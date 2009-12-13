RSSChannel

“Make This Image Terrifying” Vipper Challenge

make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-001.jpg

The denizens of 2ch’s VIP board were this time challenged to make something horrific out of this apparently innocuous autumnal scene.

Their efforts are visible below:

make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-002.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-003.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-004.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-005.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-006.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-007.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-008.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-009.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-010.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-011.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-012.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-013

make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-014.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-015.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-016.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-017.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-018.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-019.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-020.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-021.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-022.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-023.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-024.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-025.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-026.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-027.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-028.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-029.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-030.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-031.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-032.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-033.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-034.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-036.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-037.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-038.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-039.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-040.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-041.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-042.jpg
make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-043.jpg

As ever, you can see more such challenges in the relevant tag.



