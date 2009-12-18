Men’s Bras All The Rage!?
- Date: Dec 18, 2009 15:09 JST
The male bra, previously featured here, seems to be growing in popularity, now getting a TV feature of its very own.
With male skirts already an accepted piece of fashion amongst some circles, some are starting to wonder about the direction Japanese male fashion is taking…
I've got no problem with a man wearing a bro if he really needs it. But they can at least wear one with more a manly design. Maybe put some skulls and flames on it or something.
I agree. Needs to be made for men, not sold to men from the woman's department.
Probably the most idiotic idea in the history of fashion.
...............YET
Yeah totally, for now
lol.
China will conquer Japan in no time.
Count the years.
Actually, given the male-female ratio AND the sharply lowering birth rates (excl. minorities), you'd be surprised how similar they are to the Japanese situation...
Maybe, but they can still offer many 100 millions of possible soldiers, Japan not.
You underestimate the Japanese. They have never lost their martial spirit. The US did not invade Japan in WWII because they knew that they would not be fighting the Japanese Army, they would be fighting every man, woman and child in Japan.
China is aware of this, too.
I leave this in here:
http://img109.imageshack.us/i/china11q.jpg/
ohhhh yeah i sooo getting one of those.
seems fun just like a more breezy wife beater.
Well since they are sporting the bra they might as well do the panties too
...but srsly ....what the hell. I mean they have to have some sort of man pride...for shame Japan....for shame...
At some point they've got to reveal this as an April fool's joke to the world for it to be an April fool's joke. I'm hoping next April first.
God I'm hoping...
Damn you Equality Now this is what your shitty religion, culture, and loliban did to the samurai of japan!
This comment is...on so many levels..well.. backing up the stereotypes of feminists against lolicons about lolicons.
*Sound of sarcasm whooshing over your head*
Samurai probably consisted of only a small handful of Japanese...
it's for when the tempon for men ?....
seriously that's a realy idiot ,the world change ,but not well !
hitotsu kotoba ga arimasu , aho!
Nice English and Japanese there bro.
Next time:
Men's Lingerie
Men's Bloomers
Men with Cleavage
I've seen some men in bloomers before.
You must hang around some pretty fucked-up weirdos.
Swimming trunks and tights don't count.
I think they're trying too hard to imitate their favorite 2D girls
Way to support the status quo, some of y'all.
I bet a lot of people here condemning this as "freaky" or "weird" or "queer", look at lolicon or do some other incredibly socially deviant thing.
If you know of any good reason to oppose this, let me know. I haven't seen a decent one in this comment section yet so far.
And just to show that, I'm now going to respond to a but of random people in this entry.
Umm, I think bra's are only meant for women who have breasts, therefore what's the purpose of this?
Don't they have anything BETTER to do?!
You mean, like browse Sankaku Complex?
That would be a very good idea...
Vin Diesel needs one of those, with his manboobs and all
No I don't like lolis no I don't like rape games.
Also don't like buckets of blood in samurai and ninja flicks.
Don't like tentacles and bukkake is gross.
I think Japanese school girls should wear skirts below the knee.
I won't say I hate everything, I don't.
But dumb shit IS dumb shit. And man bras is dumb shit.
Gay? No...
Gays have sense for fashion...( not every of them but the stylish ones have...)
Questionable popular? Yes...
Men's bra/lingerie is ment for ppl having the fetish to dress up as women/girls - we could say it's the utmost level of crossdressing...
So I doubt it's popularity in front of the public, however I can imagine the amount of closet crossdressers are higher than expected...
Still we wouldn't come to such a big number that one could say Japanese men completely lost their manlyness...
And samurai weren't less 'girly' than present japanese males, they were just better expressing feminity in a masculine manner...> >
for all this crazy staff there is only one solution!!!
Make more SEX!!!!!SEX and only SEX.
When there is no sex people tend to do stupid stuff or act crazy.....
in the end you will do only good, maybe some more babes will get born!!
but seriously i never though that i will hear something crazy like men's bra.... in the end if you don;t like to be a man just cut it.. (the you know what...)
bras are kinda useless xD unless you wants the support and have larger breasts which guys do not have.
One thing what everybody have to remember...
1: The TV lies very much.
2: The most part of japanese TV´s stock is in oversea (Corean or China, probably) hands.
3: Mass comunication is very one-sided.
Censorship by money?
When Liberal Democratic Party was ruling, they attacked everything and something, like the prime minister drinking at Hotel's bar.
Now they show the hatoyama as responsible guy even he had a HUGE Income tax evasion and other bullshits.
(note: As Prime Minister, He can't go to jail with out Prime Minister's decision.)
4:The TV declared, accidentally, that they are doing the possible to maintain the popularity of Prime Minister.
This act is illegal at TV laws (or something like that.)
5: They shows overseas like sayng "Our country sucks."
6: The TV already tried to make a false boom. It was dismantled by internet.
Conclusion: Even in japan guys said "this is gay", TV is not confidence, so "mens'bra is popular" is a lie.
you ae wrong
many people follow stupid thing from the tv.
see the anime. how many fanatic of anime do stupid things?? for watch the tv..
anyway this is soooooooo gay
really i need go to japan for save them of gay...
i am now completely disturbed...
Seems like a spin on the part of the fashion company to market something completely unnecessary(for males) and stupid to make money. Not that the male Japanese are blameless either for falling hook, line and sinker for this shit.
maybe some chest warmers would be more apropiate then this.
But i still have to RAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGE!
Uhhhh. It's called a "bro" in case you hadn't figured it out.
Dude... This is just wrong...
Japan, I am disappoint.
On the next change over will be tampons for men, I cannot imagine how much pain that would be to put in, but, it might feel the opposite getting pulled out? . . . .
Bras are uncomfortable for women. Tight underwear are uncomfortable for men. Let's just get along.
Thank you, Cosmo Kramer!
...Why?
Let's say America passes off something strange as a new fad or cultural phenomenon, and you don't agree with it.
"Yup, America deserves to have more planes rammed into its national landmarks."
Haha, funny, right?
Why not?
Yup, Japan needs to be bombed again.
Consider it a "No, BAD Japan, BAD!" slap on the nose with a newspaper sort of thing. This is what we "don't" do.
I never did understand why people thought the "let's drop another bomb on Japan" jokes were funny.
I thoght I'd find 'bomb them again' quotes. I would want a bomb dropped on your fucking house but we don't always get what we want now do we? Now shut the fuck up.