Final Fantasy XIII Ships 1.8 Million Copies on First Day
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Dec 17, 2009 18:02 JST
- Tags: Final Fantasy, Marketing, PS3, RPG, Square Enix
Final Fantasy XIII is unsurprisingly shaping up to be a major hit, with the game, a PS3 exclusive in Japan, shipping over 1.8 million copies on its opening day.
Square Enix have practically staked their commercial reputation on the game, a move which seems entirely justified if these sales are anything to go by.
This total brings the Final Fantasy series to 92 million copies shipped – 100 million cannot be far off.
The international version has been delayed until March 2010 due to the belated decision to port the game to the Xbox 360; the Japanese version is available now.
Via Famitsu.
Ahh yes. This is THE best series of All. Fucking. Time.
It is THE one thing (among videogames) really worth loving and caring for.
THE only series worth going on forever, like a good tradition.
I played every single FF since 6 (earlier ones were meh) and I'm quite sure I'll NEVER ever gonna tire of it. A prime example of how something that really catched your attention in childhood can stay in your heart forever.
Already bought a copy of it :D. Now we play the waiting game.
Sad indeed that they are not releasing it for PC. I'm all for the PS3, but I'm not going to drop the money on the console just to play FF XIII and I have been a fan of the series since the beginning. I can understand that a lot of casual gamers' systems may not be able to handle it's graphics, however, most hardcore PC gamers (gamers that primarily play on PC rather than consoles and would be most likely to buy the game for PC) have more than capable systems. Now with the possible introduction of PSN fees it makes it even more unlikely that I would drop the $300 US to buy the system on top of an expected $60 price tag for the game itself.
The thing is that most PC gamers can shell out some $1-2k for their rig while spending some $80 to purchase the game is unthinkable.
Yeah..and most pc gamers pirate. So if FF13 was ported to PC, I wouldn;'t be surprised if 90% of the people pirated it. The typically reason of pirating is "It's not multiplayer..so it's okay to pirate, because i think i will beat it only once." etc.
In it's time, I bought PS2 solely to play FFX and MGS2. Then, when it came out, I bought PS3 solely to play FFXIII and MGS4. Ironic, is it not?
ff is for fags, now all of you fags go suck ur joysticks WW ww
I really need those dammned nanobots created already... I want my insta-learn new language!
I keep missing out on everything Japanese because I was born in England!
I mean why didn't the world unite under one language already? what happened to star treks ideal future Ideal?
Copies shipped does not equal copies sold, you know. Just sayin'.
y'know, with how many people saying they already pre-ordered it online... I'm thinking sales may match or exceed that limit...
they will
Stupid play-asia are still yet to ship my copy... I was hoping for 2-day early shipping but now it's headed for 2-days late. *grr*
YOU RRoD 360 BETA TESTERS FAGS SURE GOT TOLD.
and he returns!
it's just not a comments section without this guy...
I'm more excited for Mega Man 10
Shipped != Sold
Hey if it was better than 12, I'll buy it.
You know whats funny? Shooter players thinking those games take skill. Play fighters, those take skill. Not a twitchy right index finger.
Well, it's not all about a twitchy right index finger, it's about proper coordination. Same idea as being a pro Q3 player and being able to land snap-rails to the side or behind while moving at ridiculous speed. Each game type has its own idea of skill, except for casual games of course, which can suck my balls.
Who thought it would be this bad?
:D this game is gonna be a hit no matter how many bad replies... woot FFXIII :D
...Uhhhh there just shipping it.......and why the hell do they get the game now...bs...greedy school girl rapist wannabe bastards.....
Who did the cover picture of Lightning?
I'm looking forward to FFXIII. Too bad I still don't have a ps3. Maybe I'll get one just for this.
I wonder how many discs FFXIII will be on the XBOX 360...
2
I blame it on squenixs' love of the money and bragging rights for this stupid delay of the game now out of Japan. We all know that the game has already been dubbed after that long commercial. They want a BIG splash page telling how many games will be sold with both systems rather then just release the game -ALREADY MADE- for the PS3 and shipping the 3 disc 360 game later. Maybe less if they super compress all the videos and release it on 2...
