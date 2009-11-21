RSSChannel

Police Taser 10-Year-Old Girl for Not Taking Bath

tendo-akane-taser-action.jpg

Police who used a Taser to electrocute a 10-year-old girl for refusing to take a bath as her mother told her have been exonerated, and the girl in question has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Police were called to the girl’s Arkansas home after a mother become exasperated with her 10-year-old daughter’s refusal to take a shower.

An officer was dispatched to the scene of the disturbance, and arrived to find the girl curled up on the floor and screaming as her mother tried to force her into the shower.

Describing her as “violently kicking and verbally combative,” he saw no option but to electrocute her with his trusty Taser after she kicked him in, delivering what police innocently describe as “a very brief drive stun to her back,” after which the girl became compliant.

The girl’s father was outraged at the police decision to electrocute his daughter, and wonders what kind of officer is unable to subdue a little girl:

“Ten years old and they shot electricity through her body, and I want to know how the heck in God’s green earth can they get away with this.

If you can’t pick the kid up and take her to your car, handcuff her, then I don’t think you need to be an officer. She doesn’t deserve to be treated like a dog. She’s not a tiger.”

Even the father seems not to express surprise at police willingness to actually dispatch officers to such an incident.

The local mayor has expressed his desire for an investigation, but the local police chief has refused to take any action against the officer, saying it was for her own good and that she might have had her arm broken if the officer had tried to forcibly handcuff her:

“We didn’t use the Taser to punish the child, just to bring the child under control so she wouldn’t hurt herself or somebody else.”

The girl was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct for resisting police efforts to jail her after she refused to take her shower.

Via The Telegraph.



    Comment by Anonymous
    09:58 06/12/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    So lets get our facts straight. An officer couldn't handle an UNARMED 10 year old girl. So he went through his options.

    A. Overpower her (possibly breaking her arm).
    B. Taze her (possible seizure, possible cardiac arrest)
    C. Pull his gun out. (glad he didn't chose this)
    D. Leave because its not a police issue.

    Topping it off, they're charging a 10 year old with a crime? I'm sure she'll file a counter suit for "Use of Excessive Force" which will be taken far more seriously since it actually covers what the officer did!

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:24 20/03/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Bloody hell do those people have rocks as brains?

    "The girl was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct for resisting police efforts to jail her after she refused to take her shower."

    I'm headdesking so hard my desk is about to break...

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:58 08/06/2011 # ! Neutral (0)

    Me too ... it's just that my desk is hard enough to resist my head.

    Maybe we should make the officers do that - to increase the actuall amount of blood (and thus oxygen) running through their head...

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:28 19/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is apan , not merica. Be glad she was not from Saudi Arabia, she would have been killed...

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:18 23/06/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yes that how they do it in the South of the country. Forget the cops, the parents are even less bright not been able to deal with their 10 year old daughter.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:53 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I hope they charge the cop who tasered her and transfer custody of the child to her father. This is child abuse and negligence. No 10 year old should be treated like this, not EVEN if she kicked the officer in the balls. I hope she doesn't suffer any long-term trauma, Jesus Christ, electrocuted by the police for throwing a tantrum... save the lolis...

    Comment by Pepe
    01:32 15/10/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sounds to me like she might've been autistic as well

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:06 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Who the hell called the police in the first place?

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:24 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Epic fail on the cops part. Parents of that tazed girl don't deserve to have her if they have to sic the cops on her.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:06 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I agree totally. The girl should be turned over to CPS immediately so that they can find her a home where the parents have some brains in their heads.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:47 21/11/2009 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Yes, after the local government (police) has already made a fiasco of the situation let's give another level of government a chance. Idiot.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:15 23/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    This is by far the stupidest fucking thing i've read in a while. How can a mother not be able to get her own daughter to shower ? Who the fuck tazes a child for this type of reason ? Seriously. If your kid doesn't brush her teeth you gonna bring in mike tyson so smash her face ? come on America stop being so fucked up. Stupid ass people..

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:29 22/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Under the exact same circumstances if the PARENT had tasered their own child, then the parent would be under arrest and facing trial for abuse.

    That's a fact.

