Police Taser 10-Year-Old Girl for Not Taking Bath

Police who used a Taser to electrocute a 10-year-old girl for refusing to take a bath as her mother told her have been exonerated, and the girl in question has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Police were called to the girl’s Arkansas home after a mother become exasperated with her 10-year-old daughter’s refusal to take a shower.

An officer was dispatched to the scene of the disturbance, and arrived to find the girl curled up on the floor and screaming as her mother tried to force her into the shower.

Describing her as “violently kicking and verbally combative,” he saw no option but to electrocute her with his trusty Taser after she kicked him in, delivering what police innocently describe as “a very brief drive stun to her back,” after which the girl became compliant.

The girl’s father was outraged at the police decision to electrocute his daughter, and wonders what kind of officer is unable to subdue a little girl:

“Ten years old and they shot electricity through her body, and I want to know how the heck in God’s green earth can they get away with this. If you can’t pick the kid up and take her to your car, handcuff her, then I don’t think you need to be an officer. She doesn’t deserve to be treated like a dog. She’s not a tiger.”

Even the father seems not to express surprise at police willingness to actually dispatch officers to such an incident.

The local mayor has expressed his desire for an investigation, but the local police chief has refused to take any action against the officer, saying it was for her own good and that she might have had her arm broken if the officer had tried to forcibly handcuff her:

“We didn’t use the Taser to punish the child, just to bring the child under control so she wouldn’t hurt herself or somebody else.”

The girl was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct for resisting police efforts to jail her after she refused to take her shower.

Via The Telegraph.