I'd like to delude myself and believe that this game needed a 50GIG Blu-ray, but since I've seen all those commercials. I know it will only be a paltry 25 blu with all that Weak and repetitive backgrounds copied and pasted ad infinitum. Seriously! You see a "huge" field covered with football grass?! In fact, the creators don't even give the grass definition. Just a big repeating FLAT texture still; what I've seen the latest FFXII game to boot! Next generation? HAh! Items are still pasted onto the bodies and stilted action effects haunt it too... It just goes on and on.
Nothing has changed outside of a cosmetic uplift; as if they inject FF with some Botox to pull back the aging programs' features.
No one better spoil anything, ie like the ending
Brad Pit is a figment of Edward Norton's imagination
Neo dies.
Darth Vader is Luke's father.
Stuff blows up.
Lightning has sex with the afro guy.
Bruce Willis was a ghost the whole time.
LMAO
The ending? The good guys win, the bad guys lose.
Now THAT would be a cool game where in the end you can't win whatever you do, kinda like a bad ending in movies.
they did that already. What was it now? I think it involved some groping and a train, caused a whole big ruckus
The way I see it, between RPGs and FPS, RPGs get more playtime. It's like being able to keep playing even if you've completed the game
FPS game, they are all the F***ken same. Modern Warefare 2 is a good game at best, but nothing compare to FFXIII. And 1.8 millions in Japan alone is already an huge achievement already, and when the world wide release you will see even more. From this post it has been less than 20 hours since its release, 1.8 million in 20 hours is CRAZY.
My copy is coming soon, hopefully next week.
You can say about JRPGs..they're typically the fucking same thing. I doubt it will do as well in the United States. I would be surprised if FFXIII overall beats MW2 sales wise with the PS3+X360 combined (or just the 360 sales), when it's released to state side.
And do you own FFXIII? or is this based on WOW GOOD GRAPHICS AND HAWT GIRLS AND IT HAS THE NAME FINAL FANTASY SO IT MUST ROXOR?!
Actually NM. You don't have it but i'm sure you will say something like "OH it's good because I'm going to have it soon." BAH=P
oh well that's just shipped.. I have a feeling the first week sales numbers might go above 1mil but not close to 1.8 mil. Then again, what were the preorder numbers again?
wait.....
there is no xbox360 version in Japan? It will only be for the international edition? And we have to wait for the international edition of the PS3 because they are porting it to the xbox360? Is this for real?
based on the above, does that mean that the Japanese version of the PS3 comes with English text? (assuming that it is *ready*). If yes, I am willing to pay the extra for the Japanese edition and get the game NOW.
Have you seen the sales of X360 in Japan? Not only is the market really small, but it's very likely that a significant portion of the 360 owners also have a PS3.
No, it does not come with english audio nor english subtitles, so unless you feel confident in your japanese it'd be a waste to import it.
I'm confident in my Japanese, I'll import it
thanks for the update.... I was ready to import it had it come with English subtitles.
Where the fuck have you been? This has only been mentioned literally hundreds of times in the past few months.
Cant beat Modern Warfare 2.
um JAPAN ONYL not the hole world, so id say the beats all sell so far.
I'm interested to know where this Hole World is.
Uranus.
LOL
lol, i was about to say "they are 2 completely different types of games." then i realized he ment saleswise. stupid xbox port delays the game im looking forward to the most this year. *(pisses and moans.)
mw2 sucks, cs:s ftw
got bored with Mw2 within 1 week. This on the other hand will be on the must buy for games of 2010 including Mass effect 2/God of war 3/and Conviction.
Well, the game didn't exactly get cable news coverage like MW2 did. Activision Blizzard, and by extension Vivendi, likes to flex its gigantic PR muscles. I saw NBC news channels talking about MW2 pretty frequently; guess which French conglomerate has a stake in them, too.