    The police chief in that town needs to be fired and that cop needs to be suspended without pay for a very long time.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:53 19/04/2011 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I agree since when does the police chief not answer to the mayor

    Avatar of MoeMoeKyunBeam
    Comment by MoeMoeKyunBeam
    02:31 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The problem is two adults.. not being able to make their child take a bath. And then calling the police because of it.

    Stupid police officer, but even stupider parents.

    Avatar of Riiku
    Comment by Riiku
    02:51 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    They should have called Chinese with flamethrowers.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:24 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    W8? Why did the mother call the police!?

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:53 08/02/2010 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    what kind of a mom actually calls the police on their ten year old little girl?

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:50 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    " but the local police chief has refused to take any action against the officer, saying it was for her own good and that she might have had her arm broken if the officer had tried to forcibly handcuff her"

    HAHAHA, seriously America needs to watch out lest it become a police nation. The disadvantage of non-lethal armament is that it's also much much lower threshhold to use, shown beautifully in the story above.

    Kid not listening? Taser it.
    Somebody jaywalking? Taser him.
    Person excercising their right to know about why the officer apprehanded them? Taser him.

    Fuck you America and I symphatize with anyone living in America.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:16 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Police nations? If that 10 year old child lived in the inner city the cop could empty a pistol clip into her head, reload, empty another clip, then set her on fire for good measure and only get a 1 week suspension with pay while the "investigation is underway."

    If you pull out your wallet in the middle of the night you're likely to take incoming missile fire from choppers.

    I don't think ANY of the cops that hollowed out teenagers with their pistols EVER went to prison...it was always justified.

    A guy named Ahmedoud Dihaolo mouthed off to the police in the station and then dragged into the bathroom, beaten, gangraped by the police, and had to have most of his intestines removed because of a plunger being shoved up there.

    Police are fucked in the head.

    Avatar of Leaf
    Comment by Leaf
    20:53 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Perhaps I'm reading this wrong but..

    Police enters scene, sees

    a)10year old girl curled up on ground screaming
    b)angry mother trying to force 10year old girl into shower with violence

    Police decides "hmm, lets shock the a)10year old girl"

    ?!??!
    If anyone was going to get the shock, shouldnt it be the violent mother for child abuse?

    lol not even gonna comment on the girl ending up getting arrested part.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:04 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    photo

    Why is anyone surprised? Our whole culture treats children like property, livestock to be herded around and "dealt with". If you don't change that, none of the rest will change.

    Pay close attention...a mother called the police because her children wouldn't obey and the police forced her to submit using violence. There is no law stating children must obey their parents or take showers at their request. Children are citizens, and the Supreme Court has found again and again that they have constitutional rights, but they are treated like slaves whose only value is the adult they will someday become.

    Now, society keeps asking why the kids keep getting less interested in being "good citizens", caring less about society at large, and why they are starting to take guns to school. I can tell you why...if all you can show them of the world they were born into is that it is going to exploit, brutalize, and abuse them, their abilities, and their person-hood, why the hell should any of them care about any of it? Why should they participate, obey, conform?

    When the clearest message the world sends you from the moment you are born is that it hates you and wants to use you as a pawn for its own goals, the only rational, self-respecting thing to do it hate it right back.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:14 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I wonder why it was necessary to call the cops for not taking a bath? Surely it doesn't matter if she doesn't bathe for one day?

    When reading this, and when I read that she was cowering in the corner, I couldn't help but think 'child abuse'. What is the reason this girl didn't want to get in the bath? maybe because she knows she's going to be sexually abused in it?

    Comment by Dark Mage
    15:21 22/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    It does seems cops are getting stupider every day.
    You think they would have some sorta mental examination before and during training to weed out people unfit for the job.
    Tasers are not safe to use on a ten year old and they don't know any better as far as respecting authority.
    The father should get full custody of the child as the mother is obviously an unfit parent.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:26 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Bitchy girl, violent police, TASER!!, girl arrested.
    Very nice. That's the USA for you.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:31 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    moral of the story=child abuse is okay if you get the police to do it for you?

    hrrm.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:53 14/02/2012 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    YOU TWISTED SET OF AVERAGE SHEEPLIKE MORONS! I'M SURPRISED NOBODY SUGGESTED THAT SHE SHOULD BE ANALLY RAPED BY THIER NEIGHBOURS PIT-BULL, OR INSTEAD OF A SHOWER SHE SHOULD BE SANDPAPERED CLEAN!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of OTIKA
    Comment by OTIKA
    20:40 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    It was SUPER EFFECTIVE though.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:26 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    All this just reminds me of that VN Sharin no Kuni. Whats her name, the second girl.
    "You must do everything your mother tells you to do without question or you'll be sent to concentration camp to be abused and tortured until you die."

