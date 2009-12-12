RSSChannel

Loli Beggars of China

chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-001.jpg

The latest menace to grace the pristine streets of China consists of little girls accosting passers-by by clinging to their legs, refusing to release them until they agree to buy flowers.

chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-002.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-003.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-004.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-005.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-006.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-007.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-008.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-009.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-010.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-011.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-012.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-013.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-014.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-015.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-016.jpg
chinese-beggar-girls-selling-flowers-017.jpg

Judging by how healthy and well dressed the girl is, a lucrative profession indeed…



    290 Comments
    Avatar of Ota-Kool
    Comment by Ota-Kool
    06:45 13/12/2009 # ! Good (+0.4)

    age: 7 = selling flower
    age: 12 = selling pussy

    Reply to Altair
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:03 14/12/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    that seems like a fairly efficient way to get kicked in the face.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:31 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    If you tried to just walk off down the street with the kid clinging to your leg (assuming you're strong enough) would you be charged with kidnapping?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:31 07/03/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pff hahahaha thats a good one. hahahaha

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:35 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Thanks to Mao and Communism.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:41 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Why would you give thanks to a talking (darker than-)black cat, I wonder?
    ;)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of loli flavoured Ramen
    Comment by loli flavoured Ramen
    08:57 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not the kind of loli I'd like clinging onto me.

    Reply to s0mething
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:12 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    oh china how i miss thee, wish i could go back just to see this

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of motaku96
    Comment by motaku96
    05:02 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's gotta be annoying.

    Reply to motaku96
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:50 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Like anything china-related.
    C'mon, aren't there any other countries to discuss?
    :/

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Fonzer
    Comment by Fonzer
    04:39 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    i would just keep walking on muddy places and water if it's near buy for some lulz

    Reply to Fonzer
    Avatar of Trepiz
    Comment by Trepiz
    07:12 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    wow for once some funny Anonymous comments.

    Reply to Trepiz
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:59 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    As long as I'm around, there WILL be some of those.
    :)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:52 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    And still, China will rule the world.
    We all know this.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:44 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, maybe because of this Artefact tries to spread his racist hate against China.
    The Weeaboos know, fear and hate the fact of Chinas rise and Japans (and its American master) slowly downfall.

    How many right-wing Japanese and Weeaboos will commit Seppuku after Chinas economy will surpass Japans next year?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:06 13/05/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    You again?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:05 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hahaha! If it doesn't die because of environment pollution, that is...
    :)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:43 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    ^-- this.

    They'll run into all kinds of problems when the land is too polluted to grow food.

    Democratic capitalist or autocratic statist. It doesn't matter. When you offset the cost of building things onto society and the land, the people suffer.

    Avatar of Musashi75
    Comment by Musashi75
    12:36 13/05/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    then they will begin to eat innocent us

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:20 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, maybe because of this Artefact tries to spread his racist hate against China.
    The Weeaboos know, fear and hate the fact of Chinas rise and Japans (slowly) downfall.

    How many right-wing Japanese and Weeaboos will commit Seppuku after Chinas economy will surpass Japans next year?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:01 13/05/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looks like none, smart guy.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Ota-Kool
    Comment by Ota-Kool
    07:30 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    yeah by selling milk containing menamine and platic product thats cheap and unsafe

    Reply to Altair
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:01 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    We all thought all that would destroy chinese people, but it has just made them stronger and more ressistant to all kinds of threats! after the nuke war this world will be for the chinese and the cockroaches Im telling you! mark my words!

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:06 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    After a nuke war they can kiss my ass, because I'll probably be dead or radiated (or both). Either way they'll just die with me.
    ANONYOMUS WINS! RADIALITY!
    ;D

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:05 13/05/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I would but I have this thing about agreeing with morons.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:05 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    You would have thought that would destroy them, but theyve become more ressistant and stronger! when the nuke war happens this will be the world of the Chinese people and the cockroaches, mark my words!

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:05 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Shi, the other post wasnt showing, sorry bout that

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:52 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    you notice probably 90% of thing you got at home is made in china? cheap and unsaft stuff come from the poor region of mainland china. they just about sell anything with posion.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:56 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's why I DON'T buy all that chinese junk.
    :]

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:59 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Then you have nothing?