Damn those french...
The name Final Fantasy is already an advertisement itself. You don't need to promote it, It's already known worldwide before it was even decided to create it.
just wait and see, its because the International version is not out yet, no point going to promote Japanese language game, majority cant listen/read! Just wait for English to come out!!!
Call of Duty has had similar name recognition as the FF franchise for a while now. Have you seen the sort of coverage MW2 got? It was like the Evony ads, except there were no boobs and it occurred in every medium, from billboards to sandwich men.
rpgs gets old for me sometimes, but strategy rpgs always keeps me engaged. i swear final fantasy tatics was a total revolution for me. itll be to see a next gen sequel for that series.
Dude, no matter how linear FF XIII would be, it'd still be longer than Modern Warfare 2.
That asides, 1.8 million copies shipped ain't an achievement yet unless they're all actually sold.
I hate online multiplayer anyway. No matter how many people play or how much fun they be they can't never compare to single player campaign(compact story,interesting characters,CG and cut-scenes and an actual plot to boot). And that was taking the bright side of online play, how about swearing heard every fucking sec by kids, logging out when they're loosing or every single thing being labeled "gay" ?
Stick to single play, it's a must.
It'll probably be all sold, given Japan
How can you compare a RPG to a shooter? Rpg's are longer becuase they are a singleplayer experience mostly.
Shooters are fairly short in singleplayer, but make up for it in multiplayer.
And you can get more hours out of the multiplayer in Modern Warfare 2 then the probably 30-40 hour experience that FF has to offer.
I say all mainstream games have degraded into pointlessness. It's simply the some old stuff formatted in different ways by using different artwork.
I'll stick to Visual Novels tah.
Except MW2's crappy multiplayer doesn't make up for its short single player.
I duno I played FF XII for a month or so. :D
I had beaten that red dragon in desert AND Adramelech BEFORE the battle with Phoenix.
Ofc gone thru every extra boss etc too. Was more like afk battling by then.
Amen to that.
well if you are good, shooters multiplayers are real fun
hmm just stick to your RPGs, and i'll stick to games that require skill.
It's just a matter of taste. Some like FPS games and some prefer games like the FF series. There is too much difference to even compare these two.
I also have to say I can play FPS but many start to get boring fast (there are a few exceptions). I like RPGs a lot, though.
@18:51
Not everyone has the Asperger syndrome.
If you total all the Counter Strike time I have been wasted for the past few years, I think it can add up to 1 year.
first of all FF13 is said to take a good 40-50 hours excluding sidequests and extras, second of all i dont see myself playing ANY shooter's multiplayer for more than 10-20 hours max.. stuff gets old quite fast.
so no, you're pretty much wrong in just about everything
>How can you compare a RPG to a shooter?
Like Anonymous said, you just did so yourself.
Don't most good RPGS end up being 67-70 hours?At least the FF games do, at least on one's first run through.
Yes, if you don't eat, sleep, or take toilet breaks, just play the game non-stop.
With all the advertising, awesome trailers and controversial Sera-bible black-look alike, people are definately curious about it.
And a few weeks from now, we will be trolling about a flaw or two in the game. But we'd still enjoy it ^^
"How can you compare a RPG to a shooter? " then why did you leave a foolish comment like "cant beat modern warfare 2" in a post of FF13 in the first place? Aren't you just asking to get hated on? *sigh*
That's like comparing sour milk, or rather diarrhea, to exquisite milk from a firm breast. FFXIII being the breast milk.
You forget that breast milk tastes awefull.
You cant argue that more work was put into Modern warfare 2 though and it came out with an experience that wont get old like an RPG
Are you saying more work was put into MW2 then FF13? Son, you crazy.
the story in MW2 is predictable and just not fun after a while, MW2 wasn't a good game really only good thing is prolly the multiplayer, COD games arent played for their singleplayer. totally different ideas, and FF13 does take more work, took about a year and a half for MW2 to come out after COD5, FF13 has taken much much longer.