    More or less, I forget the specifics.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:54 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    BTW, type in your search bar for info on this.

    tasered 10 year old girl

    If you want a really good laugh, look at the 1st responses that come up.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:02 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    WELCOME TO AMERIKKA!

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:45 23/06/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Clearly you've never been to north america.

    Avatar of GHS
    Comment by GHS
    19:46 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hahaha, I bet you foreigners would look at something like this and say: "Hahaha, typical American home."

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:51 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm American and this seems pretty typical to me.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:12 22/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yep pretty much. But I'll say this. Us Brits will soon be under such level of stupidity of the PC Plods. It's already happened (G20 incident). Well at least you Americans aren't shouting pedophile every nano second like we are here, well I hope you aren't. According to our government everyone is possible a pedo or rapist...oh how can I forget haha silly me, I forgot a terrorist too. This is what you get for having politics rely on religious organizations to implicate laws. No seriously, our government does this.

    Hey Artefact you should check out Daily Mail once in a while or Telegraph. You find some real BS from our MP's wiith the up coming elections and manifesto. Such as 1/5 children as young as 5 have watched hardcore porn and lead to touching themselves...yes I'm sure they're not just curious.

    Avatar of GHS
    Comment by GHS
    21:17 22/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I guess my post was a bit ambiguous. I should have just said 'I bet people will say: "Hahaha, typical American home.' This why it doesn't make it sound like I'm American (which I'm not).

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:01 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I've watched a lot of episodes of cops and I hate whenever they show police from the south. Southern police overreact about everything and then act like they're heroes after everything's done.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:11 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Those intrarasials are gonza kiss! LEZ GETZ IM BOZZ!

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:50 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Police taser anything these days. It's really not surprising.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:41 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm not going to america.
    NO !!!!

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:42 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Who the hell calls the cops because their kid won't get in the shower? Just say "Fine, you don't get dessert tomorrow." or "Okay, I'm taking away your "

    That's what my parents did.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:56 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    shit he should of just used pepper spray and soaked her in it. she would of ran her ass into the shower to get that stuff off.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:25 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Akane... loved that anime as a teen, seein this picture just kinda swirled my memories of it @_@

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:51 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Don't taze me bro

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:48 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, at least he didn't tazer her while she was getting in the shower, that might've stung a little more....

    Avatar of LanceRayne
    Comment by LanceRayne
    12:28 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    this was a bad choice all around
    give the child a real option don't fight them.. when it comes down to it, buy your own and make the CHILD realize that it is the adults wish for their best interest to do certain things. worse case scenerio, take child to a detention facility run by sheriff, put in drunk tank, firehouse wash.. teach the child don't fry the little growing braincells. if it continues, drop child onto the state after that.. i'm not a professional, but i know how to cause a problem.. best lessons learned are the hardest to teach.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:16 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only in Arkansa.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:59 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sick Land is Sick and needs to get Bombed from this World :(

    Avatar of koga88
    Comment by koga88
    13:18 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    In all actuality though, the only reason the man is in trouble, is because he did not have the camera attached to the stun gun that he used on the child. As they need to be used now for issued stun guns.

    The man was given permission by the mother to taze the daughter, and he was suspended for a week, with pay. So a week off with pay.

    Avatar of motaku96
    Comment by motaku96
    13:22 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    The father must be pissed off at the mom for involving police too.

    The people in arkansas....*shakes head in disappointment*

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:31 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Land of the free? Land of the free? Land of the free? Land of the free? Land of the free? Land of the free? Land of the free? Land of the free? Land of the free? Land of the free? Land of the free? Land of the free?

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:17 21/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Repeating things just makes you look like a dumbass.

    I love America.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:58 22/11/2009 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fuck you! You american mother fucker!

