“Make This Image Terrifying” Vipper Challenge
- Date: Dec 13, 2009 01:34 JST
The denizens of 2ch’s VIP board were this time challenged to make something horrific out of this apparently innocuous autumnal scene.
Their efforts are visible below:
As ever, you can see more such challenges in the relevant tag.
42 indeed
The one with the americans raising the flag like it was iwo jima had me laughing.
The one with the girl hanging in the tree with the boy staring at me started to send shivers down my job, and the one with the tree with an eye and multiple corpses hanging finished the job.
I thought the hanging girl one was quietly creepy, then noticed the boy has an erection, which makes it terrifying.
I thought it was a sword at first. O_o
i thought it was blood dripping at first
Evil Dead!!!!!!!!!
did this just now took 5mins :D
Not as funny as previous viper challenges but then again it was'nt suppose to be. My favorite was number 40 lol.
lol I just realised there's someone in the background of 27. Didn't see that before, looks kind of like a pedophile. #23 is awesome, that's pretty scary.
I need to watch this at night for more scaring. Now they are all just amusing..
I remember seeing the picture used as the background of the last image posted in /ic/
Dear Whoever made #37,
I love you.
Love,
Me
i like the tree rape one :DD
pic 19
I like hippos. =D
As amusing as always
Win!
But some are too funny to be scary hehehe...
pic 18. extremely amusing, maybe scary???? can't tell
The "AIR" theme is WIN! :D
This was pretty good but I got more laughs from the previous cone head guy challenge.
I think Sankaku should do a graphic challenge of some sort like this in the future. It would be hilarious to see what everyone here would come up with. We'd show them (2chan) how it's done.
Talk big, but actual practice? Not so much.
http://www.sankakucomplex.com/forums/topic.php?id=5020
I am disappoint.
Not really scary, but i really like the AIR title one :)
For me, the winners are 008 and 024, but you have to look at them with the right mindset. 034 is pretty good too, though much less subtle.
Seriously... not even one added in Pedobear? That was my first thought.
"I-I'm not scared, I'm n-not scared at all... Y-yesiree, I'm not. I j-just need to s-stick this flag n-next to t-the s-scarecrow, oh y-yes I will... I-it's just a scarec-crow. N-nothing to worry about... I j-just need to s-stick this up, turn around and--"
some of these are actually funnie
the Hanging ones are the only ones that made me unconfertable
jajajajaja...
SCARECROW RESPONDS WITH ZA WARUDO!
I think they're all pretty much hilarious. Maybe if I just saw one of them by themselves without ever knowing about the challenge and the original pic... especially with the last one and maybe 2nd last one. Actually I just noticed something that makes the 2nd last one scarier :/
Really, it's pretty challenging to make a scarecrow actually scary, at least not to something other than crows, otherwise they'd be scarehuman. O_O Well Batman Begins did have it's moments with the gas+mask and all...
I'm surprised (this being 2ch community and all) no one gave the scarecrow and erected dick or something. Actually, a surprising amount of people are actually freaked out by massive tits so maybe that'd be scarier.
lol iwo jima & air
#27 is the best.
I couldn't help but think about SZS while looking through these :P
American flag one was the best. I shit my pants with fear.
#20 is just win. It can't lose with so much lawl.
#8 is pure win!
Mobs for the win!
Yume Nikki ftw!
Hell yea!
#8 #20 were funny
I thought the last picture was scariest
Madotsuki and Uboa o.o
LOL TENTACLE TREE.
10 and 11 are my winners. :D
17 - hidden stalker.
20 - tree rape.
20 scary, 25 lol
I am surprised that nobody has tried to hang Zetsubou-sensei on that tree.
The World vs Silver Chariot made me laugh.
Guys, stop posting numbers!! Do you think we have nothing better to do then count this pics to find the one you mention!!??
Just post the link, like this:
http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/safe-misc-ii/make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-021.jpg
This one made me lol btw.
just see the number at the image link, you don't need to count! lol
Tree branch tentacle rape in #20 was epic lol.
OH SHI-
Yume Nikki
http://img1.sankakustatic.com/wp-content/gallery/safe-misc-ii/make-this-image-cursed-by-terror-vipper-challenge-037.jpg
Uboa is watching you masturbate.
pic 23
scared me the most ><
pic 8
made me lol
11 i think was the most horrifying, because it still had the quietness about it, like it had happened and you came upon it and something eerie was in the air. 21 i think was the sickest.
The American flag one was awesome.
No. That was the worst of all thing, Americans spreading like a virus again.
chill out, 80% of them are nigers and jews, they will kill each others soon enough.
Ugh. @ Eleuthero, it's a common thing you should know here that if you're an average reader of this site, trolling every now and then is a must and is being promoted in this site. flaming and racism is explicitly advice here too.
HOW DARE YOU! THAT'S RACIST HATE-TALK!! STOP IT!
HE KNOWS MAN YOU GOT TROLLED
Can you die with them?