the mass media, as well as the tendency towards substitution of search engines for browser address bars:

1. YouTube

2. Google

3. Facebook

4. Sex

5. Porn

6. YouTube.com

7. Yahoo

8. MySpace

9. eBay

10. You Tube

11. Wikipedia

12. Michael Jackson

13. Taylor Swift

14. Gmail

15. Party in the USA

16. Miley Cyrus

17. Club Penguin

18. Miniclip

19. Fred

20. Games

21. Facebook login

22. Google.com

23. Hotmail

24. Lady Gaga

25. Amazon

26. Yahoo Mail

27. Justin Bieber

28. Addicting games

29. Facebook.com

30. Webkinz

31. Yahoo.com

32. Boobs

33. MSN

34. Hannah Montana

35. Dictionary

36. Walmart

37. Selena Gomez

38. Dictionary.com

39. MySpace.com

40. New Moon

41. Runescape

42. Lil Wayne

43. Google Maps

44. Down

45. Google Earth

46. Norton Safety Minder

47. Mapquest

48. Boom Boom Pow

49. Craigslist

50. Twilight

51. Megan Fox

52. Sesame Street

53. Poptropica

54. Target

55. Eminem

56. Music

57. Fireflies

58. Disney Channel

59. You Belong With Me

60. Utube

61. Weather

62. iTunes

63. Beyonce

64. Pokemon

65. Britney Spears

66. Twitter

67. Hotmail.com

68. Demi Lovato

69. Funny

70. Black Eyed Peas

71. One time

72. Cartoon Network

73. Jonas Brothers

74. Halo

75. www.youtube.com

76. Watcha Say

77. Family Guy

78. Taylor Swift You Belong With Me

79. Best Buy

80. Taylor Lautner

81. Rihanna

82. Pussy

83. Gmail.com

84. Lego

85. Gummy Bear Song

86. Thriller

87. You’re a jerk

88. Nigahiga

89. Girls

90. Free online games

91. New Moon trailer

92. Translator

93. Disney

94. Ask.com

95. Paparazzi Lady Gaga

96. Poker Face

97. Chris Brown

98. iPod Touch

99. Photbucket

100. Bing

Microsoft’s marketing millions are well spent, it seems…



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments