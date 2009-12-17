Final Fantasy XIII Ships 1.8 Million Copies on First Day

Final Fantasy XIII is unsurprisingly shaping up to be a major hit, with the game, a PS3 exclusive in Japan, shipping over 1.8 million copies on its opening day.

Square Enix have practically staked their commercial reputation on the game, a move which seems entirely justified if these sales are anything to go by.

This total brings the Final Fantasy series to 92 million copies shipped – 100 million cannot be far off.

The international version has been delayed until March 2010 due to the belated decision to port the game to the Xbox 360; the Japanese version is available now.

Via Famitsu.