A breakdown of the search queries made by children through 2009 reveals an unsurprising fascination with sex and porn, although some might be surprised to see “porn” ranking 4th for children aged 7 and under…

The rankings are compiled by top scareware seller Norton, and are helpfully divided demographically by age and sex, although just how accurate these statistics are is open to question.

The overall top 100 reveals a rather uninteresting fascination with the mass media, as well as the tendency towards substitution of search engines for browser address bars:

1. YouTube 2. Google 3. Facebook 4. Sex 5. Porn 6. YouTube.com 7. Yahoo 8. MySpace 9. eBay 10. You Tube 11. Wikipedia 12. Michael Jackson 13. Taylor Swift 14. Gmail 15. Party in the USA 16. Miley Cyrus 17. Club Penguin 18. Miniclip 19. Fred 20. Games 21. Facebook login 22. Google.com 23. Hotmail 24. Lady Gaga 25. Amazon 26. Yahoo Mail 27. Justin Bieber 28. Addicting games 29. Facebook.com 30. Webkinz 31. Yahoo.com 32. Boobs 33. MSN 34. Hannah Montana 35. Dictionary 36. Walmart 37. Selena Gomez 38. Dictionary.com 39. MySpace.com 40. New Moon 41. Runescape 42. Lil Wayne 43. Google Maps 44. Down 45. Google Earth 46. Norton Safety Minder 47. Mapquest 48. Boom Boom Pow 49. Craigslist 50. Twilight 51. Megan Fox 52. Sesame Street 53. Poptropica 54. Target 55. Eminem 56. Music 57. Fireflies 58. Disney Channel 59. You Belong With Me 60. Utube 61. Weather 62. iTunes 63. Beyonce 64. Pokemon 65. Britney Spears 66. Twitter 67. Hotmail.com 68. Demi Lovato 69. Funny 70. Black Eyed Peas 71. One time 72. Cartoon Network 73. Jonas Brothers 74. Halo 75. www.youtube.com 76. Watcha Say 77. Family Guy 78. Taylor Swift You Belong With Me 79. Best Buy 80. Taylor Lautner 81. Rihanna 82. Pussy 83. Gmail.com 84. Lego 85. Gummy Bear Song 86. Thriller 87. You’re a jerk 88. Nigahiga 89. Girls 90. Free online games 91. New Moon trailer 92. Translator 93. Disney 94. Ask.com 95. Paparazzi Lady Gaga 96. Poker Face 97. Chris Brown 98. iPod Touch 99. Photbucket 100. Bing

Microsoft’s marketing millions are well spent, it seems…