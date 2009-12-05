US Army Brats Attempt Murder of Japanese Woman
Four American youths who attempted to kill random Japanese motorists by way of a rope strung across a road have been arrested for attempted murder after they succeeded in knocking a woman off her bike and fracturing her skull.
The four youths, consisting of three boys and a girl aged 15-18, were all family members of US armed forces stationed at Yokota Air Base, a US air force base on the outskirts of Tokyo.
The group decided to amuse themselves by stringing a rope across a 6.5 metre wide road in order to interfere with traffic, and soon got their desire when a 23-year-old Japanese woman riding a moped was thrown from her bike after riding into the rope.
She cracked her skull on the ground in a violent fall, suffering a severe skull fracture.
The four were apprehended by police at the scene, with bystanders and security cameras witnessing the incident; police soon charged them with attempted murder.
The group admitted their crimes, saying “We didn’t think it would be a big thing” and “We didn’t think people would think of this as attempted murder.”
US armed forces stationed in Japan enjoy a variety of special privileges, and Japanese police actually had to secure their permission to arrest two of the perpetrators who lived on the base.
The US forces impudently refused to hand over the pair for over a week after the initial arrest warrant was served, perhaps thinking police would not renew it after its week-long validity expired. However, Japanese police merely renewed it and after several days of further wrangling the base finally agreed to hand over the pair to face charges.
US bases in Japan, though an integral part of the nation’s defence policy and strategic US alliance, are extremely unpopular in the localities they operate, chiefly thanks to the highly criminal tendencies of the average US army serviceman as compared to the general populace.
A series of high-profile rapes, murders and robberies has ensured US armed forces have had to become increasingly careful lest they further erode the already sceptical public support for the bases, a lesson Yokota apparently failed to learn…
Via Jiji.
The fact is the American forces refused to hand the punks over to authorities, so yes, the Americans - at least at the base, ARE at fault for not discouraging this type of behavior. It was good to see that the local authorities didn't give in.
But on a broad level, I wouldn't limit this to "American stupidity" in general, as there are plenty of ill-mannered punks wasting air on this planet. It's a shame that we have laws protecting so-called "kids" at the expense of others. If it were up to me, I'd host a public execution for those little sacks of shit.
This seems to me like a bunch of kids who've just learned about diplomatic immunity and going apeshit crazy about it while misunderstading completely.
I was in Germany for a few years, just on the outskirts of one of the American bases. The kids on that base did stupid shit too, because once you go off base, legal drinking age is sixteen years old. So, they had their "fun". However, what I loved over there was when one of those little shits would do something stupid on German soil, you bet your ass the German police had a field day. Regardless if you were a GI's kid or a Generals daughter, if you did something illegal or stupid to a German cop, they were gonna beat your ass, and the American base couldn't do anything about it.
I remember this one drunken loser, must've been 17, called a German cop a Nazi. Let me tell you, I never laughed so hard when they beat the ever loving shit out of him. Ahh... That'll teach the little fuck bucket to go into another country and show disrespect. Especially if it's Germany.
Yeah, where do some people, especially some US soldiers get off thinking they can actually do anything they want here without consequence? I read some news about this constant stupidity. Face it, some US soldiers in the ranks stationed in Japan can not control themselves and leave some people alone. This is partly one reason most people diss on the Americans, though some of us are unaware of what is going on in Japan, and some of us have some dignity and control. It's sad.
I hope these idiots spend a long time in prison. Not knowing it was attempted murder? Ignorance of the law is not an excuse, and definitely true in this case.
A bad showing by the commanders at Yokota. I might be able to understand their reluctance, especially if the two they did not want to hand over were the younger ones, because the difference in juvenile laws between Japan and the US. However, that is a what a consular officer from the the embassy is for.
I do have to wonder if the reluctance had something to do with the experience of US troops in South Korea, where the local authorities DO have a history of harassing and discriminating against US servicemen and their dependents. Listening to former military lawyers who served in Korea can be a very eye-opening experience.