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:01 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I just avoid chinese products as much as I can, if that's what you are talking about.
    :)

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:30 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Its impossible to avoid chinese products. China will controlle everything. Even Obama/US Gouverment know and accept this.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:36 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Wellllll... Then I guess, I keep doing quite a (mission-)impossible thing.
    Maybe CIA will hire me.
    ;D

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:25 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Such a situation is very annoying and can be embarrassing for people. Embarrassing to the point where you just want to agree to give them money to make them quietly leave.

    At one of my old jobs the boss' daughter used to jokingly cling to my legs like that. I was always scared to death my boss would see this and somehow become pissed off with me. Not like I was asking her to cling to my legs though. Had this situation continued, I would've needed to say something to the boss.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:44 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    What did you do, my man?
    I mean: pepper spray or tonfa?
    ;)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:38 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    pic 5 scary face on a little girl,looks like some mafia person .
    Anyway just hold down the nose and mouth.They have to let go and go away to get some air.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:50 19/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Knowing how dodgy some people she probably has a panchira cam while she does it and sells the pics to fetish sites! :P

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:09 15/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    That is an incredibly clever idea.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of man1
    Comment by man1
    01:27 21/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Initially, I wanted to say "oh you" to China. Then, after reading comments succeeding the article, especially of "colourful" suggestions to counter this method of begging...

    SanCom commenters, (takes deep breath) Oh you...

    I'm confused whether to laugh or cry. I think I'll choose to cry out laughing.

    SanCom: Where you learn new things and over 9000 ways around them. Who says internet is for pr0n?

    Reply to man1
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:48 15/01/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    The same thing happened to me when I was in Wuhan,China on vacation. This little girl who was selling roses came and hung on to me for like an hour. My friends were on the floor laughing. She held on even after I gave her money!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:41 31/01/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    *shrug* She's small, I'd just keep going with her attached. Of course that's probably why she/they wouldn't try it on a guy.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:18 15/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    THAT'S NO INFESTATION, THAT'S ONE

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Watcher123
    Comment by Watcher123
    14:02 14/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Same girl in every picture - maybe it is just one crazy - not a trend at all.

    Reply to Watcher123
    Avatar of R3TAK
    Comment by R3TAK
    01:51 15/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Thats quite a problem, are the girls actually homeless and are doing this as a last resort or are they just trying to make some extra money? I mean as a last resort, at least it might work but surley the government should do somthing about this problem, but where do you start.

    Reply to R3TAK
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:08 21/06/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    I was a TESL teacher in China and i had this similar thing happen to me all the time. They go to clubs or anywhere were you have crowds (more foreigners, the better). Usually i saw them at dancing clubs or karaoke places around 10pm-3am ish, in groups of 15+ together. Lucky some older ones spoke reasonable english, so we would treat them to juices or food down the street, but man, some of them are scary (saw 10 them ones attack a man who was 6foot 5 inches, and was very well built)

    Another time:
    When i was walking to KFC (which is sadly healthier than my own country it seemed, lol), a 3-4 year old went in front of me, who was wearing clothes that looked like they didn't get cleaned for 5+ weeks, went on her knees and was waving 2 rmb in front of me. I was confused at first, since if she was begging would you wave an hand in front. I noticed on the side a woman who looked very well off (higher than middle class), was laughing on the side about 6 meters away.

    I later found out this woman was this girls mother, and that she took all the money her daughter earned to buy drugs for herself......

    I feel sorry for these kids since some are forced to do this, while other times they just trying raise money for their families, but they find any way to get your money, from begging, to crowding (with pickpocketing added in), to very rare case attack

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:40 25/05/2010 # ! Neutral (0)

    Awwwwwwww. pity :(

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:51 24/06/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    i would take her home

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:50 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I really hope Girl Scouts don't catch onto this. Begging lolis are annoying.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Krauser
    Comment by Krauser
    14:05 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    This just seems like an easier way to fuck a loli. "honestly officer i never meant to bring her to my hotel room and take her into the shower, she just wouldn't let go of me."

    Reply to Penance
    Comment by Dark Mage
    14:29 13/12/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    The thing is many tourists may have more spending cash or a higher credit card limit then that officer makes in a year so they'll probably bribe him.
    So yes this is all kinds of dangerous for them.

    Reply to Char








